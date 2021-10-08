COVID-19 in Virginia: 18,800+ new cases reported this week; 60.9% of Virginians now fully vaccinated

RICHMOND, Va. -- In an effort to provide accurate, easy-to-read information on the COVID-19 pandemic and on-going vaccination efforts, WTVR.com will update this post weekly with statistics from the Virginia Department of Health.
COVID-19 IN VIRGINIA (Scroll to bottom for U.S. stats)
Positive COVID-19 Cases Since Start of Pandemic: 888,159 (+18,831 from last Friday)
People Hospitalized Since Start of Pandemic: 37,264 (+553 from last Friday)
COVID-19-Linked Deaths Since Start of Pandemic: 13,075 (+269 from last Friday)
Total Tests: 13,127,263 (+272,437 from last Friday)
All Health Districts Current 7-Day Positivity Rate Total: 8.2% (Down from 9.0% last Friday)
People Vaccinated with at least One Dose: 5,830,729 (+46,370 from last Friday)
% of Population with at least One Dose: 68.3% (Up from 67.8% last Friday)
People Fully Vaccinated: 5,196,313 (+50,920 from last Friday)
% of Population Fully Vaccinated: 60.9% (Up from 60.3% last Friday)
Click here for complete city/county-by-county breakdown of COVID-19 cases in Virginia
NOTE: This update data is provided from the Virginia Department of Health daily at 10 a.m. Officials said their cutoff for data is 5 p.m. the previous day. (Cases/testing data is now available Monday-Friday while vaccination data is updated seven days a week.) Get the latest charts and updated numbers from VDH here.
**Scroll down for week-to-week COVID cases comparison**
VACCINATE VIRGINIA: Virginians age 12+ are eligible for COVID-19 vaccine. Register for the COVID-19 vaccine on the Vaccinate Virginia website or call 877-VAX-IN-VA (877-275-8343). You can also search for specific vaccines as well as which ones are available near you via the Vaccine Finder website.
VACCINE SUPPLY USAGE
COMPLETE COVERAGE: COVID-19 HEADLINES (App users, click here for a complete list.)
-
Local News
UVA Medical Center putting $30M into merit raises, pay hikes3:14 PM, Oct 08, 2021
-
Coronavirus
County-by-county look at COVID-19 in Virginia3:01 PM, Oct 08, 2021
-
Coronavirus
Nearly 150 more COVID-19 patients discharged11:16 AM, Oct 08, 2021
-
Coronavirus
COVID-19 in Virginia: 2,830+ new cases Friday9:49 AM, Oct 08, 2021
-
National News
US added 194K jobs in Sept., falling short of projections9:27 AM, Oct 08, 2021
-
Coronavirus
FL man files lawsuit to force Ivermectin treatment8:06 AM, Oct 08, 2021
-
National News
California mother shares daughter's difficult COVID journey3:41 PM, Oct 07, 2021
-
National Politics
Biden urges unvaccinated Americans to get COVID-19 shot3:04 PM, Oct 07, 2021
-
Coronavirus
Richmond Raceway COVID mass vaccination clinic to reopen2:34 PM, Oct 07, 2021
-
Coronavirus
Texas school district sees 4th COVID-19 death since August2:24 PM, Oct 07, 2021
-
Coronavirus
Trial hopes to determine effectiveness of Ivermectin12:42 PM, Oct 07, 2021
-
Coronavirus
Nearly 180 additional COVID-19 patients discharged11:25 AM, Oct 07, 2021
-
Coronavirus
COVID-19 in Virginia: 2,880+ new cases Thursday11:19 AM, Oct 07, 2021
-
Coronavirus
Scandinavians curb Moderna shots for some younger patients9:17 AM, Oct 07, 2021
-
Coronavirus
Pfizer applies for EUA for COVID vax in kids as young as 58:31 AM, Oct 07, 2021
-
Coronavirus
More than 120,000 US kids had caregivers die during pandemic3:04 AM, Oct 07, 2021
-
National News
Canada to mandate COVID-19 vaccine for air, rail travel7:55 PM, Oct 06, 2021
-
National News
Remote work having a negative impact on many small businesses4:50 PM, Oct 06, 2021
-
Buddy Check 6
Woman with breast cancer 'so thankful' she got mammogram3:49 PM, Oct 06, 2021
-
Coronavirus
Los Angeles to require COVID-19 vaccine for indoor sites2:48 PM, Oct 06, 2021
-
Coronavirus
White House expanding supply of rapid, at-home COVID tests2:08 PM, Oct 06, 2021
-
Coronavirus
How Richmond man overcame vaccine hesitancy1:57 PM, Oct 06, 2021
-
National News
How the pandemic has forever changed health care in the US12:37 PM, Oct 06, 2021
-
Coronavirus
State border hospitals feeling brunt of COVID overcrowding11:21 AM, Oct 06, 2021
TRACKING COVID IN VIRGINIA: WEEK-BY-WEEK COMPARISON
Week of Oct. 4-8
Positive COVID-19 Cases : +18,831
People Hospitalized: +553
COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +269
Week of Sept. 27-Oct. 1
Positive COVID-19 Cases : +19,463
People Hospitalized: +579
COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +295
Week of Sept. 20-24
Positive COVID-19 Cases : +22,668
People Hospitalized: +718
COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +269
Week of Sept. 13-17
Positive COVID-19 Cases : +25,370
People Hospitalized: +718
COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +233
Week of Sept. 6-10
Positive COVID-19 Cases : +23,660
People Hospitalized: +670
COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +137
Week of Aug. 30 - Sept. 3
Positive COVID-19 Cases : +23,515
People Hospitalized: +682
COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +130
Week of Aug. 23-27
Positive COVID-19 Cases: +20,573
People Hospitalized: +674
COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +122
Week of Aug. 16-20
Positive COVID-19 Cases: +16,253
People Hospitalized: +577
COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +48
Week of Aug. 9-13
Positive COVID-19 Case: +13,162
People Hospitalized: +465
COVID-19-Linked Deaths : +41
Week of Aug. 2-6
Positive COVID-19 Cases: +10,280
People Hospitalized: +292
COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +26
Week of July 26-30
Positive COVID-19 Casesc: +6,084
People Hospitalized: +269
COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +32
Week of July 19-23
Positive COVID-19 Cases: +3,801
People Hospitalized: +131
COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +23
Week of July 12-16
Positive COVID-19 Cases: +1,826
People Hospitalized: +145
COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +27
Week of July 5-9
Positive COVID-19 Cases: +1,601
People Hospitalized: +158
COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +23
Week of June 28-July 2
Positive COVID-19 Cases: +1,243
People Hospitalized: +268
COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +30
Week of June 21-25
Positive COVID-19 Cases: +1,180
People Hospitalized: +48
COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +46
Week of June 14-18
Positive COVID-19 Cases: +905
People Hospitalized: +148
COVID-19-Linked Deaths : +44
Week of June 7-11
Positive COVID-19 Cases: +1,003
People Hospitalized : +211
COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +71