RICHMOND, Va. -- The health department reported 16,908 more people tested positive for COVID-19 out of the 56,853 PCR tests processed over the past week. That brings Virginia's total number of coronavirus cases to 2,045,387.

As of Friday's update, 55,366 (+252 from the Friday before) people had been hospitalized and 21,463 (+107) people had died as a result of COVID-19-related illnesses, according to updated Virginia Department of Health (VDH) data.

CDC COVID-19 Community Levels calculated on Sept. 1, 2022.

Updated CDC Map: Masks urged for 58 Virginia localities, Richmond and Petersburg now medium

These localities saw the increases of 100 or more COVID-19 cases last week (Aug. 27-Sept. 2):

Central Virginia

Chesterfield 89,307 ( +572 )

Richmond City 55,592 ( +356 )

Henrico 80,390 ( +294 )

Hanover 25,738 ( +107 )

Hampton Roads

Virginia Beach 105,065 ( +356 )

Chesapeake 58,206 ( +203 )

Newport News 43,920 ( +204 )

Norfolk 49,114 ( +198 )

Hampton 34,049 ( +189 )

James City 18,766 ( +124 )

Northern Virginia

Fairfax 231,147 ( +1,304 )

Prince William 114,928 ( +807 )

Loudoun 86,916 ( +459 )

Arlington 59,625 ( +370 )

Stafford 37,616 ( +266 )

Spotsylvania 32,393 ( +258 )

Alexandria 40,836 ( +230 )

Additional Localities

Tazewell 12,346 ( +314 )

Montgomery 22,454 ( +261 )

Lynchburg 22,120 ( +250 )

Roanoke County 25,335 ( +247 )

Harrisonburg 14,092 ( +211 )

Roanoke City 25,342 ( +193 )

Albemarle 22,439 ( +184 )

Henry 14,688 ( +178 )

Frederick 24,018 ( +177 )

Waynesboro 6,561 ( +172 )

Danville 13,231 ( +168 )

Bedford 19,777 ( +148 )

Russell 8,151 ( +144 )

Rockingham 17,363 ( +143 )

Pittsylvania 16,708 ( +142 )

Charlottesville 11,532 ( +140 )

Washington 16,340 ( +136 )

Carroll 8,195 ( +127 )

Wise 12,729 ( +124 )

Pulaski 8,762 ( +121 )

Shenandoah 12,399 ( +111 )

Augusta 22,377 ( +103 )

Radford 5,785 ( +101 )

City/County-by-County Breakdown of Cases (Aug. 27-Sept. 2)

Accomack 8,085 ( +45 )

Albemarle 22,439 ( +184 )

Alexandria 40,836 ( +230 )

Alleghany 3,956 ( +43 )

Amelia 3,150 ( +29 )

Amherst 8,450 ( +59 )

Appomattox 4,454 ( +26 )

Arlington 59,625 ( +370 )

Augusta 22,377 ( +103 )

Bath 1,030 ( +6 )

Bedford 19,777 ( +148 )

Bland 2,119 ( +22 )

Botetourt 8,840 ( +82 )

Bristol 5,265 ( +58 )

Brunswick 3,687 ( +13 )

Buchanan 5,374 ( +59 )

Buckingham 4,570 ( +28 )

Buena Vista City 2,077 +16 )

Campbell 15,393 ( +95 )

Caroline 8,291 ( +70 )

Carroll 8,195 ( +127 )

Charles City 1,418 ( +18 )

Charlotte 2,967 ( +34 )

Charlottesville 11,532 ( +140 )

Chesapeake 58,206 ( +203 )

Chesterfield 89,307 ( +572 )

Clarke 3,136 ( +12 )

Colonial Heights 5,811 ( +26 )

Covington 1,652 ( +16 )

Craig 1,249 ( +5 )

Culpeper 12,960 ( +54 )

Cumberland 1,623 ( +19 )

Danville 13,231 ( +168 )

Dickenson 3,957 ( +34 )

Dinwiddie 6,607 ( +78 )

Emporia 1,499 ( +3 )

Essex 2,536 ( +15 )

Fairfax 231,147 ( +1,304 )

Fairfax City 2,357 ( +14 )

Falls Church 3,058 ( +18 )

Fauquier 15,035 ( +86 )

Floyd 2,992 ( +43 )

Fluvanna 6,257 ( +46 )

Franklin City 2,518 ( +4 )

Franklin County 12,846 ( +54 )

Frederick 24,018 ( +177 )

Fredericksburg 6,449 ( +57 )

Galax 3,129 ( +69 )

Giles 4,787 ( +64 )

Gloucester 8,492 ( +48 )

Goochland 4,934 ( +48 )

Grayson 4,817 ( +79 )

Greene 4,648 ( +22 )

Greensville 3,568 ( +11 )

Halifax 8,584 ( +58 )

Hampton 34,049 ( +189 )

Hanover 25,738 ( +107 )

Harrisonburg 14,092 ( +211 )

Henrico 80,390 ( +294 )

Henry 14,688 ( +178 )

Highland 447 ( +7 )

Hopewell 7,035 (+ 50 )

Isle of Wight 8,317 ( +30 )

James City 18,766 ( +124 )

King and Queen 1,318 ( +4 )

King George 6,153 ( +42 )

King William 4,292 ( +35 )

Lancaster 2,104 ( +13 )

Lee 7,247 ( +136 )

Lexington 2,459 ( +13 )

Loudoun 86,916 ( +459 )

Louisa 8,087 ( +87 )

Lunenburg 2,968 ( +21 )

Lynchburg 22,120 ( +250 )

Madison 2,815 ( +19 )

Manassas City 10,721 ( +81 )

Manassas Park 4,418 ( +30 )

Martinsville 3,954 ( +35 )

Mathews 1,760 ( +23 )

Mecklenburg 7,031 ( +26 )

Middlesex 2,198 ( +23 )

Montgomery 22,454 ( +261 )

Nelson 3,006 ( +18 )

New Kent 5,351

Newport News 43,920 ( +204 )

Norfolk 49,114 ( +198 )

Northampton 2,628 ( +18 )

Northumberland 2,464 ( +14 )

Norton 1,589 ( +16 )

Nottoway 5,034 ( +42 )

Orange 8,163 ( +83 )

Page 6,263 ( +63 )

Patrick 4,378 ( +35 )

Petersburg 9,179 ( +49 )

Pittsylvania 16,708 ( +142 )

Poquoson 2,692 ( +8 )

Portsmouth 24,047 ( +74 )

Powhatan 5,883 ( +22 )

Prince Edward 5,986 ( +81 )

Prince George 10,546 ( +43 )

Prince William 114,928 ( +807 )

Pulaski 8,762 ( +121 )

Radford 5,785 ( +101 )

Rappahannock 1,224 ( +8 )

Richmond City 55,592 ( +356 )

Richmond County 2,762 ( +41 )

Roanoke City 25,342 ( +193 )

Roanoke County 25,335 ( +247 )

Rockbridge 4,573 ( +51 )

Rockingham 17,363 ( +143 )

Russell 8,151 ( +144 )

Salem 6,582 ( +48 )

Scott 6,708 ( +88 )

Shenandoah 12,399 ( +111 )

Smyth 10,654 ( +146 )

Southampton 4,062 ( +18 )

Spotsylvania 32,393 ( +258 )

Stafford 37,616 ( +266 )

Staunton 7,020 ( +89 )

Suffolk 22,137 ( +85 )

Surry 1,255 ( +8 )

Sussex 2,651 ( +5 )

Tazewell 12,346 ( +314 )

Virginia Beach 105,065 ( +356 )

Warren 10,182 ( +96 )

Washington 16,340 ( +136 )

Waynesboro 6,561 ( +172 )

Westmoreland 3,758 ( +25 )

Williamsburg 2,052 ( +12 )

Winchester 7,353 ( +70 )

Wise 12,729 ( +124 )

Wythe 8,778 ( +92 )

York 12,124 (+58 )

WTVR Mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic at Richmond Raceway.

