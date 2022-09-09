COVID-19 in Virginia: 7-day positivity rate drops to 19.1%; new cases down 22% this week

RICHMOND, Va. -- In an effort to provide accurate, easy-to-read information on the COVID-19 pandemic and on-going vaccination efforts, WTVR.com will update this post weekly with statistics from the Virginia Department of Health. New cases this week (13,195) decreased nearly 22% from the number of cases reported the week before (16,908).
COVID-19 IN VIRGINIA (Scroll to bottom for U.S. stats)
Positive COVID-19 Cases Since Start of Pandemic: 2,058,582 (+13,195 from last Friday)
People Hospitalized Since Start of Pandemic: 55,601 (+235 from last Friday)
COVID-19-Linked Deaths Since Start of Pandemic: 21,587 (+124 from last Friday)
TESTING
Total PCR Tests: 14,823,264 (+49,700 from last week)
All Health Districts PCR Current 7-Day Positivity Rate Total: 19.1% (Down from 21.0% last week)
VACCINATIONS
People Vaccinated with at least One Dose: 7,091,043 (+6,628 from last Friday)
% of Population with at least One Dose: 82.5% (No change from last Friday)
% of 18+ Population with at least One Dose: 92.5% (Down from 92.9% last Friday)
People Fully Vaccinated: 6,222,642 (+20,545 from last Friday)
% of Population Fully Vaccinated: 72.4% (Up from 72.2% last Friday)
% of 18+ Population Fully Vaccinated: 81.3% (No change from last Friday)
People Fully Vaccinated with Booster/Third Dose: 3,705,638 (+12,804 from last Friday)
IN-DEPTH: Coming Soon — Click here for complete city/county-by-county breakdown of COVID-19 cases in Virginia
**Scroll down for week-to-week COVID cases comparison**
NOTE: This update data is provided from the Virginia Department of Health daily at 10 a.m. Officials said their cutoff for data is 5 p.m. the previous day. (Cases/testing data is now available Monday-Friday while vaccination data is updated seven days a week.)
COMPLETE COVERAGE: CDC map urges masks urged for 52 Virginia localities
VACCINATE VIRGINIA: Virginians age 6 months+ are eligible for COVID-19 vaccine. Visit the Vaccinate Virginia website or call 877-VAX-IN-VA (877-275-8343). You can also search for specific vaccines as well as which ones are available near you via the Vaccine Finder website.
COMPLETE COVERAGE: COVID-19 HEADLINES (App users, click here for a complete list.)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
TRACKING COVID IN VIRGINIA: WEEK-BY-WEEK COMPARISON
Week of Sept. 3-9
Positive COVID-19 Cases: +13,195
People Hospitalized:+235
COVID-19-Linked Deaths: (+124
Week of Aug. 27-Sept. 2
Positive COVID-19 Cases: +16,908
People Hospitalized:+252
COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +107
Week of Aug. 20-26
Positive COVID-19 Cases: +17,422
People Hospitalized: +280
COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +107
Week of Aug. 13-19
Positive COVID-19 Cases: +17,183
People Hospitalized: +284
COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +104
Week of Aug. 6-12
Positive COVID-19 Cases: +18,867
People Hospitalized: +310
COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +91
Week of July 30-Aug. 5
Positive COVID-19 Cases: +20,291
People Hospitalized: +296
COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +136
Week of July 23-29
Positive COVID-19 Cases: +21,350
People Hospitalized: +264
COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +51
Week of July 16-22
Positive COVID-19 Cases: +21,149
People Hospitalized: +249
COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +66
Week of July 9-15
Positive COVID-19 Cases: +21,244
People Hospitalized: +272
COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +61
Week of July 2-8
Positive COVID-19 Cases: +18,349
People Hospitalized: +237
COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +110
Week of June 25-July 1
Positive COVID-19 Cases: +19,654
People Hospitalized: +273
COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +111
Week of June 18-24
Positive COVID-19 Cases: +17,379
People Hospitalized: +195
COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +66
Week of June 11-17
Positive COVID-19 Cases: +17,777
People Hospitalized: +242
COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +12
Week of June 4-10
Positive COVID-19 Cases: +20,114
People Hospitalized: +288
COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +17
Week of May 28-June 3
Positive COVID-19 Cases: +19,887
People Hospitalized: +342
COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +48
Week of May 21-27
Positive COVID-19 Cases: +22,523
People Hospitalized: +433
COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +38
Week of May 14-20
Positive COVID-19 Cases: +22,102
People Hospitalized: +449
COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +21
Week of May 7-13
Positive COVID-19 Cases: +17,710
People Hospitalized: +444
COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +37
Week of April 24-May 6
Positive COVID-19 Cases: +14,126
People Hospitalized: +294
COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +44
Week of April 23-29
Positive COVID-19 Cases: +11,789
People Hospitalized: +272
COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +112
Week of April 16-22
Positive COVID-19 Cases: +6,296
People Hospitalized: +207
COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +102
Week of April 9-15
Positive COVID-19 Cases: +8,707
People Hospitalized: +699
COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +199
Week of April 2-8
Positive COVID-19 Cases: +5,669
People Hospitalized: +256
COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +131
Week of March 26-April 1
Positive COVID-19 Cases: +3,809
People Hospitalized: +214
COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +86
Week of March 19-25
Positive COVID-19 Cases: +5,372
People Hospitalized: +290
COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +140
Week of March 12-18
Positive COVID-19 Cases: +6,498
People Hospitalized: +508
COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +254
Week of March 5-11
Positive COVID-19 Cases: +7,421
People Hospitalized: +439
COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +257
Week of Feb. 26-March 4
Positive COVID-19 Cases: +9,281
People Hospitalized: +251
COVID-19-Linked Deaths: **+419
Week of Feb. 19-25
Positive COVID-19 Cases: +13,825
People Hospitalized: +118
COVID-19-Linked Deaths: **+520
Week of Feb. 12-18
Positive COVID-19 Cases: +19,994
People Hospitalized: *-30
COVID-19-Linked Deaths: **+534
Week of Feb. 5-11
Positive COVID-19 Cases: +30,669
People Hospitalized: *-8
COVID-19-Linked Deaths: **+779
Week of Jan. 29-Feb. 4
Positive COVID-19 Cases: +46,431
People Hospitalized: *-386
COVID-19-Linked Deaths: **+576
Week of Jan. 22-28
Positive COVID-19 Cases: +73,878
People Hospitalized: +640
COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +275
eek of Jan. 15-21
Positive COVID-19 Cases: +100,296
People Hospitalized: +1,079
COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +49
Week of Jan. 8-14
Positive COVID-19 Cases: +130,381
People Hospitalized: +1,771
COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +152
Week of Jan. 1-7
Positive COVID-19 Cases: +102,518
People Hospitalized: +2,194
COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +64
Week of Dec. 25-31
Positive COVID-19 Cases: +69,182
People Hospitalized: +1,516
COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +293
Week of Dec. 18-24
Positive COVID-19 Cases: +35,946
People Hospitalized: +383
COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +211
Week of Dec. 11-17
Positive COVID-19 Cases: +19,321
People Hospitalized: -383*
COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +188
Week of Dec. 4-10
Positive COVID-19 Cases: +17,470
People Hospitalized: +459
COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +142
Week of Nov. 27-Dec. 3
Positive COVID-19 Cases: +12,860
People Hospitalized: +316
COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +118
Week of Nov. 20-26
Positive COVID-19 Cases: +10,279
People Hospitalized: -113*
COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +143
Week of Nov. 13-19
Positive COVID-19 Cases: +10,623
People Hospitalized: +277
COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +171
Week of Nov. 6-12
Positive COVID-19 Cases: +9,295
People Hospitalized: +310
COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +196
Week of Oct. 30-Nov. 5
Positive COVID-19 Cases: +8,771
People Hospitalized: +380
COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +218
Week of Oct. 23-29
Positive COVID-19 Cases : +10,016
People Hospitalized: +448
COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +239
Week of Oct. 16-22
Positive COVID-19 Cases: +11,817
People Hospitalized: +502
COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +277
Week of Oct. 9-15
Positive COVID-19 Cases: +14,779
People Hospitalized: +503
COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +316
Week of Oct. 4-8
Positive COVID-19 Cases: +18,831
People Hospitalized: +553
COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +269
Week of Sept. 27-Oct. 1
Positive COVID-19 Cases : +19,463
People Hospitalized: +579
COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +295
Week of Sept. 20-24
Positive COVID-19 Cases: +22,668
People Hospitalized: +718
COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +269
Week of Sept. 13-17
Positive COVID-19 Cases: +25,370
People Hospitalized: +718
COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +233
Week of Sept. 6-10
Positive COVID-19 Cases: +23,660
People Hospitalized: +670
COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +137
Week of Aug. 30 - Sept. 3
Positive COVID-19 Cases: +23,515
People Hospitalized: +682
COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +130
Week of Aug. 23-27
Positive COVID-19 Cases: +20,573
People Hospitalized: +674
COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +122
Week of Aug. 16-20
Positive COVID-19 Cases: +16,253
People Hospitalized: +577
COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +48
Week of Aug. 9-13
Positive COVID-19 Case: +13,162
People Hospitalized: +465
COVID-19-Linked Deaths : +41
Week of Aug. 2-6
Positive COVID-19 Cases: +10,280
People Hospitalized: +292
COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +26
Week of July 26-30
Positive COVID-19 Casesc: +6,084
People Hospitalized: +269
COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +32
Week of July 19-23
Positive COVID-19 Cases: +3,801
People Hospitalized: +131
COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +23
Week of July 12-16
Positive COVID-19 Cases: +1,826
People Hospitalized: +145
COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +27
Week of July 5-9
Positive COVID-19 Cases: +1,601
People Hospitalized: +158
COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +23
Week of June 28-July 2
Positive COVID-19 Cases: +1,243
People Hospitalized: +268
COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +30
Week of June 21-25
Positive COVID-19 Cases: +1,180
People Hospitalized: +48
COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +46
Week of June 14-18
Positive COVID-19 Cases: +905
People Hospitalized: +148
COVID-19-Linked Deaths : +44
Week of June 7-11
Positive COVID-19 Cases: +1,003
People Hospitalized: +211
COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +71