COVID-19 in Virginia: 12,110+ new cases reported Wednesday, Dec. 29

RICHMOND, Va. -- In an effort to provide accurate, easy-to-read information on the on-going COVID-19 outbreak and its impact on our community, WTVR.com will update this post with the day's local coronavirus headlines and statistics.
COVID-19 IN VIRGINIA (Scroll to bottom for U.S. stats)
Positive COVID-19 Cases Since Start of Pandemic: 1,087,400 (+12,112 from Tuesday)
People Hospitalized Since Start of Pandemic: 41,337 (+398 from Tuesday)
COVID-19-Linked Deaths Since Start of Pandemic: 15,541 (+37 from Tuesday)
TESTING
Total Tests: 15,805,659 (+31,629 from Tuesday)
All Health Districts Current 7-Day Positivity Rate Total: 17.4% (Up from 16.0% Tuesday)
VACCINATIONS
People Vaccinated with at least One Dose: 6,573,001 (+12,735 from Sunday)
% of Population with at least One Dose: 77.0% (Up from 76.9% from Sunday)
% of 18+ Population with at least One Dose: 88.4% (Updated from 88.3% from Sunday)
People Fully Vaccinated: 5,756,170 (+8,617 from Sunday)
% of Population Fully Vaccinated: 67.4% (Up 67.3% from Sunday)
% of 18+ Population Fully Vaccinated: 78.0% (Change from 77.9% Sunday)
People Fully Vaccinated with Booster/Third Dose: 1,977,171 (+33,248 from Sunday)
NOTE: This data is provided from the Virginia Department of Health daily at 10 a.m. Officials said their cutoff for data is 5 p.m. the previous day. So your local health department may have issued an alert about a case before it is added to the statewide tally released the following day. Get the latest charts and updated numbers from VDH here.
VACCINATE VIRGINIA: Virginians age 12+ eligible for COVID-19 vaccine. Register for the COVID-19 vaccine on the Vaccinate Virginia website or call 877-VAX-IN-VA (877-275-8343). You can also search for specific vaccines as well as which ones are available near you via the Vaccine Finder website.
