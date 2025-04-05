Body found in James River near Mayo Bridge, police say

RICHMOND, Va. — An investigation is underway after a man's body was found in the James River near the Mayo Bridge Saturday morning.

Richmond Police were dispatched just before 8:45 a.m. to assist the Richmond Fire Department crews after a report of an unresponsive person in the river.

"Upon the recovery by the Richmond Fire Department water rescue team the male was pronounced dead on the scene," a spokesperson with the police department said. "At this time there is no indication of foul play."

The Medical Examiner will determine the man's cause and manner of death, police said.

Logan Adams, a whitewater photographer for Riverside Outfitters, said a lot of people have been on the river over the past few days because of the warm weather.

"If they would have been in the river for an extended period of time, they would have been seen before this morning," Adams said. "They probably slipped and fell in the river last night, maybe fishing, because I did talk to a policeman, and they said that they did not have a PFD on, or look like they were doing river activities, that they ended up in the water by some happenstance."

Adams, who said he was an EMT and firefighter for several years, was shaken by the discovery.

"It kind of brought back that whole part of my life, you know, because I used to be the one to come to these sort of things," he said. "Sadness, yeah. I mean that was somebody's brother, father, husband..."

Adams urged people to keep safety top of mind while on and near the water.

"Wear your life jacket. Always go out with somebody. Always tell somebody where you are, you know, have a time frame like, 'I'm going to take out here, if you don't hear from me by this time, you know, get into contact with somebody,'" Adams said. "That's a very, very safe thing to do is just let somebody know where you are and where you're going to be. And if you don't reach out by a certain time, then people need to start looking."

Anyone with information about the investigation was asked to call Major Crimes Detective B. Bertsch at 804-646-3874 or contact Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

