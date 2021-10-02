COVID-19 in Virginia: 19,400+ new cases reported this week; 60.3% of Virginians now fully vaccinated

RICHMOND, Va. -- In an effort to provide accurate, easy-to-read information on the COVID-19 pandemic and on-going vaccination efforts, WTVR.com will update this post weekly with statistics from the Virginia Department of Health.
COVID-19 IN VIRGINIA (Scroll to bottom for U.S. stats)
Positive COVID-19 Cases Since Start of Pandemic: 869,328 (+19,463 from last Friday)
People Hospitalized Since Start of Pandemic: 36,711 (+579 from last Friday)
COVID-19-Linked Deaths Since Start of Pandemic: 12,806 (+295 from last Friday)
Total Tests: 12,854,826 (+316,759 from last Friday)
All Health Districts Current 7-Day Positivity Rate Total: 9.0% (Down from 9.6% last Friday)
People Vaccinated with at least One Dose: 55,784,359 (+26,585 from last Friday)
% of Population with at least One Dose: 67.8% (Up from 67.5% last Friday)
People Fully Vaccinated: 5,145,393 (+28,325 from last Friday)
% of Population Fully Vaccinated: 60.3% (Up from 60.0% last Friday)
Click here for complete city/county-by-county breakdown of COVID-19 cases in Virginia
NOTE: This update data is provided from the Virginia Department of Health daily at 10 a.m. Officials said their cutoff for data is 5 p.m. the previous day. (Cases/testing data is now available Monday-Friday while vaccination data is updated seven days a week.) Get the latest charts and updated numbers from VDH here.
Scroll down for week-to-week COVID cases comparison
VACCINATE VIRGINIA: Virginians age 12+ are eligible for COVID-19 vaccine. Register for the COVID-19 vaccine on the Vaccinate Virginia website or call 877-VAX-IN-VA (877-275-8343). You can also search for specific vaccines as well as which ones are available near you via the Vaccine Finder website.
VACCINE SUPPLY USAGE
COMPLETE COVERAGE: COVID-19 HEADLINES (App users, click here for a complete list.)
-
Coronavirus
95 additional COVID-19 patients discharged4:13 PM, Oct 02, 2021
-
Coronavirus
US virus mortality milestone frustrates doctors9:28 AM, Oct 02, 2021
-
National News
US hits 700,000 COVID deaths10:04 PM, Oct 01, 2021
-
National News
Supreme Court justice axes appeal of NYC school vaccine plan8:20 PM, Oct 01, 2021
-
Coronavirus
COVID misinformation causing harm amid social media spread2:52 PM, Oct 01, 2021
-
Coronavirus
Religious experts, leaders weigh in on vaccine exemptions2:35 PM, Oct 01, 2021
-
National News
Australia announces plans to lift 18-month COVID-19 travel ban in November2:20 PM, Oct 01, 2021
-
Coronavirus
California to require all schoolchildren to get COVID shots1:33 PM, Oct 01, 2021
-
Coronavirus
COVID-19 in Virginia: 2,550+ new cases Friday10:24 AM, Oct 01, 2021
-
Coronavirus
Nearly 800 additional COVID-19 patients discharged10:18 AM, Oct 01, 2021
-
National News
Justice Brett Kavanaugh tests positive for COVID-199:09 AM, Oct 01, 2021
-
Coronavirus
Merck says experimental pill cuts worst effects of COVID-196:16 AM, Oct 01, 2021
-
National News
8-year-old battles post-COVID syndrome10:37 PM, Sep 30, 2021
-
Local News
2 children in Virginia dead from COVID in 3-day span8:11 PM, Sep 30, 2021
-
Problem Solvers Investigations
Parents frustrated with COVID exposures keeping kids home5:34 PM, Sep 30, 2021
-
Coronavirus
Could we significantly cut new COVID cases down by spring?4:29 PM, Sep 30, 2021
-
Coronavirus
Woman who survived 1918 flu, world war succumbs to COVID11:46 AM, Sep 30, 2021
-
Coronavirus
COVID-19 in Virginia: 3,130+ new cases Thursday10:37 AM, Sep 30, 2021
-
Coronavirus
100+ additional COVID-19 patients discharged10:34 AM, Sep 30, 2021
-
Coronavirus
Magic forward Jonathan Isaac explains why he isn't vaccinated10:34 AM, Sep 30, 2021
-
Lifestyle
Despite pandemic, Ohio teens spreading joy through music10:27 AM, Sep 30, 2021
-
Coronavirus
Virginia 10-year-old girl dies of COVID-19 complications9:38 AM, Sep 30, 2021
-
Coronavirus
Drugmakers developing the next generation of mRNA vaccines9:10 AM, Sep 30, 2021
-
Coronavirus
Health workers once saluted as heroes now get threats3:00 AM, Sep 30, 2021
TRACKING COVID IN VIRGINIA: WEEK-BY-WEEK COMPARISON
Week of Sept. 27-Oct. 1
Positive COVID-19 Cases : +19,463
People Hospitalized: +579
COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +295
Week of Sept. 20-24
Positive COVID-19 Cases : +22,668
People Hospitalized: +718
COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +269
Week of Sept. 13-17
Positive COVID-19 Cases : +25,370
People Hospitalized: +718
COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +233
Week of Sept. 6-10
Positive COVID-19 Cases : +23,660
People Hospitalized: +670
COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +137
Week of Aug. 30 - Sept. 3
Positive COVID-19 Cases : +23,515
People Hospitalized: +682
COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +130
Week of Aug. 23-27
Positive COVID-19 Cases: +20,573
People Hospitalized: +674
COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +122
Week of Aug. 16-20
Positive COVID-19 Cases: +16,253
People Hospitalized: +577
COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +48
Week of Aug. 9-13
Positive COVID-19 Case: +13,162
People Hospitalized: +465
COVID-19-Linked Deaths : +41
Week of Aug. 2-6
Positive COVID-19 Cases: +10,280
People Hospitalized: +292
COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +26
Week of July 26-30
Positive COVID-19 Casesc: +6,084
People Hospitalized: +269
COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +32
Week of July 19-23
Positive COVID-19 Cases: +3,801
People Hospitalized: +131
COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +23
Week of July 12-16
Positive COVID-19 Cases: +1,826
People Hospitalized: +145
COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +27
Week of July 5-9
Positive COVID-19 Cases: +1,601
People Hospitalized: +158
COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +23
Week of June 28-July 2
Positive COVID-19 Cases: +1,243
People Hospitalized: +268
COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +30
Week of June 21-25
Positive COVID-19 Cases: +1,180
People Hospitalized: +48
COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +46
Week of June 14-18
Positive COVID-19 Cases: +905
People Hospitalized: +148
COVID-19-Linked Deaths : +44
Week of June 7-11
Positive COVID-19 Cases: +1,003
People Hospitalized : +211
COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +71