CDC Map: Masks urged for 52 Virginia localities; Metro Richmond remains medium

RICHMOND, Va. — Universal masking is recommended for 52 localities in Virginia while most of Metro Richmond continues to be ranked as medium, according to the COVID Community Levels from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The update comes as Virginia's 7-day positivity rate dropped to 21.5%, new cases were up just over 1% last week and 82.5% of Virginians 18+ had received at least one vaccine dose, according to the Virginia Department of Health. The 7-day moving average for COVID cases in the U.S. decreased 6.7% as of Aug. 24 and 83.8% of the country's total population (people 5+) had received at least one vaccine dose, the CDC reported in its weekly update.

The agency released an updated map Thursday, Sept. 8 with county-by-county color designations to indicate whether residents should wear masks or not.

"There are three levels (low, medium, high), which are determined by looking at hospital beds being used by patients with COVID-19, new hospital admissions among people with COVID-19, and the total number of new COVID-19 cases in your area," CDC officials wrote.

IN-DEPTH: 7-day positivity rate drops to 21.5%; new cases up 1% last week

CDC COVID-19 Community Levels calculated on Sept. 8, 2022.

Scroll down for a complete alphabetized list city/county-by-county breakdown of localities in Virginia

Fifty-two localities in Virginia rank as high where masking indoors is recommended by the CDC. That includes Caroline, Charles City, Colonial Heights, Dinwiddie, Goochland, Hopewell, King William, Nottoway, Orange, Prince Edward and Richmond County.

Forty-nine localities in the Commonwealth now rank as medium, including Amelia, Buckingham, Chesterfield, Cumberland, Greene, Hanover, Henrico, King & Queen, King George, Lancaster, Louisa, Lunenburg, Middlesex, New Kent, Northumberland, Petersburg, Powhatan, Prince George and the City of Richmond.

Thirty-two localities now rank as low.

CDC COVID-19 Community Levels calculated on Sept. 8, 2022.

High Community Level

Wear a mask indoors in public

Stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines

Get tested if you have symptoms

Additional precautions may be needed for people at high risk for severe illness

52 Virginia localities this week; down from 58 localities last week

Bedford (no change from last week)

Bland (no change from last week)

Botetourt (no change from last week)

Bristol (no change from last week)

Buena Vista (no change from last week)

Caroline (ranked medium last week)

Carroll (no change from last week)

Charles City (no change from last week)

Charlotte (no change from last week)

Charlottesville (no change from last week)

Colonial Heights (ranked medium last week)

Culpeper (ranked medium last week)

Dickenson (no change from last week)

Dinwiddie (no change from last week)

Essex (ranked medium last week)

Fredericksburg (ranked low last week)

Galax (no change from last week)

Giles (no change from last week)

Goochland (no change from last week)

Grayson (no change from last week)

Harrisonburg (ranked medium last week)

Hopewell (ranked medium last week)

King William (no change from last week)

Lee (no change from last week)

Lexington (ranked medium last week)

Lynchburg (no change from last week)

Madison (ranked medium last week)

Montgomery (no change from last week)

Norton (no change from last week)

Nottoway (no change from last week)

Orange (no change from last week)

Page (ranked medium last week)

Prince Edward (no change from last week)

Pulaski (no change from last week)

Radford (no change from last week)

Richmond County (ranked medium last week)

Roanoke City (no change from last week)

Roanoke County (no change from last week)

Rockbridge (no change from last week)

Rockingham (ranked medium last week)

Russell (no change from last week)

Salem (ranked medium last week)

Scott (no change from last week)

Shenandoah (no change from last week)

Smyth (no change from last week)

Staunton (no change from last week)

Tazewell (no change from last week)

Washington (no change from last week)

Waynesboro (no change from last week)

Winchester (no change from last week)

Wise (no change from last week)

Wythe (no change from last week)

CDC COVID-19 Community Transmission Levels as of Sept. 8, 2022.

Medium Community Level

If you are at high risk for severe illness, talk to your healthcare provider about whether you need to wear a mask and take other precautions

Stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines

Get tested if you have symptoms

49 Virginia localities this week; down from 50 last week

Albemarle (no change from last week)

Alleghany (no change from last week)

Amelia (ranked high last week)

Amherst (ranked high last week)

Appomattox (no change from last week)

Augusta (no change from last week)

Bath (no change from last week)

Buchanan (ranked high last week)

Buckingham (no change from last week)

Campbell (ranked high last week)

Chesterfield (no change from last week)

Clarke (no change from last week)

Covington (no change from last week)

Craig (no change from last week)

Cumberland (ranked high last week)

Danville (no change from last week)

Floyd (ranked high last week)

Fluvanna (ranked high last week)

Franklin County (ranked high last week)

Frederick (ranked high last week)

Greene (no change from last week)

Halifax (ranked high last week)

Hanover (no change from last week)

Henrico (no change from last week)

Henry (no change from last week)

Highland (ranked high last week)

King and Queen (no change from last week)

King George (no change from last week)

Lancaster (no change from last week)

Louisa (ranked high last week)

Lunenburg (ranked high last week)

Manassas Park (no change from last week)

Mecklenburg (ranked high last week)

Middlesex (ranked high last week)

Nelson (no change from last week)

New Kent (no change from last week)

Northumberland (no change from last week)

Petersburg (no change from last week)

Pittsylvania (no change from last week)

Powhatan (no change from last week)

Prince George (ranked high last week)

Rappahannock (ranked high last week)

Richmond City (no change from last week)

Spotsylvania (no change from last week)

Stafford (no change from last week)

Surry (no change from last week)

Sussex (no change from last week)

Warren (ranked high last week)

Westmoreland (no change from last week)

CDC COVID-19 Community Transmission Levels as of Sept. 8, 2022.

Low Community Level

Stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines

Get tested if you have symptoms

32 Virginia localities this week; up from 25 last week

Accomack (no change from last week)

Alexandria (no change from last week)

Arlington (no change from last week)

Brunswick (ranked medium last week)

Chesapeake (no change from last week)

Emporia (ranked medium last week)

Fairfax City (no change from last week)

Fairfax County (no change from last week)

Falls Church (no change from last week)

Fauquier (no change from last week)

Franklin City (no change from last week)

Gloucester (no change from last week)

Greensville (ranked high last week)

Hampton (no change from last week)

Isle of Wight (no change from last week)

James City (no change from last week)

Loudoun (no change from last week)

Manassas (ranked medium last week)

Martinsville (ranked medium last week)

Mathews (ranked medium last week)

Newport News (no change from last week)

Norfolk (no change from last week)

Northampton (ranked medium last week)

Patrick (ranked medium last week)

Poquoson (no change from last week)

Portsmouth (no change from last week)

Prince William (no change from last week)

Southampton (no change from last week)

Suffolk (no change from last week)

Virginia Beach (no change from last week)

Williamsburg (no change from last week)

York (no change from last week)

WTVR

IN-DEPTH: County-by-county look at COVID-19 cases in Virginia; which areas saw most cases last week

Full Virginia City/County-by-County Breakdown

Accomack Low

Albemarle Medium

Alexandria Low

Alleghany Medium

Amelia Medium

Amherst Medium

Appomattox Medium

Arlington Low

Augusta Medium

Bath Medium

Bedford High

Bland High

Botetourt High

Bristol High

Brunswick Low

Buchanan Medium

Buckingham Medium

Buena Vista High

Campbell Medium

Caroline High

Carroll High

Charles City High

Charlotte High

Charlottesville High

Chesapeake Low

Chesterfield Medium

Clarke Medium

Colonial Heights High

Covington Medium

Craig Medium

Culpeper High

Cumberland Medium

Danville Medium

Dickenson High

Dinwiddie High

Emporia Low

Essex High

Fairfax City Low

Fairfax County Low

Falls Church Low

Fauquier Low

Floyd Medium

Fluvanna Medium

Franklin City Low

Franklin County Medium

Frederick Medium

Fredericksburg High

Galax High

Giles High

Gloucester Low

Goochland High

Grayson High

Greene Medium

Greensville Low

Halifax Medium

Hampton Low

Hanover Medium

Harrisonburg High

Henrico Medium

Henry Medium

Highland Medium

Hopewell High

Isle of Wight Low

James City Low

King and Queen Medium

King George Medium

King William High

Lancaster Medium

Lee High

Lexington High

Loudoun Low

Louisa Medium

Lunenburg Medium

Lynchburg High

Madison High

Manassas Low

Manassas Park Medium

Martinsville Low

Mathews Low

Mecklenburg Medium

Middlesex Medium

Montgomery High

Nelson Medium

New Kent Medium

Newport News Low

Norfolk Low

Northampton Low

Northumberland Medium

Norton High

Nottoway High

Orange High

Page High

Patrick Low

Petersburg Medium

Pittsylvania Medium

Poquoson Low

Portsmouth Low

Powhatan Medium

Prince Edward High

Prince George Medium

Prince William Low

Pulaski High

Radford High

Rappahannock Medium

Richmond City Medium

Richmond County High

Roanoke City High

Roanoke County High

Rockbridge High

Rockingham High

Russell High

Salem High

Scott High

Shenandoah High

Smyth High

Southampton Low

Spotsylvania Medium

Stafford Medium

Staunton High

Suffolk Low

Surry Medium

Sussex Medium

Tazewell High

Virginia Beach Low

Warren Medium

Washington High

Waynesboro High

Westmoreland Medium

Williamsburg Low

Winchester High

Wise High

Wythe High

York Low

Virginians age 6 months+ are eligible for COVID-19 vaccine. Go to Vaccine Finder to search for specific vaccines available near you or call 877-VAX-IN-VA (877-275-8343).

Click here for more information from the Virginia Department of Health.