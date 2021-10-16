County-by-county look at COVID-19 cases in Virginia; which areas saw biggest spikes this week

RICHMOND, Va. -- The health department reported 14,779 more people tested positive for COVID-19 out of the +238,872 total tests processed over the past week. That brings Virginia's total number of coronavirus cases to 902,938.

As of Friday's update, 37,767 (+503 from the Friday before) people had been hospitalized and 13,391 (+316) people had died as a result of COVID-19-related illnesses, according to updated Virginia Department of Health (VDH) data.

These localities saw the biggest jumps (100 or more) in COVID-19 cases last week (Oct. 9-15) :

Central Virginia

Chesterfield 38,728 ( +551 )

Henrico 33,701 ( +394 )

Richmond City 23,458 ( +246 )

Hanover 11,479 ( +192 )

Hampton Roads

Virginia Beach 48,959 ( +480 )

Chesapeake 28,299 ( +364 )

Norfolk 23,974 ( +279 )

Newport News 20,193 ( +270 )

Hampton 14,750 ( +156 )

Portsmouth 12,376 ( +142 )

Suffolk 10,700 ( +157 )

James City 6,859 ( +125 )

Northern Virginia

Fairfax 90,382 ( +778 )

Prince William 54,059 ( +544 )

Loudoun 33,536 ( +304 )

Spotsylvania 14,577 ( +263 )

Stafford 15,574 ( +194 )

Arlington 18,265 ( +175 )

Alexandria 14,019 ( +145 )

Additional Localities:

Roanoke County 11,520 ( +253 )

Frederick 11,285 ( +207 )

Rockingham 9,147 ( +188 )

Waynesboro 3,551 ( +183 )

Roanoke City 11,795 ( +174 )

Shenandoah 6,184 ( +154 )

Pittsylvania 7,884 ( +152 )

Bedford 9,670 ( +151 )

Washington 7,355 ( +138 )

Lynchburg 11,594 ( +135 )

Wise 5,047 ( +132 )

Smyth 4,678 ( +154 )

Fauquier 6,776 ( +118 )

Carroll 3,795 ( +103 )

Albemarle 7,834 ( +102 )

Scott 2,991 ( +101 )

Warren 4,807 ( +101 )

City/County-by-County Breakdown of Cases (Oct. 9-15)

Accomack 3,970 ( +65 )

Albemarle 7,834 ( +102 )

Alexandria 14,019 ( +145 )

Alleghany 2,058 ( +39 )

Amelia 1,372 ( +36 )

Amherst 4,252 ( +63 )

Appomattox 2,335 ( +30 )

Arlington 18,265 ( +175 )

Augusta 9,884 ( +26 )

Bath 452 ( +16 )

Bedford 9,670 ( +151 )

Bland 1,045 ( +6 )

Botetourt 3,703 ( +91 )

Bristol 2,222 ( +24 )

Brunswick 1,765 ( +20 )

Buchanan 2,309 ( +67 )

Buckingham 2,604 ( +25 )

Buena Vista City 1,261 ( +43 )

Campbell 6,967 ( +89 )

Caroline 3,776 ( +55 )

Carroll 3,795 ( +103 )

Charles City 670 ( +15 )

Charlotte 1,239 ( +25 )

Charlottesville 5,248 ( +50 )

Chesapeake 28,299 ( +364 )

Chesterfield 38,728 ( +551 )

Clarke 1,319 ( +18 )

Colonial Heights 2,548 ( +43 )

Covington 741 ( +5 )

Craig 527 ( +19 )

Culpeper 6,296 ( +81 )

Cumberland 702 ( +11 )

Danville 6,121 ( +91 )

Dickenson 1,568 ( +40 )

Dinwiddie 3,054 ( +48 )

Emporia 863 ( +7 )

Essex 1,211 ( +34 )

Fairfax 90,382 ( +778 )

Fairfax City 643 ( +5 )

Falls Church 540 ( +11 )

Fauquier 6,776 ( +118 )

Floyd 1,368 ( +23 )

Fluvanna 2,542 ( +28 )

Franklin City 1,593 ( +20 )

Franklin County 5,840 ( +96 )

Frederick 11,285 ( +207 )

Fredericksburg 3,007 ( +43 )

Galax 1,487 ( +32 )

Giles 2,187 ( +48 )

Gloucester 3,781 ( +45 )

Goochland 1,955 ( +35 )

Grayson 2,014 ( +40 )

Greene 2,163 ( +47 )

Greensville 1,861 ( +18 )

Halifax 3,786 ( +93 )

Hampton 14,750 ( +156 )

Hanover 11,479 ( +192 )

Harrisonburg 8,128 ( +85 )

Henrico 33,701 ( +394 )

Henry 6,248 ( +96 )

Highland 168 ( +3 )

Hopewell 3,632 ( +35 )

Isle of Wight 4,350 ( +66 )

James City 6,859 ( +125 )

King and Queen 607 ( +14 )

King George 2,533 ( +50 )

King William 1,857 ( +35 )

Lancaster 1,046 ( +6 )

Lee 3,605 ( +59 )

Lexington 1,540 ( +16 )

Loudoun 33,536 ( +304 )

Louisa 3,098 ( +64 )

Lunenburg 1,051 ( +17 )

Lynchburg 11,594 ( +135 )

Madison 960 ( +18 )

Manassas City 5,018 ( +57 )

Manassas Park 1,264 ( +2 )

Martinsville 1,989 ( +34 )

Mathews 874 ( +8 )

Mecklenburg 3,320 ( +53 )

Middlesex 931 ( +16 )

Montgomery 11,577 ( +97 )

Nelson 1,304 ( +25 )

New Kent 2,310 ( +86 )

Newport News 20,193 ( +270 )

Norfolk 23,974 ( +279 )

Northampton 1,135 ( +19 )

Northumberland 1,182 ( +31 )

Norton 544 ( +13 )

Nottoway 2,544 ( +32 )

Orange 3,563 ( +68 )

Page 3,263 ( +51 )

Patrick 1,967 ( +27 )

Petersburg 5,158 ( +25 )

Pittsylvania 7,884 ( +152 )

Poquoson 1,308 ( +30 )

Portsmouth 12,376 ( +142 )

Powhatan 2,734 ( +43 )

Prince Edward 2,886 ( +46 )

Prince George 4,858 ( +62 )

Prince William 54,059 ( +544 )

Pulaski 3,980 ( +96 )

Radford 2,856 ( +24 )

Rappahannock 559 ( +17 )

Richmond City 23,458 ( +246 )

Richmond County 1,707 ( +22 )

Roanoke City 11,795 ( +174 )

Roanoke County 11,520 ( +253 )

Rockbridge 2,042 ( +27 )

Rockingham 9,147 ( +188 )

Russell 3,655 ( +82 )

Salem 3,340 ( +94 )

Scott 2,991 ( +101 )

Shenandoah 6,184 ( +154 )

Smyth 4,678 ( +154 )

Southampton 2,360 ( +23 )

Spotsylvania 14,577 ( +263 )

Stafford 15,574 ( +194 )

Staunton 3,322 ( +32 )

Suffolk 10,700 ( +157 )

Surry 595 ( +15 )

Sussex 1,536 ( +19 )

Tazewell 5,551 ( +78 )

Virginia Beach 48,959 ( +480 )

Warren 4,807 ( +101 )

Washington 7,355 ( +138 )

Waynesboro 3,551 ( +183 )

Westmoreland 1,780 ( +51 )

Williamsburg 1,125 ( +19 )

Winchester 3,656 ( +14 )

Wise 5,047 ( +132 )

Wythe 4,347 ( +77 )

York 5,325 ( +97 )

VDH

Who's getting sick

The coronavirus first most impacted people aged 50 to 69, which currently accounts for 23.1% of cases in Virginia.

However, people in their 20s now account for 18.9% of cases in the state.

Additionally, people aged 30 to 49 are 30.9% of cases, data show.

And stats show children and teens account for 18.7% of cases.

More women have been infected by the virus at 466,153 cases versus the 430,169 cases reported in men. No gender was reported for 6,616 cases in the Commonwealth.

WTVR Mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic at Richmond Raceway.

Virginians age 12+ are eligible for COVID-19 vaccine. Pre-registration is no longer required, so go to Vaccine Finder to search for specific vaccines available near you or call 877-VAX-IN-VA (877-275-8343).

Have You Been Fully Vaccinated?

People are considered fully vaccinated:



2 weeks after their second dose in a 2-dose series, such as the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, or

2 weeks after a single-dose vaccine, such as Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen vaccine

Virginia Department of Health What you can and should not do once you have been fully vaccinated.

How to Protect Yourself and Others When You’ve Been Fully Vaccinated

COVID-19 vaccines are effective at protecting you from getting sick. Based on what we know about COVID-19 vaccines, people who have been fully vaccinated can start to do some things that they had stopped doing because of the pandemic.

We’re still learning how vaccines will affect the spread of COVID-19. After you’ve been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, you should keep taking precautions —like wearing a mask, staying 6 feet apart from others, and avoiding crowds and poorly ventilated spaces—in public places until we know more.

These recommendations can help you make decisions about daily activities after you are fully vaccinated.

They are not intended for healthcare settings .

Click here for more information from the Virginia Department of Health.

