Remembering Sadie Terry: Henderson Middle School student killed in domestic shooting had 'vibrant personality'

RICHMOND, Va. — The community is remembering Sadie Terry, the 14-year-old girl who police say was shot by her father last week and died over the weekend.

Richmond Public Schools Superintendent Jason Kamras remembered Sadie as a "vibrant personality with a deep curiosity for and love of the world."

"She was committed to coming to school every day with a bright smile on her face, working through challenges no matter how difficult. She lit up the rooms she walked into, was comfortable with herself, and was incredibly resilient. Sadie was deeply creative, adored color, and was always interested in trying a new food. She also had a strong sense of social justice, and always stood up for anyone who was being mistreated. Over the last year, she’d become a peer mentor for sixth- and seventh-grade girls, and truly relished the role," Kamras wrote.

Sadie's older brother, 18-year-old Zion Terry, was also killed in the shooting. Their mother is recovering from her injuries.

"As the Board and I wrote last week, we cannot accept a reality where children carry the burden of gun violence in places meant to nurture and protect them," Kamras said. "In the past seven years, we have lost more than 50 students to shootings. Each and every one of these young people was a bright light with the potential to change the world. RPS and all of Richmond are dimmer today as a result of their loss. As a society, we can and must do more to protect our children from gun violence. This simply has to stop. We pray that the necessary steps are taken to end this uniquely American horror once and for all."

If you or a loved one are dealing with a domestic violence situation, help is available. The National Domestic Violence Hotline is 1-800-799-7233.

Email tributes or memories of Sadie Terry to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

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