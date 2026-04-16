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Why Best Bully Sticks is closing Henrico dog treat facility; 90+ jobs lost

Best Bully Sticks
Richmond BizSense
The upcoming closing of the Henrico facility that makes Best Bully Sticks is expected to result in more than 90 layoffs.
Best Bully Sticks
Posted

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- The California-based company that owns homegrown dog treat brand Best Bully Sticks is shedding its Henrico operations, a move that will result in the loss of dozens of local jobs. Central Garden & Pet notified the state this week that it will close its facility at 5701 Eastport Blvd. in eastern Henrico County and plans to lay off 94 employees who work there.

The company said it anticipated it would begin to close its local outpost as early as this week and expected to finalize the wind-down process no earlier than June 30, according to an April 14 letter submitted to the state. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.

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