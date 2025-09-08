Historic National Guard artillery unit returns to Virginia after 20 years: 'It's about team'

RICHMOND, Va. — More than two decades after soldiers folded their flags, the Virginia National Guard is celebrating the return of a special unit to Bowling Green.

During a ceremony at the Virginia War Memorial on Saturday, the 29th Division Artillery marked its official return to Virginia, more than 20 years after it was deactivated.

Officials said "evolving operational requirements" for the reactivation following Army-wide force structure changes in 2005.

The unit's history dates back to World War II and includes service in the Global War on Terror. National Guard members also support Virginians during emergencies.

Recruitment for the new unit is already underway, seeking specialists in field artillery, intelligence, information technology and cyber security.

"In the military, it's about team. We do much bigger, greater things when we work together as a team, and that's what I'm most proud of with the National Guard," Col. Shawn Talmadge, the 29th Division Artillery's commander, said. "We all come together, we train together and we have a mission and we are so much better and stronger when we work together."

The unit will be aligned with three battalions from Virginia, Florida and Georgia for training, with a strength of more than 200 soldiers.

