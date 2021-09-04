County-by-county look at COVID-19 cases in Virginia; which areas saw biggest spikes last week

RICHMOND, Va. -- The health department reported 23,515 more people tested positive for COVID-19 out of the 298,974 total tests processed over the past week. That brings Virginia's total number of coronavirus cases to 778,167.

As of Friday's update, 34,026 (+628 from the Friday before) people had been hospitalized and 11,899 (+130) people had died as a result of COVID-19-related illnesses, according to updated Virginia Department of Health (VDH) data.

These localities saw the biggest jumps (100 or more) in COVID-19 cases last week (Aug. 28 - Sept. 3) :

Central Virginia

Chesterfield 33,200 ( +927 )

Henrico 29,847 ( +694 )

Richmond City 20,299 ( +658 )

Hanover 9,794 ( +224 )

Prince George 4,208 ( +120 )

Petersburg 4,516 ( +104 )

Hampton Roads

Virginia Beach 43,068 ( +1,142 )

Chesapeake 24,856 ( +625 )

Newport News 17,396 ( +524 )

Norfolk 21,050 ( +562 )

Hampton 12,773 ( +392 )

Portsmouth 10,678 ( +299 )

Suffolk 9,347 ( +228 )

James City 5,687 ( +214 )

York 4,542 ( +128 )

Northern Virginia

Fairfax 83,526 ( +960 )

Prince William 49,476 ( +629 )

Loudoun 30,641 ( +447 )

Stafford 13,502 ( +424 )

Spotsylvania 11,986 ( +392 )

Arlington 16,736 ( +186 )

Alexandria 12,918 ( +142 )

Additional Localities:

Augusta 7,647 ( +539 )

Lynchburg 8,714 ( +453 )

Bedford 7,806 ( +318 )

Roanoke City 9,966 ( +287 )

Harrisonburg 7,104 ( +261 )

Frederick 9,321 ( +252 )

Rockingham 7,721 ( +251 )

Montgomery 10,235 ( +218 )

Washington 5,905 ( +212 )

Fauquier 5,731 ( +209 )

Tazewell 4,420 ( +203 )

Albemarle 6,626 ( +195 )

Franklin County 4,856 ( +190 )

Campbell 5,737 ( +185 )

Culpeper 5,352 ( +185 )

Henry 5,343 ( +178 )

Amherst 3,548 ( +164 )

Pittsylvania 6,531 ( +163 )

Gloucester 3,005 ( +152 )

Charlottesville 4,511 ( +148 )

Shenandoah 4,920 ( +141 )

Danville 5,170 ( +139 )

Roanoke County 9,614 ( +138 )

Wythe 3,427 ( +126 )

Orange 2,732 ( +125 )

Russell 2,685 ( +108 )

Smyth 3,434 ( +104 ))

County-by-county data from last week

City/County-by-County Breakdown of Cases (Aug. 28 - Sept. 3)

Accomack 3,376 ( +75 )

Albemarle 6,626 ( +195 )

Alexandria 12,918 ( +142 )

Alleghany 1,611 ( +70 )

Amelia 1,113 ( +41 )

Amherst 3,548 ( +164 )

Appomattox 1,911 ( +70 )

Arlington 16,736 ( +186 )

Augusta 7,647 ( +539 )

Bath 314 ( +16 )

Bedford 7,806 ( +318 )

Bland 824 ( +42 )

Botetourt 3,007 ( +72 )

Bristol 1,876 ( +51 )

Brunswick 1,556 ( +57 )

Buchanan 1,872 ( +54 )

Buckingham 2,342 ( +45 )

Buena Vista City 1,000 ( +17 )

Campbell 5,737 ( +185 )

Caroline 3,207 ( +83 )

Carroll 3,126 ( +96 )

Charles City 593 ( +17 )

Charlotte 1,026 ( +42 )

Charlottesville 4,511 ( +148 )

Chesapeake 24,856 ( +625 )

Chesterfield 33,200 ( +927 )

Clarke 1,097 ( +18 )

Colonial Heights 2,103 ( +78 )

Covington 653 ( +8 )

Craig 413 ( +17 )

Culpeper 5,352 ( +185 )

Cumberland 593 ( +16 )

Danville 5,170 ( +139 )

Dickenson 1,174 ( +63 )

Dinwiddie 2,559 ( +78 )

Emporia 769 ( +13 )

Essex 900 ( +24 )

Fairfax 83,526 ( +960 )

Fairfax City 604 ( +8 )

Falls Church 476 ( +13 )

Fauquier 5,731 ( +209 )

Floyd 1,075 ( +46 )

Fluvanna 2,162 ( +62 )

Franklin City 1,301 ( +36 )

Franklin County 4,856 ( +190 )

Frederick 9,321 ( +252 )

Fredericksburg 2,515 ( +82 )

Galax 1,310 ( +57 )

Giles 1,561 ( +78 )

Gloucester 3,005 ( +152 )

Goochland 1,697 ( +40 )

Grayson 1,703 ( +52 )

Greene 1,595 ( +70 )

Greensville 1,696 ( +20 )

Halifax 3,211 ( +60 )

Hampton 12,773 ( +392 )

Hanover 9,794 ( +224 )

Harrisonburg 7,104 ( +261 )

Henrico 29,847 ( +694 )

Henry 5,343 ( +178 )

Highland 126

Hopewell 3,179 ( +64 )

Isle of Wight 3,683 ( +85 )

James City 5,687 ( +214 )

King and Queen 490 ( +22 )

King George 1,996 ( +67 )

King William 1,517 ( +58 )

Lancaster 897 ( +40 )

Lee 2,783 ( +88 )

Lexington 1,327 ( +27 )

Loudoun 30,641 ( +447 )

Louisa 2,399 ( +94 )

Lunenburg 893 ( +27 )

Lynchburg 8,714 ( +453 )

Madison 729 ( +36 )

Manassas City 4,550 ( +40 )

Manassas Park 1,248 ( +1 )

Martinsville 1,784 ( +33 )

Mathews 742 ( +40 )

Mecklenburg 2,791 ( +87 )

Middlesex 702 ( +51 )

Montgomery 10,235 ( +218 )

Nelson 1,063 ( +52 )

New Kent 1,831 ( +46 )

Newport News 17,396 ( +524 )

Norfolk 21,050 ( +562 )

Northampton 923 ( +29 )

Northumberland 943 ( +43 )

Norton 379 ( +6 )

Nottoway 2,215 ( +69 )

Orange 2,732 ( +125 )

Page 2,452 ( +83 )

Patrick 1,676 ( +65 )

Petersburg 4,516 ( +104 )

Pittsylvania 6,531 ( +163 )

Poquoson 1,032 ( +21 )

Portsmouth 10,678 ( +299 )

Powhatan 2,291 ( +87 )

Prince Edward 2,435 ( +53 )

Prince George 4,208 ( +120 )

Prince William 49,476 ( +629 )

Pulaski 3,229 ( +91 )

Radford 2,528 ( +76 )

Rappahannock 455 ( +23 )

Richmond City 20,299 ( +658 )

Richmond County 1,423 ( +25 )

Roanoke City 9,966 ( +287 )

Roanoke County 9,614 ( +138 )

Rockbridge 1,711 ( +27 )

Rockingham 7,721 ( +251 )

Russell 2,685 ( +108 )

Salem 2,606 ( +94 )

Scott 2,267 ( +78 )

Shenandoah 4,920 ( +141 )

Smyth 3,434 ( +104 )

Southampton 2,112 ( +30 )

Spotsylvania 11,986 ( +392 )

Stafford 13,502 ( +424 )

Staunton 2,841 ( +88 )

Suffolk 9,347 ( +228 )

Surry 517 ( +28 )

Sussex 1,338 ( +28 )

Tazewell 4,420 ( +203 )

Virginia Beach 43,068 ( +1,142 )

Warren 3,739 ( +171 )

Washington 5,905 ( +212 )

Waynesboro 2,729 ( +77 )

Westmoreland 1,487 ( +63 )

Williamsburg 915 ( +30 )

Winchester 3,258 ( +92 )

Wise 3,908 ( +92 )

Wythe 3,427 ( +126 )

York 4,542 ( +128 )

Who's getting sick

The coronavirus first most impacted people aged 50 to 69, which currently accounts for nearly 24% of cases in Virginia.

However, people in their 20s now account for 19.4% of cases in the state.

Additionally, people aged 30 to 49 are 31.2% of cases, data show.

And stats show children and teens account for 17.2$ (Up from 16.8% last week) of cases.

More women have been infected by the virus at 401,062 cases versus the 371,336 cases reported in men. No gender was reported for 5,769 cases in the Commonwealth.

WTVR Mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic at Richmond Raceway.

Virginians age 12+ are eligible for COVID-19 vaccine. Pre-registration is no longer required, so go to Vaccine Finder to search for specific vaccines available near you or call 877-VAX-IN-VA (877-275-8343).

Have You Been Fully Vaccinated?

People are considered fully vaccinated:



2 weeks after their second dose in a 2-dose series, such as the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, or

2 weeks after a single-dose vaccine, such as Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen vaccine

Virginia Department of Health What you can and should not do once you have been fully vaccinated.

How to Protect Yourself and Others When You’ve Been Fully Vaccinated

COVID-19 vaccines are effective at protecting you from getting sick. Based on what we know about COVID-19 vaccines, people who have been fully vaccinated can start to do some things that they had stopped doing because of the pandemic.

We’re still learning how vaccines will affect the spread of COVID-19. After you’ve been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, you should keep taking precautions —like wearing a mask, staying 6 feet apart from others, and avoiding crowds and poorly ventilated spaces—in public places until we know more.

These recommendations can help you make decisions about daily activities after you are fully vaccinated.

They are not intended for healthcare settings .

Click here for more information from the Virginia Department of Health.

