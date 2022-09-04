RICHMOND, Va. -- The health department reported 16,908 more people tested positive for COVID-19 out of the 56,853 PCR tests processed over the past week. That brings Virginia's total number of coronavirus cases to 2,045,387.
As of Friday's update, 55,366 (+252 from the Friday before) people had been hospitalized and 21,463 (+107) people had died as a result of COVID-19-related illnesses, according to updated Virginia Department of Health (VDH) data.
These localities saw the increases of 100 or more COVID-19 cases last week (Aug. 27-Sept. 2):
Central Virginia
Chesterfield 89,307 ( +572 )
Richmond City 55,592 ( +356 )
Henrico 80,390 ( +294 )
Hanover 25,738 ( +107 )
Hampton Roads
Virginia Beach 105,065 ( +356 )
Chesapeake 58,206 ( +203 )
Newport News 43,920 ( +204 )
Norfolk 49,114 ( +198 )
Hampton 34,049 ( +189 )
James City 18,766 ( +124 )
Northern Virginia
Fairfax 231,147 ( +1,304 )
Prince William 114,928 ( +807 )
Loudoun 86,916 ( +459 )
Arlington 59,625 ( +370 )
Stafford 37,616 ( +266 )
Spotsylvania 32,393 ( +258 )
Alexandria 40,836 ( +230 )
Additional Localities
Tazewell 12,346 ( +314 )
Montgomery 22,454 ( +261 )
Lynchburg 22,120 ( +250 )
Roanoke County 25,335 ( +247 )
Harrisonburg 14,092 ( +211 )
Roanoke City 25,342 ( +193 )
Albemarle 22,439 ( +184 )
Henry 14,688 ( +178 )
Frederick 24,018 ( +177 )
Waynesboro 6,561 ( +172 )
Danville 13,231 ( +168 )
Bedford 19,777 ( +148 )
Russell 8,151 ( +144 )
Rockingham 17,363 ( +143 )
Pittsylvania 16,708 ( +142 )
Charlottesville 11,532 ( +140 )
Washington 16,340 ( +136 )
Carroll 8,195 ( +127 )
Wise 12,729 ( +124 )
Pulaski 8,762 ( +121 )
Shenandoah 12,399 ( +111 )
Augusta 22,377 ( +103 )
Radford 5,785 ( +101 )
City/County-by-County Breakdown of Cases (Aug. 27-Sept. 2)
Accomack 8,085 ( +45 )
Albemarle 22,439 ( +184 )
Alexandria 40,836 ( +230 )
Alleghany 3,956 ( +43 )
Amelia 3,150 ( +29 )
Amherst 8,450 ( +59 )
Appomattox 4,454 ( +26 )
Arlington 59,625 ( +370 )
Augusta 22,377 ( +103 )
Bath 1,030 ( +6 )
Bedford 19,777 ( +148 )
Bland 2,119 ( +22 )
Botetourt 8,840 ( +82 )
Bristol 5,265 ( +58 )
Brunswick 3,687 ( +13 )
Buchanan 5,374 ( +59 )
Buckingham 4,570 ( +28 )
Buena Vista City 2,077 +16 )
Campbell 15,393 ( +95 )
Caroline 8,291 ( +70 )
Carroll 8,195 ( +127 )
Charles City 1,418 ( +18 )
Charlotte 2,967 ( +34 )
Charlottesville 11,532 ( +140 )
Chesapeake 58,206 ( +203 )
Chesterfield 89,307 ( +572 )
Clarke 3,136 ( +12 )
Colonial Heights 5,811 ( +26 )
Covington 1,652 ( +16 )
Craig 1,249 ( +5 )
Culpeper 12,960 ( +54 )
Cumberland 1,623 ( +19 )
Danville 13,231 ( +168 )
Dickenson 3,957 ( +34 )
Dinwiddie 6,607 ( +78 )
Emporia 1,499 ( +3 )
Essex 2,536 ( +15 )
Fairfax 231,147 ( +1,304 )
Fairfax City 2,357 ( +14 )
Falls Church 3,058 ( +18 )
Fauquier 15,035 ( +86 )
Floyd 2,992 ( +43 )
Fluvanna 6,257 ( +46 )
Franklin City 2,518 ( +4 )
Franklin County 12,846 ( +54 )
Frederick 24,018 ( +177 )
Fredericksburg 6,449 ( +57 )
Galax 3,129 ( +69 )
Giles 4,787 ( +64 )
Gloucester 8,492 ( +48 )
Goochland 4,934 ( +48 )
Grayson 4,817 ( +79 )
Greene 4,648 ( +22 )
Greensville 3,568 ( +11 )
Halifax 8,584 ( +58 )
Hampton 34,049 ( +189 )
Hanover 25,738 ( +107 )
Harrisonburg 14,092 ( +211 )
Henrico 80,390 ( +294 )
Henry 14,688 ( +178 )
Highland 447 ( +7 )
Hopewell 7,035 (+ 50 )
Isle of Wight 8,317 ( +30 )
James City 18,766 ( +124 )
King and Queen 1,318 ( +4 )
King George 6,153 ( +42 )
King William 4,292 ( +35 )
Lancaster 2,104 ( +13 )
Lee 7,247 ( +136 )
Lexington 2,459 ( +13 )
Loudoun 86,916 ( +459 )
Louisa 8,087 ( +87 )
Lunenburg 2,968 ( +21 )
Lynchburg 22,120 ( +250 )
Madison 2,815 ( +19 )
Manassas City 10,721 ( +81 )
Manassas Park 4,418 ( +30 )
Martinsville 3,954 ( +35 )
Mathews 1,760 ( +23 )
Mecklenburg 7,031 ( +26 )
Middlesex 2,198 ( +23 )
Montgomery 22,454 ( +261 )
Nelson 3,006 ( +18 )
New Kent 5,351
Newport News 43,920 ( +204 )
Norfolk 49,114 ( +198 )
Northampton 2,628 ( +18 )
Northumberland 2,464 ( +14 )
Norton 1,589 ( +16 )
Nottoway 5,034 ( +42 )
Orange 8,163 ( +83 )
Page 6,263 ( +63 )
Patrick 4,378 ( +35 )
Petersburg 9,179 ( +49 )
Pittsylvania 16,708 ( +142 )
Poquoson 2,692 ( +8 )
Portsmouth 24,047 ( +74 )
Powhatan 5,883 ( +22 )
Prince Edward 5,986 ( +81 )
Prince George 10,546 ( +43 )
Prince William 114,928 ( +807 )
Pulaski 8,762 ( +121 )
Radford 5,785 ( +101 )
Rappahannock 1,224 ( +8 )
Richmond City 55,592 ( +356 )
Richmond County 2,762 ( +41 )
Roanoke City 25,342 ( +193 )
Roanoke County 25,335 ( +247 )
Rockbridge 4,573 ( +51 )
Rockingham 17,363 ( +143 )
Russell 8,151 ( +144 )
Salem 6,582 ( +48 )
Scott 6,708 ( +88 )
Shenandoah 12,399 ( +111 )
Smyth 10,654 ( +146 )
Southampton 4,062 ( +18 )
Spotsylvania 32,393 ( +258 )
Stafford 37,616 ( +266 )
Staunton 7,020 ( +89 )
Suffolk 22,137 ( +85 )
Surry 1,255 ( +8 )
Sussex 2,651 ( +5 )
Tazewell 12,346 ( +314 )
Virginia Beach 105,065 ( +356 )
Warren 10,182 ( +96 )
Washington 16,340 ( +136 )
Waynesboro 6,561 ( +172 )
Westmoreland 3,758 ( +25 )
Williamsburg 2,052 ( +12 )
Winchester 7,353 ( +70 )
Wise 12,729 ( +124 )
Wythe 8,778 ( +92 )
York 12,124 (+58 )
Virginians age 6 months+ are eligible for COVID-19 vaccine. Go to Vaccine Finder to search for specific vaccines available near you or call 877-VAX-IN-VA (877-275-8343).
Click here for more information from the Virginia Department of Health.