Man drowns at Lake Anna

SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. — A man drowned at Lake Anna State Park in Spotsylvania County on Thursday, according to the Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation.

Park guests found the man unresponsive in about 10 feet of water Thursday afternoon. Park rangers and guests entered the water, located the man, and immediately began CPR.

Spotsylvania Fire and Rescue responded and continued lifesaving efforts. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

His identity is being withheld pending notification of family.

The beach at Lake Anna State Park will remain closed until further notice. No additional information is available at this time.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

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