How crews put out log-jam fire on James River near Belle Isle

RICHMOND, Va. – Firefighters have released photos of a fire on the James River over the weekend.

Richmond Fire officials said a log jam caught fire near the Belle Isle pedestrian bridge Saturday evening.

"Crews used a three-angle fire assault to quickly put out the fire. Water Rescue 1 and 2 attacked the fire from both upstream and downstream, while crews tackled the fire from the top of the bridge at the same time," officials wrote.

No injuries were reported.

When you see breaking news, shoot a photo or video and email newstips@wtvr.com.