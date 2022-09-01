CDC Map: Masks urged for 58 Virginia localities; Metro Richmond now medium

RICHMOND, Va. — While universal masking is now recommended for 58 localities in Virginia, most of Metro Richmond now ranks as medium for the first time in several months, according to the COVID Community Levels from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The update comes as Virginia's 7-day positivity rate dropped to 21.5%, new cases were up just over 1% and 82.5% of Virginians 18+ had received at least one vaccine dose, according to the Virginia Department of Health. The 7-day moving average for COVID cases in the U.S. decreased 6.7% as of Aug. 24 and 83.8% of the country's total population (people 5+) had received at least one vaccine dose, the CDC reported in its weekly update.

The agency released an updated map Thursday, Sept. 1 with county-by-county color designations to indicate whether residents should wear masks or not.

"There are three levels (low, medium, high), which are determined by looking at hospital beds being used by patients with COVID-19, new hospital admissions among people with COVID-19, and the total number of new COVID-19 cases in your area," CDC officials wrote.

IN-DEPTH: 7-day positivity rate drops to 21.5%; new cases up 1% last week

CDC COVID-19 Community Levels calculated on Sept. 1, 2022.

Scroll down for a complete alphabetized list city/county-by-county breakdown of localities in Virginia

Fifty-eight localities in Virginia rank as high where masking indoors is recommended by the CDC. That includes Amelia, Charles City, Cumberland, Dinwiddie, Goochland, Greensville, King William, Louisa, Lunenburg, Middlesex, Nottoway, Orange, Prince Edward and Prince George.

Fifty localities in the Commonwealth now rank as medium, including Buckingham, Caroline, Chesterfield, Colonial Heights, Emporia, Essex, Goochland, Hanover, Henrico, King & Queen, Lancaster, New Kent, Northumberland, Petersburg, Powhatan, Richmond County and the City of Richmond.

Twenty-five localities now rank as low.

CDC COVID-19 Community Levels calculated on Sept. 1, 2022.

High Community Level

Wear a mask indoors in public

Stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines

Get tested if you have symptoms

Additional precautions may be needed for people at high risk for severe illness

58 Virginia localities this week; down from 71 localities last week

Amelia (no change from last week)

Amherst (ranked medium last week)

Bedford (no change from last week)

Bland (no change from last week)

Botetourt (no change from last week)

Bristol (no change from last week)

Buchanan (ranked medium last week)

Buena Vista (no change from last week)

Campbell (no change from last week)

Carroll (no change from last week)

Charles City (no change from last week)

Charlotte (no change from last week)

Charlottesville (ranked medium last week)

Cumberland (ranked medium last week)

Dickenson (no change from last week)

Dinwiddie (no change from last week)

Floyd (no change from last week)

Fluvanna (no change from last week)

Franklin County (no change from last week)

Frederick (no change from last week)

Galax (no change from last week)

Giles (no change from last week)

Goochland (ranked medium last week)

Grayson (no change from last week)

Greensville (ranked medium last week)

Halifax (no change from last week)

Highland (ranked medium last week)

King William (no change from last week)

Lee (no change from last week)

Louisa (no change from last week)

Lunenburg (no change from last week)

Lynchburg (ranked medium last week)

Mecklenburg (no change from last week)

Middlesex (ranked medium last week)

Montgomery (ranked high last week)

Norton (no change from last week)

Nottoway (no change from last week)

Orange (no change from last week)

Prince Edward (no change from last week)

Prince George (no change from last week)

Pulaski (no change from last week)

Radford (no change from last week)

Rappahannock (no change from last week)

Roanoke City (no change from last week)

Roanoke County (no change from last week)

Rockbridge (no change from last week)

Russell (no change from last week)

Scott (no change from last week)

Shenandoah (no change from last week)

Smyth (no change from last week)

Staunton (no change from last week)

Tazewell (no change from last week)

Warren (no change from last week)

Washington (no change from last week)

Waynesboro (no change from last week)

Winchester (no change from last week)

Wise (no change from last week)

Wythe (no change from last week)

Medium Community Level

If you are at high risk for severe illness, talk to your healthcare provider about whether you need to wear a mask and take other precautions

Stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines

Get tested if you have symptoms

50 Virginia localities this week; up from 38 last week

Albemarle (no change from last week)

Alleghany (no change from last week)

Appomattox (ranked high last week)

Augusta (ranked high last week)

Bath (ranked low last week)

Brunswick (no change from last week)

Buckingham (no change from last week)

Caroline (ranked high last week)

Chesterfield (no change from last week)

Clarke (no change from last week)

Colonial Heights (no change from last week)

Covington (no change from last week)

Craig (ranked high last week)

Culpeper (no change from last week)

Danville (no change from last week)

Emporia (ranked high last week)

Essex (no change from last week)

Greene (ranked high last week)

Hanover (no change from last week)

Harrisonburg (no change from last week)

Henrico (no change from last week)

Henry (no change from last week)

Hopewell (ranked high last week)

King and Queen (ranked high last week)

King George (ranked high last week)

Lancaster (no change from last week)

Lexington (no change from last week)

Madison (ranked high last week)

Manassas (ranked low last week)

Manassas Park (ranked low last week)

Martinsville (no change from last week)

Mathews (no change from last week)

Nelson (ranked high last week)

New Kent (no change from last week)

Northampton (no change from last week)

Northumberland (no change from last week)

Page (no change from last week)

Patrick (no change from last week)

Petersburg (ranked high last week)

Pittsylvania (no change from last week)

Powhatan (no change from last week)

Richmond City (ranked high last week)

Richmond County (ranked high last week)

Rockingham (ranked high last week)

Salem (ranked high last week)

Spotsylvania (ranked high last week)

Stafford (ranked high last week)

Surry (ranked high last week)

Sussex (ranked high last week)

Westmoreland (ranked high last week)

Low Community Level

Stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines

Get tested if you have symptoms

25 Virginia localities this week; up from 24 last week

Accomack (no change from last week)

Alexandria (no change from last week)

Arlington (no change from last week)

Chesapeake (no change from last week)

Fairfax City (no change from last week)

Fairfax County (no change from last week)

Falls Church (ranked medium last week)

Fauquier (no change from last week)

Franklin City (ranked medium last week)

Fredericksburg (ranked high last week)

Gloucester (no change from last week)

Hampton (no change from last week)

Isle of Wight (no change from last week)

James City (ranked medium last week)

Loudoun (no change from last week)

Newport News (no change from last week)

Norfolk (no change from last week)

Poquoson (no change from last week)

Portsmouth (no change from last week)

Prince William (no change from last week)

Southampton (no change from last week)

Suffolk (no change from last week)

Virginia Beach (no change from last week)

Williamsburg (no change from last week)

York (no change from last week)

WTVR

IN-DEPTH: Coming Soon — County-by-county look at COVID-19 cases in Virginia; which areas saw most cases last week

Full Virginia City/County-by-County Breakdown

Accomack Low

Albemarle Medium

Alexandria Low

Alleghany Medium

Amelia High

Amherst High

Appomattox Medium

Arlington Low

Augusta Medium

Bath Medium

Bedford High

Bland High

Botetourt High

Bristol High

Brunswick Medium

Buchanan High

Buckingham Medium

Buena Vista High

Campbell High

Caroline Medium

Carroll High

Charles City High

Charlotte High

Charlottesville High

Chesapeake Low

Chesterfield Medium

Clarke Medium

Colonial Heights Medium

Covington Medium

Craig Medium

Culpeper Medium

Cumberland High

Danville Medium

Dickenson High

Dinwiddie High

Emporia Medium

Essex Medium

Fairfax City Low

Fairfax County Low

Falls Church Low

Fauquier Low

Floyd High

Fluvanna High

Franklin City Low

Franklin County High

Frederick High

Fredericksburg Low

Galax High

Giles High

Gloucester Low

Goochland High

Grayson High

Greene Medium

Greensville High

Halifax High

Hampton Low

Hanover Medium

Harrisonburg Medium

Henrico Medium

Henry Medium

Highland High

Hopewell Medium

Isle of Wight Low

James City Low

King and Queen Medium

King George Medium

King William High

Lancaster Medium

Lee High

Lexington Medium

Loudoun Low

Louisa High

Lunenburg High

Lynchburg High

Madison Medium

Manassas Medium

Manassas Park Medium

Martinsville Medium

Mathews Medium

Mecklenburg High

Middlesex High

Montgomery High

Nelson Medium

New Kent Medium

Newport News Low

Norfolk Low

Northampton Medium

Northumberland Medium

Norton High

Nottoway High

Orange High

Page Medium

Patrick Medium

Petersburg Medium

Pittsylvania Medium

Poquoson Low

Portsmouth Low

Powhatan Medium

Prince Edward High

Prince George High

Prince William Low

Pulaski High

Radford High

Rappahannock High

Richmond City Medium

Richmond County Medium

Roanoke City High

Roanoke County High

Rockbridge High

Rockingham Medium

Russell High

Salem Medium

Scott High

Shenandoah High

Smyth High

Southampton Low

Spotsylvania Medium

Stafford Medium

Staunton High

Suffolk Low

Surry Medium

Sussex Medium

Tazewell High

Virginia Beach Low

Warren High

Washington High

Waynesboro High

Westmoreland Medium

Williamsburg Low

Winchester High

Wise High

Wythe High

York Low

Virginians age 6 months+ are eligible for COVID-19 vaccine. Go to Vaccine Finder to search for specific vaccines available near you or call 877-VAX-IN-VA (877-275-8343).

Click here for more information from the Virginia Department of Health.