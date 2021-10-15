COVID-19 in Virginia: 14,700+ new cases reported this week; 61.8% of Virginians now fully vaccinated

RICHMOND, Va. -- In an effort to provide accurate, easy-to-read information on the COVID-19 pandemic and on-going vaccination efforts, WTVR.com will update this post weekly with statistics from the Virginia Department of Health.
COVID-19 IN VIRGINIA (Scroll to bottom for U.S. stats)
Positive COVID-19 Cases Since Start of Pandemic: 902,938 (+14,779 from last Friday)
People Hospitalized Since Start of Pandemic: 37,767 (+503 from last Friday)
COVID-19-Linked Deaths Since Start of Pandemic: 13,391 (+316 from last Friday)
Total Tests: 13,366,135 (+238,872 from last Friday)
All Health Districts Current 7-Day Positivity Rate Total: 7.6% (Down from 8.2% last Friday)
People Vaccinated with at least One Dose: 5,863,070 (+16,429 from last Sunday)
% of Population with at least One Dose: 68.7% (Up from 68.5% last Sunday)
People Fully Vaccinated: 5,272,132 (+61,428 from last Friday)
% of Population Fully Vaccinated: 61.8% (Up from 61.0% last Sunday)
Click here for complete city/county-by-county breakdown of COVID-19 cases in Virginia
NOTE: This update data is provided from the Virginia Department of Health daily at 10 a.m. Officials said their cutoff for data is 5 p.m. the previous day. (Cases/testing data is now available Monday-Friday while vaccination data is updated seven days a week.) Get the latest charts and updated numbers from VDH here.
**Scroll down for week-to-week COVID cases comparison**
VACCINATE VIRGINIA: Virginians age 12+ are eligible for COVID-19 vaccine. Register for the COVID-19 vaccine on the Vaccinate Virginia website or call 877-VAX-IN-VA (877-275-8343). You can also search for specific vaccines as well as which ones are available near you via the Vaccine Finder website.
VACCINE SUPPLY USAGE
COMPLETE COVERAGE: COVID-19 HEADLINES (App users, click here for a complete list.)
TRACKING COVID IN VIRGINIA: WEEK-BY-WEEK COMPARISON
Week of Oct. 9-15
Positive COVID-19 Cases : +14,779
People Hospitalized: +503
COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +316
Week of Oct. 4-8
Positive COVID-19 Cases : +18,831
People Hospitalized: +553
COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +269
Week of Sept. 27-Oct. 1
Positive COVID-19 Cases : +19,463
People Hospitalized: +579
COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +295
Week of Sept. 20-24
Positive COVID-19 Cases : +22,668
People Hospitalized: +718
COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +269
Week of Sept. 13-17
Positive COVID-19 Cases : +25,370
People Hospitalized: +718
COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +233
Week of Sept. 6-10
Positive COVID-19 Cases : +23,660
People Hospitalized: +670
COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +137
Week of Aug. 30 - Sept. 3
Positive COVID-19 Cases : +23,515
People Hospitalized: +682
COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +130
Week of Aug. 23-27
Positive COVID-19 Cases: +20,573
People Hospitalized: +674
COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +122
Week of Aug. 16-20
Positive COVID-19 Cases: +16,253
People Hospitalized: +577
COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +48
Week of Aug. 9-13
Positive COVID-19 Case: +13,162
People Hospitalized: +465
COVID-19-Linked Deaths : +41
Week of Aug. 2-6
Positive COVID-19 Cases: +10,280
People Hospitalized: +292
COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +26
Week of July 26-30
Positive COVID-19 Casesc: +6,084
People Hospitalized: +269
COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +32
Week of July 19-23
Positive COVID-19 Cases: +3,801
People Hospitalized: +131
COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +23
Week of July 12-16
Positive COVID-19 Cases: +1,826
People Hospitalized: +145
COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +27
Week of July 5-9
Positive COVID-19 Cases: +1,601
People Hospitalized: +158
COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +23
Week of June 28-July 2
Positive COVID-19 Cases: +1,243
People Hospitalized: +268
COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +30
Week of June 21-25
Positive COVID-19 Cases: +1,180
People Hospitalized: +48
COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +46
Week of June 14-18
Positive COVID-19 Cases: +905
People Hospitalized: +148
COVID-19-Linked Deaths : +44
Week of June 7-11
Positive COVID-19 Cases: +1,003
People Hospitalized : +211
COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +71