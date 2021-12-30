County-by-county look at COVID-19 cases in Virginia; which areas saw biggest spikes Thursday

RICHMOND, Va. -- The health department reported 13,500 more people tested positive for COVID-19 out of the 76,279 total tests processed since Wednesday's update. That marks Virginia's second straight day of the biggest increase in COVID-19 cases during the pandemic, which brings the total number of coronavirus cases to 1,100,900 as of Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021.

As of Thursday's update, 41,592 (+255 from yesterday) people had been hospitalized and 15,565 (+24) people had died as a result of COVID-19-related illnesses, according to updated Virginia Department of Health (VDH) data.

Scroll down for complete city/county-by-county breakdown of COVID-19 cases in Virginia

These localities saw the biggest jumps (100 or more) in COVID-19 cases:

Central Virginia

Henrico 41,848 ( +601 )

Chesterfield 47,306 ( +598 )

Richmond City 29,208 ( +389 )

Hanover 14,332 ( +153 )

Hampton Roads

Virginia Beach 57,724 ( +886 )

Chesapeake 32,913 ( +444 )

Norfolk 27,564 ( +389 )

Newport News 23,273 ( +376 )

Hampton 17,229 ( +250 )

Portsmouth 14,265 ( +176 )

Suffolk 12,351 ( +144 )

James City 8,380 ( +119 )

Northern Virginia

Fairfax 113,641 ( +2,062 )

Prince William 66,310 ( +950 )

Loudoun 43,392 ( +641 )

Arlington 25,386 ( +633 )

Alexandria 18,779 ( +460 )

Stafford 19,785 ( +301 )

Spotsylvania 18,421 ( +256 )

Additional Localities

Albemarle 9,623 ( +132 )

Culpeper 8,044 ( +118 )

Frederick 14,352 ( +115 )

Lynchburg 13,022 ( +109 )

City/County-by-County Breakdown of Cases

Accomack 4,507 ( +44 )

Albemarle 9,623 ( +132 )

Alexandria 18,779 ( +460 )

Alleghany 2,501 ( +8 )

Amelia 1,723 ( +9 )

Amherst 4,845 ( +23 )

Appomattox 2,702 ( +21 )

Arlington 25,386 ( +633 )

Augusta 11,910 ( +58 )

Bath 573 ( +4 )

Bedford 11,337 ( +55 )

Bland 1,180 ( +6 )

Botetourt 4,766 ( +28 )

Bristol 2,701 ( +7 )

Brunswick 1,915 ( +9 )

Buchanan 3,090 ( +5 )

Buckingham 2,873 ( +6 )

Buena Vista City 1,505 ( +9 )

Campbell 8,275 ( +61 )

Caroline 4,767 ( +45 )

Carroll 4,703 ( +19 )

Charles City 817 ( +9 )

Charlotte 1,527 ( +12 )

Charlottesville 6,159 ( +86 )

Chesapeake 32,913 ( +444 )

Chesterfield 47,306 ( +598 )

Clarke 1,794 ( +12 )

Colonial Heights 3,040 ( +40 )

Covington 815 ( +3 )

Craig 751 ( +10 )

Culpeper 8,044 ( +118 )

Cumberland 838 ( +6 )

Danville 6,960 ( +47 )

Dickenson 2,206 ( +16 )

Dinwiddie 3,721 ( +28 )

Emporia 861 ( +2 )

Essex 1,470 ( +29 )

Fairfax 113,641 ( +2,062 )

Fairfax City 1,293 ( +19 )

Falls Church 945 ( +25 )

Fauquier 8,969 ( +139 )

Floyd 1,765 ( +9 )

Fluvanna 3,291 ( +47 )

Franklin City 1,772 ( +9 )

Franklin County 7,298 ( +43 )

Frederick 14,352 ( +115 )

Fredericksburg 3,625 ( +62 )

Galax 1,750 ( -1 )

Giles 2,597 ( +7 )

Gloucester 4,437 ( +58 )

Goochland 2,516 ( +29 )

Grayson 2,601 ( +13 )

Greene 2,606 ( +32 )

Greensville 2,061 ( +23 )

Halifax 4,527 ( +37 )

Hampton 17,229 ( +250 )

Hanover 14,332 ( +153 )

Harrisonburg 9,061 ( +52 )

Henrico 41,848 ( +601 )

Henry 7,687 ( +45 )

Highland 233 ( +5 )

Hopewell 4,096 ( +38 )

Isle of Wight 5,031 ( +58 )

James City 8,380 ( +119 )

King and Queen 746 ( +9 )

King George 3,297 ( +56 )

King William 2,463 ( +28 )

Lancaster 1,176 ( +9 )

Lee 4,126 ( +14 )

Lexington 1,718 ( +11 )

Loudoun 43,392 ( +641 )

Louisa 4,138 ( +58 )

Lunenburg 1,290 ( -1 )

Lynchburg 13,022 ( +109 )

Madison 1,333 ( +17 )

Manassas City 6,218 ( +98 )

Manassas Park 1,316 (+ 5 )

Martinsville 2,373 ( +10 )

Mathews 1,002 ( +8 )

Mecklenburg 3,771 ( +22 )

Middlesex 1,114 ( +13 )

Montgomery 13,004 ( +63 )

Nelson 1,697 ( +16 )

New Kent 2,908 ( +25 )

Newport News 23,273 ( +376 )

Norfolk 27,564 ( +389 )

Northampton 1,260 ( +21 )

Northumberland 1,365 ( +21 )

Norton 760 ( +6 )

Nottoway 2,823 ( +11 )

Orange 4,623 ( +70 )

Page 4,112 ( +37 )

Patrick 2,537 ( +11 )

Petersburg 5,612 ( +57 )

Pittsylvania 9,099 ( +46 )

Poquoson 1,502 ( +10 )

Portsmouth 14,265 ( +176 )

Powhatan 3,347 ( +27 )

Prince Edward 3,187 ( +24 )

Prince George 5,700 ( +42 )

Prince William 66,310 ( +950 )

Pulaski 4,790 ( +21 )

Radford 3,277 ( +17 )

Rappahannock 714 ( +6 )

Richmond City 29,208 ( +389 )

Richmond County 1,822 ( +18 )

Roanoke City 14,138 ( +88 )

Roanoke County 14,068 ( +93 )

Rockbridge 2,425 ( +9 )

Rockingham 10,688 ( +83 )

Russell 4,626 ( +19 )

Salem 4,342 ( +22 )

Scott 3,749 ( +15 )

Shenandoah 7,843 ( +42 )

Smyth 5,623 ( +16 )

Southampton 2,545 ( +11 )

Spotsylvania 18,421 ( +256 )

Stafford 19,785 ( +301 )

Staunton 3,914 ( +29 )

Suffolk 12,351 ( +144 )

Surry 709 ( +13 )

Sussex 1,681 ( +22 )

Tazewell 6,848 ( +69 )

Virginia Beach 57,724 ( +886 )

Warren 6,257 ( +48 )

Washington 9,080 ( +21 )

Waynesboro 4,043 (+25 )

Westmoreland 2,192 ( +16 )

Williamsburg 1,320 ( +13 )

Winchester 4,357 ( +34 )

Wise 6,548 ( +27 )

Wythe 5,151 ( +24 )

York 6,392 ( +87 )

WTVR Mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic at Richmond Raceway.

Virginians age 5+ are eligible for COVID-19 vaccine. Pre-registration is no longer required, so go to Vaccine Finder to search for specific vaccines available near you or call 877-VAX-IN-VA (877-275-8343).

Have You Been Fully Vaccinated?

People are considered fully vaccinated:

2 weeks after their second dose in a 2-dose series, such as the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, or

2 weeks after a single-dose vaccine, such as Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen vaccine



Virginia Department of Health What you can and should not do once you have been fully vaccinated.

How to Protect Yourself and Others When You’ve Been Fully Vaccinated

COVID-19 vaccines are effective at protecting you from getting sick. Based on what we know about COVID-19 vaccines, people who have been fully vaccinated can start to do some things that they had stopped doing because of the pandemic.

We’re still learning how vaccines will affect the spread of COVID-19. After you’ve been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, you should keep taking precautions —like wearing a mask, staying 6 feet apart from others, and avoiding crowds and poorly ventilated spaces—in public places until we know more.

These recommendations can help you make decisions about daily activities after you are fully vaccinated.

They are not intended for healthcare settings .

Click here for more information from the Virginia Department of Health.

