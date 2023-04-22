Wanted man led to barricade situation, 2 arrests in Richmond neighborhood

RICHMOND, Va. — Two people have been arrested after a barricade situation in Richmond's Whitcomb Court neighborhood Tuesday night.

Officers noticed an armed man on Bethel Street that afternoon who was wanted on several charges, officials with Richmond Police said in a news release Friday.

Police said 19-year-old Kerell Boone ran into a home and that additional police resources were called to the scene, including the SWAT team.

Boone later surrendered peacefully and was charged with assault and weapons violations, according to police.

And at the same time, police said a suspect in a Mechanicsville Turnpike homicide earlier this month was found in a nearby home.

Officers said 34-year-old Roderick Bugg also peacefully surrendered and was charged with malicious shooting into an occupied vehicle and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

If you have information about either case that could help detectives, call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or submit a tip online at www.7801000.com. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All three Crime Stoppers methods of contact are anonymous.

