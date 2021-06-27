COVID-19 in Virginia: 5 million+ have 1st dose; 4.3 million+ fully vaccinated

RICHMOND, Va. -- In an effort to provide accurate, easy-to-read information on the COVID-19 pandemic and on-going vaccination efforts, WTVR.com will update this post weekly with statistics from the Virginia Department of Health.
COVID-19 IN VIRGINIA (Scroll to bottom for U.S. stats)
Positive COVID-19 Cases Since Start of Pandemic: 679,829 (+1,180 from last Sunday)
People Hospitalized Since Start of Pandemic: 30,365 (+48 from last Sunday)
COVID-19-Linked Deaths Since Start of Pandemic: 11,397 (+46 from last Sunday)
Total Tests: 10,180,894 (+86,586 from last Sunday)
All Health Districts Current 7-Day Positivity Rate Total: 2.6% (Up from 2.5% last Sunday)
People Vaccinated with at least One Dose: 5,008,367 (+78,884 from last Sunday)
People Fully Vaccinated: 4,300,206 (+98,767 from last Sunday)
% of Population Fully Vaccinated: 50.4% (Up from 49.2% on last Sunday)
Click here for complete city/county-by-county breakdown of COVID-19 cases in Virginia
NOTE: This update data is provided from the Virginia Department of Health daily at 10 a.m. Officials said their cutoff for data is 5 p.m. the previous day. Get the latest charts and updated numbers from VDH here.
VACCINATE VIRGINIA: Virginians age 12+ now eligible for COVID-19 vaccine. Register for the COVID-19 vaccine on the Vaccinate Virginia website or call 877-VAX-IN-VA (877-275-8343). You can also search for specific vaccines as well as which ones are available near you via the Vaccine Finder website.
VACCINE SUPPLY USAGE
