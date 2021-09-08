COVID-19 in Virginia: 4,475+ new cases reported Wednesday, Sept. 8

RICHMOND, Va. -- In an effort to provide accurate, easy-to-read information on the on-going COVID-19 outbreak and its impact on our community, WTVR.com will update this post with the day's local coronavirus headlines and statistics.
COVID-19 IN VIRGINIA (Scroll to bottom for U.S. stats)
Positive COVID-19 Cases Since Start of Pandemic: 793,396 (+4,479 from Tuesday)
People Hospitalized Since Start of Pandemic: 34,449 (+137 from Tuesday)
COVID-19-Linked Deaths Since Start of Pandemic: 11,977 (+30 from Tuesday)
Total Tests: 11,913,706 (+57,806 from Tuesday)
All Health Districts Current 7-Day Positivity Rate Total: 9.8% (No change from Tuesday)
People Vaccinated with at least One Dose: 5,533,145
% of Population with at least One Dose: 64.8%
People Fully Vaccinated: 4,900,140
% of Population Fully Vaccinated: 57.4%
Click here for complete city/county-by-county breakdown of COVID-19 cases in Virginia
NOTE: This data is provided from the Virginia Department of Health daily at 10 a.m. Officials said their cutoff for data is 5 p.m. the previous day. So your local health department may have issued an alert about a case before it is added to the statewide tally released the following day. Get the latest charts and updated numbers from VDH here.
VACCINATE VIRGINIA: Virginians age 12+ eligible for COVID-19 vaccine. Register for the COVID-19 vaccine on the Vaccinate Virginia website or call 877-VAX-IN-VA (877-275-8343). You can also search for specific vaccines as well as which ones are available near you via the Vaccine Finder website.
COMPLETE COVERAGE: COVID-19 HEADLINES (App users, click here for a complete list.)
-
National News
13 unvaccinated school employees in Miami-Dade County have died from COVID10:15 AM, Sep 08, 2021
-
Coronavirus
Virginia COVID-19 hospitalizations top 2,0009:37 AM, Sep 08, 2021
-
Coronavirus
Silicon Valley finds remote work is easier to begin than end4:55 AM, Sep 08, 2021
-
Local News
VDH to hold 170 additional COVID testing events11:30 PM, Sep 07, 2021
-
National News
New US COVID-19 cases tripled compared to Labor Day 20204:41 PM, Sep 07, 2021
-
Coronavirus
Research confirms pregnant women should get vaccinated2:17 PM, Sep 07, 2021
-
National News
Arizona woman turns grief of father's COVID-19 death into nonprofit1:20 PM, Sep 07, 2021
-
Coronavirus
3rd person dies in Japan after receiving contaminated vaccine12:07 PM, Sep 07, 2021
-
Coronavirus
Fauci: Moderna boosters may not be approved by Sept. 2011:53 AM, Sep 07, 2021
-
Coronavirus
TSA saw Labor Day travel increase despite higher case rates10:57 AM, Sep 07, 2021
-
Rebound
Local economist says expiration of federal unemployment won't be 'miracle cure'10:51 AM, Sep 07, 2021
-
Two Americas
'Grief purgatory' persists for many facing COVID-19 loss10:18 AM, Sep 07, 2021
-
Coronavirus
US surpasses 40 million confirmed cases of COVID-198:45 AM, Sep 07, 2021
-
National News
Texas school district to require masks after nearly 800 students in quarantine6:00 PM, Sep 06, 2021
-
Coronavirus
COVID-19 'long hauler' recovery programs open across the US3:18 PM, Sep 06, 2021
-
Coronavirus
Judge: COVID patient's wife can't force Ivermectin treatment3:17 PM, Sep 06, 2021
-
Coronavirus
Vaccination rates rise in southside Virginia2:09 PM, Sep 06, 2021
-
Coronavirus
COVID-19 vaccine outreach aims for communities of color12:59 PM, Sep 06, 2021
-
Coronavirus
COVID-19 testing sites stretched thin as demand increases12:05 PM, Sep 06, 2021
-
Coronavirus
What docs say traveling Virginians should do after Labor Day11:05 AM, Sep 06, 2021
-
Coronavirus
300+ more people hospitalized with COVID last week11:29 PM, Sep 05, 2021
-
Coronavirus
Virginia 8-year-old 'felt proud' after getting jabbed6:43 PM, Sep 05, 2021
-
Coronavirus
Fauci: Pfizer 3rd doses will likely start Sept. 204:16 PM, Sep 05, 2021
-
Coronavirus
85+ more COVID-19 patients discharged; hospitalizations tick down1:24 PM, Sep 05, 2021
LATEST COVID-19 U.S. AND WORLDWIDE STATS