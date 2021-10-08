County-by-county look at COVID-19 cases in Virginia; which areas saw biggest spikes this week

RICHMOND, Va. -- The health department reported 18,831 more people tested positive for COVID-19 out of the +272,437 total tests processed over the past week. That brings Virginia's total number of coronavirus cases to 888,159.

As of Friday's update, 37,264 (+553 from the Friday before) people had been hospitalized and 13,075 (+269) people had died as a result of COVID-19-related illnesses, according to updated Virginia Department of Health (VDH) data.

Scroll down for complete city/county-by-county breakdown of COVID-19 cases in Virginia

These localities saw the biggest jumps (100 or more) in COVID-19 cases last week (Oct. 2-8) :

Central Virginia

Chesterfield 38,072 ( +704 )

Henrico 33,230 ( +442 )

Richmond City 23,145 ( +341 )

Hanover 11,257 ( +233 )

Louisa 3,022 ( +116 )

Hampton Roads

Virginia Beach 48,362 ( +682 )

Chesapeake 27,861 ( +403 )

Norfolk 23,629 ( +321 )

Newport News 19,864 ( +356 )

Hampton 14,554 ( +215 )

Portsmouth 12,213 ( +220 )

James City 6,714 ( +168 )

Suffolk 10,518 ( +180 )

Northern Virginia

Fairfax 89,473 ( +862 )

Prince William 53,386 ( +581 )

Loudoun 33,175 ( +310 )

Spotsylvania 14,266 ( +332 )

Stafford 15,332 ( +273 )

Arlington 18,046 ( +212 )

Alexandria 13,850 ( +148 )

Additional Localities:

Frederick 11,045 ( +314 )

Roanoke City 11,583 ( +258 )

Augusta 9,836 ( +260 )

Roanoke County 11,242 ( +260 )

Bedford 9,485 ( +220 )

Lynchburg 11,435 ( +238 )

Pittsylvania 7,696 ( +192 )

Smyth 4,493 ( +191 )

Washington 7,192 ( +191 )

Shenandoah 5,995 ( +171 )

Wise 4,883 ( +171 )

Rockingham 8,930 ( +156 )

Fauquier 6,636 ( +151 )

Campbell 6,852 ( +146 )

Henry 6,129 ( +141 )

Montgomery 11,458 ( +135 )

Danville 6,020 ( +131 )

Salem 3,224 ( +128 )

Warren 4,680 ( +126 )

Albemarle 7,709 ( +123 )

Botetourt 3,586 ( +118 )

Franklin County 5,724 ( +116 )

Russell 3,555 ( +113 )

Wythe 4,255 ( +106 )

Page 3,201 ( +102 )

Pulaski 3,861 ( +102 )

Harrisonburg 8,027 ( +101 )

Carroll 3,686 ( +100 )

Culpeper 6,196 ( +100 )

City/County-by-County Breakdown of Cases (Oct. 2-8)

Accomack 3,892 ( +76 )

Albemarle 7,709 ( +123 )

Alexandria 13,850 ( +148 )

Alleghany 2,014 ( +53 )

Amelia 1,332 ( +22 )

Amherst 4,178 ( +61 )

Appomattox 2,304 ( +46 )

Arlington 18,046 ( +212 )

Augusta 9,836 ( +260 )

Bath 429 ( +9 )

Bedford 9,485 ( +220 )

Bland 1,037 ( +14 )

Botetourt 3,586 ( +118 )

Bristol 2,191 ( +27 )

Brunswick 1,741 ( +33 )

Buchanan 2,230 ( +69 )

Buckingham 2,577 ( +51 )

Buena Vista City 1,207 ( +32 )

Campbell 6,852 ( +146 )

Caroline 3,702 ( +83 )

Carroll 3,686 ( +100 )

Charles City 653 ( +3 )

Charlotte 1,203 ( +27 )

Charlottesville 5,175 ( +59 )

Chesapeake 27,861 ( +403 )

Chesterfield 38,072 ( +704 )

Clarke 1,296 ( +23 )

Colonial Heights 2,492 ( +57 )

Covington 731 ( +2 )

Craig 501 ( +25 )

Culpeper 6,196 ( +100 )

Cumberland 690 ( +9 )

Danville 6,020 ( +131 )

Dickenson 1,518 ( +64 )

Dinwiddie 2,993 ( +72 )

Emporia 851 ( +10 )

Essex 1,169 ( +24 )

Fairfax 89,473 ( +862 )

Fairfax City 638 ( +4 )

Falls Church 530 ( +8 )

Fauquier 6,636 ( +151 )

Floyd 1,341 ( +24 )

Fluvanna 2,506 ( +54 )

Franklin City 1,569 ( +49 )

Franklin County 5,724 ( +116 )

Frederick 11,045 ( +314 )

Fredericksburg 2,949 ( +61 )

Galax 1,451 ( +14 )

Giles 2,131 ( +48 )

Gloucester 3,722 ( +81 )

Goochland 1,910 ( +34 )

Grayson 1,965 ( +31 )

Greene 2,106 ( +69 )

Greensville 1,837 ( +19 )

Halifax 3,677 ( +99 )

Hampton 14,554 ( +215 )

Hanover 11,257 ( +233 )

Harrisonburg 8,027 ( +101 )

Henrico 33,230 ( +442 )

Henry 6,129 ( +141 )

Highland 165 ( +4 )

Hopewell 3,595 ( +59 )

Isle of Wight 4,263 ( +99 )

James City 6,714 ( +168 )

King and Queen 592 ( +11 )

King George 2,477 ( +81 )

King William 1,812 ( +38 )

Lancaster 1,038 ( +17 )

Lee 3,538 ( +85 )

Lexington 1,525 ( +19 )

Loudoun 33,175 ( +310 )

Louisa 3,022 ( +116 )

Lunenburg 1,025 ( +20 )

Lynchburg 11,435 ( +238 )

Madison 940 ( +29 )

Manassas City 4,942 ( +68 )

Manassas Park 1,262 ( +3 )

Martinsville 1,955 ( +25 )

Mathews 866 ( +16 )

Mecklenburg 3,260 ( +95 )

Middlesex 914 ( +21 )

Montgomery 11,458 ( +135 )

Nelson 1,274 ( +32 )

New Kent 2,215 ( +66 )

Newport News 19,864 ( +356 )

Norfolk 23,629 ( +321 )

Northampton 1,110 ( +24 )

Northumberland 1,147 ( +11 )

Norton 527 ( +22 )

Nottoway 2,505 ( +24 )

Orange 3,481 ( +96 )

Page 3,201 ( +102 )

Patrick 1,937 ( +46 )

Petersburg 5,118 ( +73 )

Pittsylvania 7,696 ( +192 )

Poquoson 1,271 ( +42 )

Portsmouth 12,213 ( +220 )

Powhatan 2,687 ( +83 )

Prince Edward 2,830 ( +48 )

Prince George 4,783 ( +89 )

Prince William 53,386 ( +581 )

Pulaski 3,861 ( +102 )

Radford 2,832 ( +20 )

Rappahannock 538 ( +18 )

Richmond City 23,145 ( +341 )

Richmond County 1,676 ( +34 )

Roanoke City 11,583 ( +258 )

Roanoke County 11,242 ( +260 )

Rockbridge 2,008 ( +35 )

Rockingham 8,930 ( +156 )

Russell 3,555 ( +113 )

Salem 3,224 ( +128 )

Scott 2,874 ( +88 )

Shenandoah 5,995 ( +171 )

Smyth 4,493 ( +191 )

Southampton 2,331 ( +49 )

Spotsylvania 14,266 ( +332 )

Stafford 15,332 ( +273 )

Staunton 3,279 ( +58 )

Suffolk 10,518 ( +180 )

Surry 575 ( +10 )

Sussex 1,507 ( +24 )

Tazewell 5,453 ( +77 )

Virginia Beach 48,362 ( +682 )

Warren 4,680 ( +126 )

Washington 7,192 ( +191 )

Waynesboro 3,351 ( +69 )

Westmoreland 1,726 ( +39 )

Williamsburg 1,105 (+23)

Winchester 3,618 ( +34 )

Wise 4,883 ( +171 )

Wythe 4,255 ( +106 )

York 5,211 ( +99 )

VDH

Who's getting sick

The coronavirus first most impacted people aged 50 to 69, which currently accounts for 23.1% of cases in Virginia.

However, people in their 20s now account for 19% of cases in the state.

Additionally, people aged 30 to 49 are 30.9% of cases, data show.

And stats show children and teens account for 18.5% of cases.

More women have been infected by the virus at 458,540 cases versus the 423,094 cases reported in men. No gender was reported for 6,525 cases in the Commonwealth.

WTVR Mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic at Richmond Raceway.

Virginians age 12+ are eligible for COVID-19 vaccine. Pre-registration is no longer required, so go to Vaccine Finder to search for specific vaccines available near you or call 877-VAX-IN-VA (877-275-8343).

Have You Been Fully Vaccinated?

People are considered fully vaccinated:



2 weeks after their second dose in a 2-dose series, such as the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, or

2 weeks after a single-dose vaccine, such as Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen vaccine

Virginia Department of Health What you can and should not do once you have been fully vaccinated.

How to Protect Yourself and Others When You’ve Been Fully Vaccinated

COVID-19 vaccines are effective at protecting you from getting sick. Based on what we know about COVID-19 vaccines, people who have been fully vaccinated can start to do some things that they had stopped doing because of the pandemic.

We’re still learning how vaccines will affect the spread of COVID-19. After you’ve been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, you should keep taking precautions —like wearing a mask, staying 6 feet apart from others, and avoiding crowds and poorly ventilated spaces—in public places until we know more.

These recommendations can help you make decisions about daily activities after you are fully vaccinated.

They are not intended for healthcare settings .

Click here for more information from the Virginia Department of Health.

