Watch Now
NewsCoronavirus

Actions

County-by-county look at COVID-19 cases in Virginia; which areas saw most cases last week

COVID-19 vaccines tweaked to better match today's omicron threat are expected to roll out in a few weeks, but it's still unclear how much benefit the booster shots will offer, who should get one and how soon. Pfizer and rival Moderna both asked U.S. regulators this week to authorize modified versions of their booster vaccine — shots that are half the original recipe and half offer protection against BA.4 and BA.5, the newest versions of omicron.
covid19purple.jpeg
Posted at 12:14 PM, Sep 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-04 12:17:53-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- The health department reported 16,908 more people tested positive for COVID-19 out of the 56,853 PCR tests processed over the past week. That brings Virginia's total number of coronavirus cases to 2,045,387.

As of Friday's update, 55,366 (+252 from the Friday before) people had been hospitalized and 21,463 (+107) people had died as a result of COVID-19-related illnesses, according to updated Virginia Department of Health (VDH) data.

RELATED: COVID-19 in Virginia: 7-day positivity rate drops to 21.0%; new cases down 3% last week

COVID-19 Community Levels calculated on Sept. 1, 2022.
COVID-19 Community Levels calculated on Sept. 1, 2022.

Updated CDC Map: Masks urged for 58 Virginia localities, Richmond and Petersburg now medium

Scroll down for complete city/county-by-county breakdown of COVID-19 cases in Virginia

These localities saw the increases of 100 or more COVID-19 cases last week (Aug. 27-Sept. 2):

Central Virginia
Chesterfield 89,307 ( +572 )
Richmond City 55,592 ( +356 )
Henrico 80,390 ( +294 )
Hanover 25,738 ( +107 )

Hampton Roads
Virginia Beach 105,065 ( +356 )
Chesapeake 58,206 ( +203 )
Newport News 43,920 ( +204 )
Norfolk 49,114 ( +198 )
Hampton 34,049 ( +189 )
James City 18,766 ( +124 )

Northern Virginia
Fairfax 231,147 ( +1,304 )
Prince William 114,928 ( +807 )
Loudoun 86,916 ( +459 )
Arlington 59,625 ( +370 )
Stafford 37,616 ( +266 )
Spotsylvania 32,393 ( +258 )
Alexandria 40,836 ( +230 )

Additional Localities
Tazewell 12,346 ( +314 )
Montgomery 22,454 ( +261 )
Lynchburg 22,120 ( +250 )
Roanoke County 25,335 ( +247 )
Harrisonburg 14,092 ( +211 )
Roanoke City 25,342 ( +193 )
Albemarle 22,439 ( +184 )
Henry 14,688 ( +178 )
Frederick 24,018 ( +177 )
Waynesboro 6,561 ( +172 )
Danville 13,231 ( +168 )
Bedford 19,777 ( +148 )
Russell 8,151 ( +144 )
Rockingham 17,363 ( +143 )
Pittsylvania 16,708 ( +142 )
Charlottesville 11,532 ( +140 )
Washington 16,340 ( +136 )
Carroll 8,195 ( +127 )
Wise 12,729 ( +124 )
Pulaski 8,762 ( +121 )
Shenandoah 12,399 ( +111 )
Augusta 22,377 ( +103 )
Radford 5,785 ( +101 )

City/County-by-County Breakdown of Cases (Aug. 27-Sept. 2)

Accomack 8,085 ( +45 )
Albemarle 22,439 ( +184 )
Alexandria 40,836 ( +230 )
Alleghany 3,956 ( +43 )
Amelia 3,150 ( +29 )
Amherst 8,450 ( +59 )
Appomattox 4,454 ( +26 )
Arlington 59,625 ( +370 )
Augusta 22,377 ( +103 )

Bath 1,030 ( +6 )
Bedford 19,777 ( +148 )
Bland 2,119 ( +22 )
Botetourt 8,840 ( +82 )
Bristol 5,265 ( +58 )
Brunswick 3,687 ( +13 )
Buchanan 5,374 ( +59 )
Buckingham 4,570 ( +28 )
Buena Vista City 2,077 +16 )

Campbell 15,393 ( +95 )
Caroline 8,291 ( +70 )
Carroll 8,195 ( +127 )
Charles City 1,418 ( +18 )
Charlotte 2,967 ( +34 )
Charlottesville 11,532 ( +140 )
Chesapeake 58,206 ( +203 )
Chesterfield 89,307 ( +572 )
Clarke 3,136 ( +12 )
Colonial Heights 5,811 ( +26 )
Covington 1,652 ( +16 )
Craig 1,249 ( +5 )
Culpeper 12,960 ( +54 )
Cumberland 1,623 ( +19 )

Danville 13,231 ( +168 )
Dickenson 3,957 ( +34 )
Dinwiddie 6,607 ( +78 )

Emporia 1,499 ( +3 )
Essex 2,536 ( +15 )

Fairfax 231,147 ( +1,304 )
Fairfax City 2,357 ( +14 )
Falls Church 3,058 ( +18 )
Fauquier 15,035 ( +86 )
Floyd 2,992 ( +43 )
Fluvanna 6,257 ( +46 )
Franklin City 2,518 ( +4 )
Franklin County 12,846 ( +54 )
Frederick 24,018 ( +177 )
Fredericksburg 6,449 ( +57 )

Galax 3,129 ( +69 )
Giles 4,787 ( +64 )
Gloucester 8,492 ( +48 )
Goochland 4,934 ( +48 )
Grayson 4,817 ( +79 )
Greene 4,648 ( +22 )
Greensville 3,568 ( +11 )

Halifax 8,584 ( +58 )
Hampton 34,049 ( +189 )
Hanover 25,738 ( +107 )
Harrisonburg 14,092 ( +211 )
Henrico 80,390 ( +294 )
Henry 14,688 ( +178 )
Highland 447 ( +7 )
Hopewell 7,035 (+ 50 )

Isle of Wight 8,317 ( +30 )

James City 18,766 ( +124 )

King and Queen 1,318 ( +4 )
King George 6,153 ( +42 )
King William 4,292 ( +35 )

Lancaster 2,104 ( +13 )
Lee 7,247 ( +136 )
Lexington 2,459 ( +13 )
Loudoun 86,916 ( +459 )
Louisa 8,087 ( +87 )
Lunenburg 2,968 ( +21 )
Lynchburg 22,120 ( +250 )

Madison 2,815 ( +19 )
Manassas City 10,721 ( +81 )
Manassas Park 4,418 ( +30 )
Martinsville 3,954 ( +35 )
Mathews 1,760 ( +23 )
Mecklenburg 7,031 ( +26 )
Middlesex 2,198 ( +23 )
Montgomery 22,454 ( +261 )

Nelson 3,006 ( +18 )
New Kent 5,351
Newport News 43,920 ( +204 )
Norfolk 49,114 ( +198 )
Northampton 2,628 ( +18 )
Northumberland 2,464 ( +14 )
Norton 1,589 ( +16 )
Nottoway 5,034 ( +42 )

Orange 8,163 ( +83 )

Page 6,263 ( +63 )
Patrick 4,378 ( +35 )
Petersburg 9,179 ( +49 )
Pittsylvania 16,708 ( +142 )
Poquoson 2,692 ( +8 )
Portsmouth 24,047 ( +74 )
Powhatan 5,883 ( +22 )
Prince Edward 5,986 ( +81 )
Prince George 10,546 ( +43 )
Prince William 114,928 ( +807 )
Pulaski 8,762 ( +121 )

Radford 5,785 ( +101 )
Rappahannock 1,224 ( +8 )
Richmond City 55,592 ( +356 )
Richmond County 2,762 ( +41 )
Roanoke City 25,342 ( +193 )
Roanoke County 25,335 ( +247 )
Rockbridge 4,573 ( +51 )
Rockingham 17,363 ( +143 )
Russell 8,151 ( +144 )

Salem 6,582 ( +48 )
Scott 6,708 ( +88 )
Shenandoah 12,399 ( +111 )
Smyth 10,654 ( +146 )
Southampton 4,062 ( +18 )
Spotsylvania 32,393 ( +258 )
Stafford 37,616 ( +266 )
Staunton 7,020 ( +89 )
Suffolk 22,137 ( +85 )
Surry 1,255 ( +8 )
Sussex 2,651 ( +5 )

Tazewell 12,346 ( +314 )

Virginia Beach 105,065 ( +356 )

Warren 10,182 ( +96 )
Washington 16,340 ( +136 )
Waynesboro 6,561 ( +172 )
Westmoreland 3,758 ( +25 )
Williamsburg 2,052 ( +12 )
Winchester 7,353 ( +70 )
Wise 12,729 ( +124 )
Wythe 8,778 ( +92 )

York 12,124 (+58 )

MassVaccinationClinicRichmondRaceway.jpg
Mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic at Richmond Raceway.

Virginians age 6 months+ are eligible for COVID-19 vaccine. Go to Vaccine Finder to search for specific vaccines available near you or call 877-VAX-IN-VA (877-275-8343).

Click here for more information from the Virginia Department of Health.

    💉WTVR.COM IN-DEPTH: Tracking COVID-19 in Virginia
    Virginia COVID hospitalizations up nearly 2% last week COVID-19 in Virginia: 7-day positivity rate drops to 21.0% CDC Map: Masks urged for 58 Virginia localities; Metro Richmond now medium COVID boosters targeting newest variants cleared by FDA Shipping of free at-home COVID tests to be paused on Sept. 2 County-by-county look at COVID-19 in Virginia CDC Map: Masks urged for 71 Virginia localities, Richmond and Petersburg Moderna suing Pfizer, BioNTech over mRNA technology COVID-19 in Virginia: 7-day positivity rate drops to 21.5% Virginia COVID hospitalizations down 4.5% this week

    Depend on CBS 6 News and WTVR.com for the most complete coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic.

    Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
    Coronavirus-Complete-Coverage-480X360.jpg

    COVID-19: Depend on WTVR.com and CBS 6 News for complete, in-depth coverage of the pandemic

    Vaccinating Virginia Quick Links

    Virginians aged 6 months+ are eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine:

    COVID-19 Quick Links

    Depend on WTVR.com and CBS 6 News for complete coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic.

    Heroes-Among-Us-No-Sponsor-480x360.jpg

    💁Love good news? Meet the Heroes Among Us.