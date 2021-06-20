COVID-19 in Virginia: 4.9 million+ have 1st dose; 4.2 million+ fully vaccinated

RICHMOND, Va. -- In an effort to provide accurate, easy-to-read information on the COVID-19 pandemic and on-going vaccination efforts, WTVR.com will update this post weekly with statistics from the Virginia Department of Health.
COVID-19 IN VIRGINIA (Scroll to bottom for U.S. stats)
Positive COVID-19 Cases Since Start of Pandemic: 678,649 (+905 from last Sunday)
People Hospitalized Since Start of Pandemic: 30,317 (+148 from last Sunday)
COVID-19-Linked Deaths Since Start of Pandemic: 11,351 (+44 from last Sunday)
Total Tests: 10,094,308 (+88,450 from last Sunday)
All Health Districts Current 7-Day Positivity Rate Total: 2.5% (Down from 2.9% last Sunday)
People Vaccinated with at least One Dose: 9,929,523 (+78,758 from last Sunday)
People Fully Vaccinated: 4,201,439 (+156,624 from last Sunday)
% of Population Fully Vaccinated: 49.2% (Up from 47.4% on last Sunday)
Click here for complete city/county-by-county breakdown of COVID-19 cases in Virginia
NOTE: This update data is provided from the Virginia Department of Health daily at 10 a.m. Officials said their cutoff for data is 5 p.m. the previous day. Get the latest charts and updated numbers from VDH here.
VACCINATE VIRGINIA: Virginians age 12+ now eligible for COVID-19 vaccine. Register for the COVID-19 vaccine on the Vaccinate Virginia website or call 877-VAX-IN-VA (877-275-8343). You can also search for specific vaccines as well as which ones are available near you via the Vaccine Finder website.
VACCINE SUPPLY USAGE
COMPLETE COVERAGE: COVID-19 HEADLINES (App users, click here for a complete list.)
-
Coronavirus
220+ COVID-19 patients discharged over past week8:52 AM, Jun 20, 2021
-
Coronavirus
Health officials explore COVID-19 booster as variant spreads5:44 PM, Jun 19, 2021
-
Coronavirus
Canada updates COVID-19 vaccine guidance5:36 PM, Jun 18, 2021
-
Coronavirus
Biden admin has delivered 300M vaccine doses in 150 days1:47 PM, Jun 18, 2021
-
Coronavirus
CDC: 300 young people got rare heart issue after vaccination1:13 PM, Jun 18, 2021
-
Coronavirus
Brazil to hit 500K deaths, 2nd highest globally11:59 AM, Jun 18, 2021
-
National News
Raised unvaccinated, young adult has become vaccine advocate4:41 PM, Jun 17, 2021
-
State of Education
Experts weigh in on COVID-19 vaccine mandates in schools3:23 PM, Jun 17, 2021
-
Coronavirus
US to spend $3B for antiviral pills for COVID-1911:29 AM, Jun 17, 2021
-
Coronavirus
How to strengthen your cybersecurity while working at home10:00 AM, Jun 17, 2021
-
Coronavirus
FL family concerned about FL healthcare vaccination rate8:47 AM, Jun 17, 2021
-
Coronavirus
Why are Olympics going on despite public, medical warnings?4:48 AM, Jun 17, 2021
-
Sports
NFL, players agree to new COVID-19 protocols3:50 PM, Jun 16, 2021
-
Sports
Reports: Paul enters health protocols, out 'indefinitely'10:30 AM, Jun 16, 2021
-
Coronavirus
Royal Caribbean postpones cruise as 8 crew members get virus9:04 AM, Jun 16, 2021
-
Coronavirus
CDC: Children can get COVID-19 shot with other vaccines7:41 AM, Jun 16, 2021
-
Coronavirus
Blood sample study: Virus in US by December 20197:15 PM, Jun 15, 2021
-
Local News
Chesterfield vaccine clinic to provide more availability4:19 PM, Jun 15, 2021
-
Coronavirus
Mobile units can be effective to reach communities of color3:27 PM, Jun 15, 2021
-
Coronavirus
In Maine, a local diner is serving up COVID-19 vaccinations2:33 PM, Jun 15, 2021
-
Coronavirus
US surpasses 600,000 deaths from COVID-1912:59 PM, Jun 15, 2021
-
Coronavirus
California lifts most COVID-19 restrictions Tuesday10:49 AM, Jun 15, 2021
-
Coronavirus
Atlanta-area cashier shot, killed following mask argument8:29 AM, Jun 15, 2021
-
Coronavirus
New poll shows deep political divide in who is vaccinated7:46 PM, Jun 14, 2021