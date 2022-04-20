How crews put out log-jam fire on James River near Belle Isle

RICHMOND, Va. – Firefighters have released photos of a fire on the James River over the weekend.
Richmond Fire officials said a log jam caught fire near the Belle Isle pedestrian bridge Saturday evening.
"Crews used a three-angle fire assault to quickly put out the fire. Water Rescue 1 and 2 attacked the fire from both upstream and downstream, while crews tackled the fire from the top of the bridge at the same time," officials wrote.
No injuries were reported.
