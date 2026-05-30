Virginia deputy killed in line-of-duty shooting remembered as 'devoted husband, loving father'

CARROLL COUNTY, Va. — The Carroll County Sheriff's Office has identified the deputy killed in Friday night's shooting as Deputy Logan Utt, a military veteran and devoted family man who had dreamed of a career in law enforcement.

A second deputy was injured in the shooting. A manhunt remains underway for the suspect, Michael Puckett.

Sheriff Kevin A. Kemp confirmed Utt's death in a statement Saturday.

"It is with deep sadness that I confirm the loss of Carroll County Sheriff's Office Deputy Logan Utt, who was killed in the line of duty while serving our community," Kemp said.

Utt joined the Carroll County Sheriff's Office in 2023 after serving as a military veteran. Sheriff Kemp said becoming a deputy sheriff was a lifelong dream.

"Deputy Utt was a devoted husband, loving father, cherished family member, friend, and respected member of our law enforcement family. His service, courage, and dedication will not be forgotten," Kemp said.

WTVR via Carroll County Sheriff's Office Deputy Logan Utt

Kemp asked the community to keep Utt's family in their thoughts.

"Today, Carroll County has lost a hero, and a family has suffered an unimaginable loss. Please keep his wife, children, family, friends, and fellow deputies in your thoughts and prayers," Kemp said.

The shooting happened around 9:26 p.m. Friday after the Sheriff's Office received a request from a family member to conduct a welfare check at 13658 Fancy Gap Highway. When two deputies arrived and made contact with Puckett, he opened fire on them. The deputies returned fire.

Utt was pronounced dead at the scene. The second deputy was struck in his ballistic vest and is currently receiving medical evaluation. He is reported to be in stable condition.

Carroll County Sheriff’s Office Michael Puckett

Puckett fled the scene and remains at large. A coordinated law enforcement search is currently underway. The United States Marshals Service is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to his arrest.

Puckett should be considered armed and extremely dangerous. Anyone who sees Puckett or has information about his whereabouts is urged not to approach him and to call 911 immediately. Those with information can also call state police's Division Four Dispatch at 540-444-7788.

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