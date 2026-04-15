Community rallies to support baby of murdered Chesterfield mother

CHESTERFIELD RICHMOND, Va. — Donations of diapers, formula, and money are pouring into a North Chesterfield auto shop to support the 3-month-old baby of Barbie Mirella Perezz, a 28-year-old mother who was shot and killed outside her home.

Money, stuffed animals, and baby supplies are starting to pile up at Jefferson Motors. Eugene Arce, a close family friend, is collecting the donations from the community at the shop.

"This morning someone came in and say, 'Hey, I'm bringing money for the donation," Arce said. "People have good hearts. I'm very emotional."

Perez was shot and killed Monday evening in front of her home off Shady Creek Road.

Police arrested 33-year-old Javonte "Jay" Blackston, a man they say Perez knew, on Tuesday in Henrico. He is charged with second-degree murder.

Blackston was arraigned on Wednesday and said he is hiring his own attorney. He is currently being held without bail, and his next court appearance will be on June 4.

Perez's family said they are glad Blackston was caught after about a day on the run, but they feel a second-degree murder charge is not enough and will push for a higher charge.

While the family waits for justice, their biggest focus is caring for Perez's little girl. They said they are beyond grateful for the support they have received.

Donations can still be dropped off at Jefferson Motors every day from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. There is also a GoFundMe account to help the family with funeral expenses.

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