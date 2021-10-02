Watch
COVID-19 in Virginia: 19,400+ new cases reported this week; 60.3% of Virginians now fully vaccinated

Posted at 4:34 PM, Oct 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-02 16:34:25-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- In an effort to provide accurate, easy-to-read information on the COVID-19 pandemic and on-going vaccination efforts, WTVR.com will update this post weekly with statistics from the Virginia Department of Health.

COVID-19 IN VIRGINIA (Scroll to bottom for U.S. stats)

Positive COVID-19 Cases Since Start of Pandemic: 869,328 (+19,463 from last Friday)
People Hospitalized Since Start of Pandemic: 36,711 (+579 from last Friday)
COVID-19-Linked Deaths Since Start of Pandemic: 12,806 (+295 from last Friday)

Total Tests: 12,854,826 (+316,759 from last Friday)
All Health Districts Current 7-Day Positivity Rate Total: 9.0% (Down from 9.6% last Friday)

People Vaccinated with at least One Dose: 55,784,359 (+26,585 from last Friday)
% of Population with at least One Dose: 67.8% (Up from 67.5% last Friday)
People Fully Vaccinated: 5,145,393 (+28,325 from last Friday)
% of Population Fully Vaccinated: 60.3% (Up from 60.0% last Friday)

Click here for complete city/county-by-county breakdown of COVID-19 cases in Virginia

NOTE: This update data is provided from the Virginia Department of Health daily at 10 a.m. Officials said their cutoff for data is 5 p.m. the previous day. (Cases/testing data is now available Monday-Friday while vaccination data is updated seven days a week.) Get the latest charts and updated numbers from VDH here.

Scroll down for week-to-week COVID cases comparison

VACCINATE VIRGINIA: Virginians age 12+ are eligible for COVID-19 vaccine. Register for the COVID-19 vaccine on the Vaccinate Virginia website or call 877-VAX-IN-VA (877-275-8343). You can also search for specific vaccines as well as which ones are available near you via the Vaccine Finder website.

VACCINE SUPPLY USAGE

COMPLETE COVERAGE: COVID-19 HEADLINES (App users, click here for a complete list.)

TRACKING COVID IN VIRGINIA: WEEK-BY-WEEK COMPARISON

Week of Sept. 27-Oct. 1
Positive COVID-19 Cases : +19,463
People Hospitalized: +579
COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +295

Week of Sept. 20-24
Positive COVID-19 Cases : +22,668
People Hospitalized: +718
COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +269

Week of Sept. 13-17
Positive COVID-19 Cases : +25,370
People Hospitalized: +718
COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +233

Week of Sept. 6-10
Positive COVID-19 Cases : +23,660
People Hospitalized: +670
COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +137

Week of Aug. 30 - Sept. 3

Positive COVID-19 Cases : +23,515
People Hospitalized: +682
COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +130

Week of Aug. 23-27

Positive COVID-19 Cases: +20,573
People Hospitalized: +674
COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +122

Week of Aug. 16-20

Positive COVID-19 Cases: +16,253
People Hospitalized: +577
COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +48

Week of Aug. 9-13

Positive COVID-19 Case: +13,162
People Hospitalized: +465
COVID-19-Linked Deaths : +41

Week of Aug. 2-6

Positive COVID-19 Cases: +10,280
People Hospitalized: +292
COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +26

Week of July 26-30

Positive COVID-19 Casesc: +6,084
People Hospitalized: +269
COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +32

Week of July 19-23

Positive COVID-19 Cases: +3,801
People Hospitalized: +131
COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +23

Week of July 12-16

Positive COVID-19 Cases: +1,826
People Hospitalized: +145
COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +27

Week of July 5-9

Positive COVID-19 Cases: +1,601
People Hospitalized: +158
COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +23

Week of June 28-July 2

Positive COVID-19 Cases: +1,243
People Hospitalized: +268
COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +30

Week of June 21-25

Positive COVID-19 Cases: +1,180
People Hospitalized: +48
COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +46

Week of June 14-18

Positive COVID-19 Cases: +905
People Hospitalized: +148
COVID-19-Linked Deaths : +44

Week of June 7-11

Positive COVID-19 Cases: +1,003
People Hospitalized : +211
COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +71

