Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

8-year-old boy dies a week after wreck at busy Richmond intersection, police say

Top stories and weather in Richmond, Virginia on Jan. 16, 2026
Top stories and weather in Richmond, Virginia on Jan. 16, 2026
Ambulance Blur Generic Night Lights Red
Posted

RICHMOND, Va. — An 8-year-old boy died a week after being injured in a two-vehicle crash at an intersection on Richmond's Southside, according to authorities.

Officers were called to the 3900 block of Warwick Road at the intersection with Hopkins Road for a two-vehicle wreck just after 10:35 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 7, officials with Richmond Police said. That is near Boushall Middle School.

Two young people, who were passengers in one of the vehicles, were injured and taken to an area hospital, police said.

One boy had life-threatening injuries, while the other child's injuries were described as not life-threatening.

The boy died of his injuries on Wednesday, Jan. 14, according to officials.

The man driving the car was not hurt.

The driver of the other vehicle was also not injured, police said.

The police department's Crash Team said its investigation into the wreck is ongoing.

﻿Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call RPD Crash Team Detective K. Quinn at 804-646-6190 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

📱More Richmond news from WTVR.com

Street closures around Capitol Square set for inauguration Saturday Richmond celebrates MLK legacy at 48th annual community awards breakfast Expect loud blasts near Richmond's Capitol Square during inauguration Governor‑elect Abigail Spanberger details top priorities for Virginia Virginia lawmakers back redrawing congressional maps Man arrested in connection to November shooting death of Richmond woman Virginia Pride marches as marriage equality amendment passes Gov.-elect Spanberger volunteer ‘elated’ to attend inauguration Gov. Youngkin reflects on 4-year term as he prepares to leave office How VCU Police is stepping up traffic enforcement around campus

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-at-4pm-and-Jennifer-Hudson-480x360.jpg

Entertainment

Watch 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 6!

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone