County-by-county look at COVID-19 cases in Virginia; which areas saw biggest spikes last week

RICHMOND, Va. -- The health department reported 19,463 more people tested positive for COVID-19 out of the +316,759 total tests processed over the past week. That brings Virginia's total number of coronavirus cases to 869,328.

As of Friday's update, 36,711 (+579 from the Friday before) people had been hospitalized and 12,806 (+295) people had died as a result of COVID-19-related illnesses, according to updated Virginia Department of Health (VDH) data.

These localities saw the biggest jumps (100 or more) in COVID-19 cases last week (Sept. 27-Oct. 1) :

Central Virginia

Chesterfield 37,238 ( +695 )

Henrico 32,659 ( +458 )

Richmond City 22,730 ( +359 )

Hanover 10,956 ( +254 )

Prince George 4,663 ( +115 )

Petersburg 5,025 ( +103 )

Hampton Roads

Virginia Beach 47,490 ( +687 )

Chesapeake 27,345 ( +400 )

Norfolk 23,210 ( +388 )

Newport News 19,430 ( +344 )

Hampton 14,279 ( +256 )

Portsmouth 11,928 ( +209 )

James City 6,520 ( +197 )

Suffolk 10,284 ( +173 )

York 5,088 ( +102 )

Northern Virginia

Fairfax 88,464 ( +923 )

Prince William 52,702 ( +678 )

Loudoun 32,793 ( +392 )

Spotsylvania 13,885 ( +319 )

Stafford 15,011 ( +271 )

Arlington 17,799 ( +175 )

Alexandria 13,674 ( +136 )

Additional Localities:

Roanoke City 11,280 ( +293 )

Frederick 10,657 ( +270 )

Waynesboro 3,271 ( +267 )

Bedford 9,250 ( +246 )

Roanoke County 10,926 ( +239 )

Lynchburg 11,136 ( +225 )

Pittsylvania 7,468 ( +221 )

Shenandoah 5,795 ( +200 )

Rockingham 8,728 ( +168 )

Washington 6,958 ( +162 )

Campbell 6,683 ( +153 )

Warren 4,538 ( +153 )

Montgomery 11,290 ( +146 )

Harrisonburg 7,889 ( +142 )

Tazewell 5,343 ( +139 )

Albemarle 7,560 ( +136 )

Orange 3,350 ( +134 )

Russell 3,410 ( +134 )

Page 3,070 ( +128 )

Culpeper 6,064 ( +110 )

Danville 5,864 ( +110 )

Salem 3,083 ( +108 )

Scott 2,755 ( +102 )

Franklin County 5,554 ( +100 )

City/County-by-County Breakdown of Cases (Sept. 27-Oct. 1)

Accomack 3,797 ( +82 )

Albemarle 7,560 ( +136 )

Alexandria 13,674 ( +136 )

Alleghany 1,947 ( +45 )

Amelia 1,310 ( +36 )

Amherst 4,099 ( +63 )

Appomattox 2,238 ( +53 )

Arlington 17,799 ( +175 )

Augusta 9,468 ( +93 )

Bath 417 ( +13 )

Bedford 9,250 ( +246 )

Bland 1,015 ( +22 )

Botetourt 3,452 (+ 89 )

Bristol 2,156 ( +24 )

Brunswick 1,706 ( +29 )

Buchanan 2,151 ( +46 )

Buckingham 2,518 ( +36 )

Buena Vista City 1,159 ( +39 )

Campbell 6,683 ( +153 )

Caroline 3,607 ( +65 )

Carroll 3,569 ( +91 )

Charles City 649 ( +9 )

Charlotte 1,170 ( +24 )

Charlottesville 5,096 ( +92 )

Chesapeake 27,345 ( +400 )

Chesterfield 37,238 ( +695 )

Clarke 1,255 ( +29 )

Colonial Heights 2,424 ( +46 )

Covington 725 ( +11 )

Craig 475 ( +11 )

Culpeper 6,064 ( +110 )

Cumberland 675 ( +10 )

Danville 5,864 ( +110 )

Dickenson 1,445 ( +40 )

Dinwiddie 2,906 ( +76 )

Emporia 841 ( +17 )

Essex 1,139 ( +50 )

Fairfax 88,464 ( +923 )

Fairfax City 634 ( +6 )

Falls Church 519 ( +7 )

Fauquier 6,458 ( +128 )

Floyd 1,312 ( +51 )

Fluvanna 2,442 ( +56 )

Franklin City 1,509 ( +52 )

Franklin County 5,554 ( +100 )

Frederick 10,657 ( +270 )

Fredericksburg 2,877 ( +57 )

Galax 1,433 ( +14 )

Giles 2,077 ( +66 )

Gloucester 3,615 ( +88 )

Goochland 1,861 ( +38 )

Grayson 1,928 ( +39 )

Greene 2,017 ( +62 )

Greensville 1,813 ( +36 )

Halifax 3,553 ( +83 )

Hampton 14,279 ( +256 )

Hanover 10,956 ( +254 )

Harrisonburg 7,889 ( +142 )

Henrico 32,659 ( +458 )

Henry 5,967 ( +115 )

Highland 159

Hopewell 3,523 ( +59 )

Isle of Wight 4,129 ( +81 )

James City 6,520 ( +197 )

King and Queen 581 ( +7 )

King George 2,382 ( +69 )

King William 1,768 ( +37 )

Lancaster 1,018 ( +28 )

Lee 3,437 ( +97 )

Lexington 1,496 ( +23 )

Loudoun 32,793 ( +392 )

Louisa 2,894 ( +107 )

Lunenburg 1,000 ( +20 )

Lynchburg 11,136 ( +225 )

Madison 906 ( +26 )

Manassas City 4,860 ( +79 )

Manassas Park 1,259 ( +2 )

Martinsville 1,924 ( +30 )

Mathews 847 ( +24 )

Mecklenburg 3,159 ( +92 )

Middlesex 886 ( +45 )

Montgomery 11,290 ( +146 )

Nelson 1,231 ( +30 )

New Kent 2,133 ( +74 )

Newport News 19,430 ( +344 )

Norfolk 23,210 ( +388 )

Northampton 1,082 ( +29 )

Northumberland 1,130 ( +24 )

Norton 498 ( +13 )

Nottoway 2,474 ( +45 )

Orange 3,350 ( +134 )

Page 3,070 ( +128 )

Patrick 1,885 ( +55 )

Petersburg 5,025 ( +103 )

Pittsylvania 7,468 ( +221 )

Poquoson 1,221 ( +31 )

Portsmouth 11,928 ( +209 )

Powhatan 2,586 ( +60 )

Prince Edward 2,761 ( +61 )

Prince George 4,663 ( +115 )

Prince William 52,702 ( +678 )

Pulaski 3,734 ( +79 )

Radford 2,809 ( +43 )

Rappahannock 520 ( +9 )

Richmond City 22,730 ( +359 )

Richmond County 1,635 ( +46 )

Roanoke City 11,280 ( +293 )

Roanoke County 10,926 ( +239 )

Rockbridge 1,969 ( +43 )

Rockingham 8,728 ( +168 )

Russell 3,410 ( +134 )

Salem 3,083 ( +108 )

Scott 2,755 ( +102 )

Shenandoah 5,795 ( +200 )

Smyth 4,251 ( +168 )

Southampton 2,270 ( +44 )

Spotsylvania 13,885 ( +319 )

Stafford 15,011 ( +271 )

Staunton 3,208 ( +53 )

Suffolk 10,284 ( +173 )

Surry 564 ( +9 )

Sussex 1,478 ( +56 )

Tazewell 5,343 ( +139 )

Virginia Beach 47,490 ( +687 )

Warren 4,538 ( +153 )

Washington 6,958 ( +162 )

Waynesboro 3,271 ( +267 )

Westmoreland 1,685 ( +34 )

Williamsburg 1,084 ( +25 )

Winchester 3,574 ( +43 )

Wise 4,681 ( +156 )

Wythe 4,118 ( +126 )

York 5,088 ( +102 )

Who's getting sick

The coronavirus first most impacted people aged 50 to 69, which currently accounts for 23.2% of cases in Virginia.

However, people in their 20s now account for 19.1% of cases in the state.

Additionally, people aged 30 to 49 are 30.9% of cases, data show.

And stats show children and teens account for 18.2% of cases.

More women have been infected by the virus at 448,746 cases versus the 414,188 cases reported in men. No gender was reported for 6,394 cases in the Commonwealth.

WTVR Mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic at Richmond Raceway.

Virginians age 12+ are eligible for COVID-19 vaccine. Pre-registration is no longer required, so go to Vaccine Finder to search for specific vaccines available near you or call 877-VAX-IN-VA (877-275-8343).

Have You Been Fully Vaccinated?

People are considered fully vaccinated:



2 weeks after their second dose in a 2-dose series, such as the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, or

2 weeks after a single-dose vaccine, such as Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen vaccine

Virginia Department of Health What you can and should not do once you have been fully vaccinated.

How to Protect Yourself and Others When You’ve Been Fully Vaccinated

COVID-19 vaccines are effective at protecting you from getting sick. Based on what we know about COVID-19 vaccines, people who have been fully vaccinated can start to do some things that they had stopped doing because of the pandemic.

We’re still learning how vaccines will affect the spread of COVID-19. After you’ve been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, you should keep taking precautions —like wearing a mask, staying 6 feet apart from others, and avoiding crowds and poorly ventilated spaces—in public places until we know more.

These recommendations can help you make decisions about daily activities after you are fully vaccinated.

They are not intended for healthcare settings .

Click here for more information from the Virginia Department of Health.

