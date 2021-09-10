COVID-19 in Virginia: 4,475+ new cases reported Friday, Sept. 10

RICHMOND, Va. -- In an effort to provide accurate, easy-to-read information on the on-going COVID-19 outbreak and its impact on our community, WTVR.com will update this post with the day's local coronavirus headlines and statistics.

Positive COVID-19 Cases Since Start of Pandemic: 801,827 (+4,479 from Thursday)

People Hospitalized Since Start of Pandemic: 34,696 (+122 from Thursday)

COVID-19-Linked Deaths Since Start of Pandemic: 12,036 (+26 from Thursday)

Total Tests: 12,004,681 (+48,024 from Thursday)

All Health Districts Current 7-Day Positivity Rate Total: 10.3% (Up from 10.0% Thursday)

People Vaccinated with at least One Dose: 5,553,998 (+10,457 from Thursday)

% of Population with at least One Dose: 65.1% (Up from 64.9% Thursday)

People Fully Vaccinated: 4,921,231 (+9,158 from Thursday)

% of Population Fully Vaccinated: 57.7% (Up from 57.5% Thursday)

VACCINATE VIRGINIA: Virginians age 12+ eligible for COVID-19 vaccine. Register for the COVID-19 vaccine on the Vaccinate Virginia website or call 877-VAX-IN-VA (877-275-8343). You can also search for specific vaccines as well as which ones are available near you via the Vaccine Finder website.

