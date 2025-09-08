Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Historic National Guard artillery unit returns to Virginia after 20 years: 'It's about team'

The unit with roots dating back to World War II will coordinate training across three states and is actively recruiting specialists in artillery, intelligence and cyber security
Richmond news and weather update for Sunday. Sept. 7, 2025
Richmond news and weather update for Sunday. Sept. 7, 2025
Virginia National Guard celebrates return of special unit to Bowling Green
Posted
and last updated

RICHMOND, Va. — More than two decades after soldiers folded their flags, the Virginia National Guard is celebrating the return of a special unit to Bowling Green.

During a ceremony at the Virginia War Memorial on Saturday, the 29th Division Artillery marked its official return to Virginia, more than 20 years after it was deactivated.

Officials said "evolving operational requirements" for the reactivation following Army-wide force structure changes in 2005.

The unit's history dates back to World War II and includes service in the Global War on Terror. National Guard members also support Virginians during emergencies.

Recruitment for the new unit is already underway, seeking specialists in field artillery, intelligence, information technology and cyber security.

"In the military, it's about team. We do much bigger, greater things when we work together as a team, and that's what I'm most proud of with the National Guard," Col. Shawn Talmadge, the 29th Division Artillery's commander, said. "We all come together, we train together and we have a mission and we are so much better and stronger when we work together."

The unit will be aligned with three battalions from Virginia, Florida and Georgia for training, with a strength of more than 200 soldiers.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

📱More Richmond news from WTVR.com

Richmond's AfroFest celebrates 54 African countries with food and art Man wounded in Southside shooting, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett Richmond council debates $5.8 million payment for wrongfully imprisoned man Churches unite for racial healing event 4 years after Lee statue removal Virginia Lottery players win up to $100,000 in $1.8 billion Powerball drawing Sunshine returns to begin the week Democrats, GOP test their playbooks as Trump looms over elections SpeakUp 5k in Richmond raises awareness about teen depression Much cooler with rain to finish the weekend Meet the people tapped by the state to make Virginia's nursing homes better

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-at-4pm-and-Jennifer-Hudson-480x360.jpg

Entertainment

Watch 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 6!

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone