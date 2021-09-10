COVID-19 in Virginia: 4,475+ new cases reported Friday, Sept. 10

RICHMOND, Va. -- In an effort to provide accurate, easy-to-read information on the on-going COVID-19 outbreak and its impact on our community, WTVR.com will update this post with the day's local coronavirus headlines and statistics.
COVID-19 IN VIRGINIA (Scroll to bottom for U.S. stats)
Positive COVID-19 Cases Since Start of Pandemic: 801,827 (+4,479 from Thursday)
People Hospitalized Since Start of Pandemic: 34,696 (+122 from Thursday)
COVID-19-Linked Deaths Since Start of Pandemic: 12,036 (+26 from Thursday)
Total Tests: 12,004,681 (+48,024 from Thursday)
All Health Districts Current 7-Day Positivity Rate Total: 10.3% (Up from 10.0% Thursday)
People Vaccinated with at least One Dose: 5,553,998 (+10,457 from Thursday)
% of Population with at least One Dose: 65.1% (Up from 64.9% Thursday)
People Fully Vaccinated: 4,921,231 (+9,158 from Thursday)
% of Population Fully Vaccinated: 57.7% (Up from 57.5% Thursday)
Click here for complete city/county-by-county breakdown of COVID-19 cases in Virginia
NOTE: This data is provided from the Virginia Department of Health daily at 10 a.m. Officials said their cutoff for data is 5 p.m. the previous day. So your local health department may have issued an alert about a case before it is added to the statewide tally released the following day. Get the latest charts and updated numbers from VDH here.
VACCINATE VIRGINIA: Virginians age 12+ eligible for COVID-19 vaccine. Register for the COVID-19 vaccine on the Vaccinate Virginia website or call 877-VAX-IN-VA (877-275-8343). You can also search for specific vaccines as well as which ones are available near you via the Vaccine Finder website.
COMPLETE COVERAGE: COVID-19 HEADLINES (App users, click here for a complete list.)
-
Coronavirus
200+ additional COVID-19 patients discharged10:06 AM, Sep 10, 2021
-
Coronavirus
Chesterfield schools sees over 500 COVID cases since August8:02 AM, Sep 10, 2021
-
Coronavirus
Central Virginians split on Biden vaccine mandates11:43 PM, Sep 09, 2021
-
National News
Los Angeles to require vaccine for all students 12 and up7:17 PM, Sep 09, 2021
-
National News
New technologies and money are available for improvements6:48 PM, Sep 09, 2021
-
Coronavirus
Portland won't enforce vaccine mandate on cops2:06 PM, Sep 09, 2021
-
Coronavirus
Miami International 1st US airport to test COVID detector dogs1:51 PM, Sep 09, 2021
-
Coronavirus
Woman who coughed on shoppers in viral video loses job1:12 PM, Sep 09, 2021
-
Coronavirus
Reports: Unvaccinated United employees to go on unpaid leave12:32 PM, Sep 09, 2021
-
Coronavirus
COVID-19 in Virginia: 3,950+ new cases Thursday10:17 AM, Sep 09, 2021
-
Coronavirus
Virginia COVID-19 hospitalizations top 2,1009:55 AM, Sep 09, 2021
-
Coronavirus
Biden lays out 6-pronged plan to combat COVID this fall8:44 AM, Sep 09, 2021
-
Local News
William & Mary requiring masking on campus at all times7:24 AM, Sep 09, 2021
-
National News
Comedian Patton Oswalt cancels shows7:12 PM, Sep 08, 2021
-
National News
Rural hospital shares experience of handling delta wave4:56 PM, Sep 08, 2021
-
Coronavirus
WHO calls for pause in vaccine boosters until end of 20212:37 PM, Sep 08, 2021
-
Coronavirus
Modeling suggests peak hospitalizations are on the horizon2:12 PM, Sep 08, 2021
-
National News
Maui to require proof of COVID vaccine at restaurants, bars12:49 PM, Sep 08, 2021
-
Coronavirus
COVID-19 in Virginia: 4,475+ new cases reported11:19 AM, Sep 08, 2021
-
National News
13 unvaccinated school employees in Miami-Dade County have died from COVID10:15 AM, Sep 08, 2021
-
Coronavirus
Virginia COVID-19 hospitalizations top 2,0009:37 AM, Sep 08, 2021
-
Coronavirus
Silicon Valley finds remote work is easier to begin than end4:55 AM, Sep 08, 2021
-
Local News
VDH to hold 170 additional COVID testing events11:30 PM, Sep 07, 2021
-
National News
New US COVID-19 cases tripled compared to Labor Day 20204:41 PM, Sep 07, 2021
LATEST COVID-19 U.S. AND WORLDWIDE STATS