COVID-19 in Virginia: 13,500 new cases reported Thursday, Dec. 30

RICHMOND, Va. -- In an effort to provide accurate, easy-to-read information on the on-going COVID-19 outbreak and its impact on our community, WTVR.com will update this post with the day's local coronavirus headlines and statistics.
COVID-19 IN VIRGINIA (Scroll to bottom for U.S. stats)
Positive COVID-19 Cases Since Start of Pandemic: 1,100,900 (+13,500 from Wednesday)
People Hospitalized Since Start of Pandemic: 41,592 (+255 from Wednesday)
COVID-19-Linked Deaths Since Start of Pandemic: 15,565 (+24 from Wednesday)
TESTING
Total Tests: 15,881,938 (+76,279 from Wednesday)
All Health Districts Current 7-Day Positivity Rate Total: 19.3% (Up from 17.4% Wednesday)
VACCINATIONS
People Vaccinated with at least One Dose: 6,583,499 (+10,498 from Wednesday)
% of Population with at least One Dose: 77.1% (Up from 77.0% from Wednesday)
% of 18+ Population with at least One Dose: 88.5% (Updated from 88.4% from Wednesday)
People Fully Vaccinated: 5,763,240 (+7,070 from Wednesday)
% of Population Fully Vaccinated: 67.5% (Up 67.4% from Wednesday)
% of 18+ Population Fully Vaccinated: 78.0% (No change from Wednesday)
People Fully Vaccinated with Booster/Third Dose: 2,005,482 (+28,311 from Wednesday)
NOTE: This data is provided from the Virginia Department of Health daily at 10 a.m. Officials said their cutoff for data is 5 p.m. the previous day. So your local health department may have issued an alert about a case before it is added to the statewide tally released the following day. Get the latest charts and updated numbers from VDH here.
-
Coronavirus
Group uses cartoons to spread word about COVID best practices11:54 AM, Dec 30, 2021
-
Coronavirus
Virginia COVID-19 hospitalizations top 2,100 again10:35 AM, Dec 30, 2021
-
Coronavirus
Experts warn of false negatives from at-home COVID-19 tests9:56 AM, Dec 30, 2021
-
Coronavirus
Studies: J&J vax reduces severe omicron infection by 85%7:46 AM, Dec 30, 2021
-
Coronavirus
Fauci says fourth COVID vaccine shot ‘conceivable’ as cases surge9:46 PM, Dec 29, 2021
-
Local News
As cases surge, COVID once again is impacting mental health9:07 PM, Dec 29, 2021
-
Entertainment
LL Cool J reportedly cancels NYE performance after testing positive for COVID6:50 PM, Dec 29, 2021
-
Coronavirus
Doctor: 'Please stay home' on New Year's Eve if you're sick6:32 PM, Dec 29, 2021
-
Local News
Pediatrician addresses parent's concerns about vaccinating kids5:18 PM, Dec 29, 2021
-
Local News
Northam addresses record-high COVID cases4:12 PM, Dec 29, 2021
-
Local News
VCU to require booster shots for those eligible3:46 PM, Dec 29, 2021
-
Coronavirus
County-by-county look at COVID-19 in Virginia2:48 PM, Dec 29, 2021
-
Coronavirus
Dr. Fauci recommends against large New Year's Eve parties2:04 PM, Dec 29, 2021
-
Coronavirus
Dr. Fauci says omicron likely causes less severe infection1:37 PM, Dec 29, 2021
-
Coronavirus
Virginia hits record with 12,100+ new COVID cases12:59 PM, Dec 29, 2021
Virginians age 5+ are eligible for COVID-19 vaccine. Pre-registration is no longer required, so go to Vaccine Finder to search for specific vaccines available near you or call 877-VAX-IN-VA (877-275-8343).
COMPLETE COVERAGE: COVID-19 HEADLINES (App users, click here for a complete list.)
LATEST COVID-19 U.S. AND WORLDWIDE STATS