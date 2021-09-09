COVID-19 in Virginia: 3,950+ new cases reported Thursday, Sept. 9

RICHMOND, Va. -- In an effort to provide accurate, easy-to-read information on the on-going COVID-19 outbreak and its impact on our community, WTVR.com will update this post with the day's local coronavirus headlines and statistics.
COVID-19 IN VIRGINIA (Scroll to bottom for U.S. stats)
Positive COVID-19 Cases Since Start of Pandemic: 797,348 (+3,952 from Wednesday)
People Hospitalized Since Start of Pandemic: 34,574 (+125 from Wednesday)
COVID-19-Linked Deaths Since Start of Pandemic: 12,010 (+33 from Wednesday)
Total Tests: 11,956,657 (+42,951 from Wednesday)
All Health Districts Current 7-Day Positivity Rate Total: 10.0% (Up from 9.8% Wednesday)
People Vaccinated with at least One Dose: 5,543,523 (+10,378 from Wednesday)
% of Population with at least One Dose: 64.9% (Up from 64.8% Wednesday)
People Fully Vaccinated: 4,912,073 (+11,933 from Wednesday)
% of Population Fully Vaccinated: 57.5% (Up from 57.4% Wednesday)
Click here for complete city/county-by-county breakdown of COVID-19 cases in Virginia
NOTE: This data is provided from the Virginia Department of Health daily at 10 a.m. Officials said their cutoff for data is 5 p.m. the previous day. So your local health department may have issued an alert about a case before it is added to the statewide tally released the following day. Get the latest charts and updated numbers from VDH here.
VACCINATE VIRGINIA: Virginians age 12+ eligible for COVID-19 vaccine. Register for the COVID-19 vaccine on the Vaccinate Virginia website or call 877-VAX-IN-VA (877-275-8343). You can also search for specific vaccines as well as which ones are available near you via the Vaccine Finder website.
