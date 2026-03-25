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See what Henrico could do with 600 acres of land near Interstate 95 and Parham Road

Best Products project charrette
Richmond BizSense
This four-day charrette kicked off Monday at Reynolds Community College.
Best Products project charrette
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RICHMOND, Va. -- While it has yet to announce a new development team or proposal for its desired transformation of the former Best Products property, Henrico County is engaging the public this week on what they want to see in and around that site and the nearby Brook Road corridor.

County planners are in the midst of their latest charrette – an intensive planning workshop held over several days – that invites the public to weigh in on what new development and redevelopment could look like in the 600 acres to the west and northeast of the Interstate 95-Parham Road interchange. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.

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