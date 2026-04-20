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Dozens of family, friends remember life of Chesterfield County mom

A candlelight vigil was held Saturday to remember the life of 28-year-old Barbie Perez
Donations of diapers, formula, and money are pouring into a North Chesterfield auto shop to support the 3-month-old baby of Barbie Mirella Perez, a 28-year-old mother who was shot and killed outside her home.
Community rallies to support baby of murdered Chesterfield mother
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CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Dozens showed up Saturday to honor the life of a Chesterfield County mother who was fatally shot last week.

The family held a candlelight vigil to remember the life of 28-year-old Barbie Perez. Perez was shot multiple times allegedly by her boyfriend, 33-year-old Javonte Blackston, on April 13. She died from her injuries at a hospital, leaving behind a 3-month-old daughter.

Perez's brother told me he lost count of how many people showed up to the vigil. He said it was amazing and you could tell everyone loved her and wanted to be there for her and the family.

"My first time ever hanging out with Barbie, she randomly walked up to me and was like, 'Do you like your job?' I told her no. And then the next day she came up to me and was like, 'Did you go eat lunch yet?' I was like, no. And she was like, 'Do you want to go together?' And ever since that day we've been literally stuck to the hip," a friend of Perez said at the vigil.

"It's funny cause, me and Barbie, when we first met each other, we didn't like each other. And we all of a sudden just became best friends. Ever since then, we've never been apart," another friend said at the vigil.

Perez's family is now caring for her 3-month-old daughter. A GoFundMe has been created to help with funeral expenses.

Barbie Mirella Perez

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Community rallies to support baby of murdered Chesterfield mother

Taylor Locke

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