Richmond approves online public records portal

RICHMOND, Va. — Richmond Mayor Danny Avula says City Hall is taking steps to increase transparency — but not everyone sees it that way.

On Monday, the City Council voted to create a Freedom of Information Act library. It will essentially be a webpage where the city publishes public records to give residents greater insight into its operations, policies, and decision-making practices.

But there's certain criteria that must be met, along with exemptions, that will determine which documents the city posts. That includes if at least two people request the records, if the records expose wrongdoing, or if the records are of public interest.

"As a public health doctor and now as Mayor, open communication and transparency have been a bedrock of my work,” said Mayor Danny Avula in a statement. “The FOIA Library is an extension of those values. By making information easier to access, we strengthen accountability, build trust, and continue to show residents that City Hall is focused on getting the basics right. I’m genuinely excited about what this unlocks for residents, and grateful for the support that helped make it happen.”

But Councilmember Kenya Gibson initially proposed the library to include basically all requested documents with no restrictions. In a statement, she says in part: "We can't take credit for being transparent when we pick and choose what we share. As such, I think the FOIA Library as it was adopted isn't the version our residents deserve."

Gibson's full statement is below.

Residents across every zip code believe our government has fallen short when it comes to allowing more visibility to its operation. I wholeheartedly agree. I truly believe Richmond can truly meet the needs of its residents through radical transparency.



Tonight we took notable steps to do just that. We voted to require more financial disclosures from individuals who serve on commissions that make substantial financial decisions. We voted to publish more procurement data, and we voted to establish a FOIA library.



Where the administration and I disagree is what counts as being transparent. From where I stand, we can’t take credit for bring transparent when we pick and choose what we share. As such, I think the FOIA Library as it was adopted isn’t the version our residents deserve. Rest assured, I’m not deterred. I’m proud of what we accomplished tonight and all the more determined to continue this work.

