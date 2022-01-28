COVID-19 in Virginia: 10,700+ new cases reported Friday, Jan. 28, 2022

RICHMOND, Va. -- In an effort to provide accurate, easy-to-read information on the on-going COVID-19 outbreak and its impact on our community, WTVR.com will update this post with the day's local coronavirus headlines and statistics.
COVID-19 IN VIRGINIA (Scroll to bottom for U.S. stats)
Positive COVID-19 Cases Since Start of Pandemic: 1,525,591(+10,741 from Thursday's update)
People Hospitalized Since Start of Pandemic: 47,546 (+93 from Thursday)
COVID-19-Linked Deaths Since Start of Pandemic: 16,127 (+39 from Thursday)
TESTING
Total Tests: 17,521,740 (+56,146 from Thursday)
All Health Districts Current 7-Day Positivity Rate Total: 26.4% (Down from 27.0% Thursday)
IN-DEPTH: County-by-county look at COVID-19 cases in Virginia; which areas saw biggest spike last week
VACCINATIONS
People Vaccinated with at least One Dose: 6,745,495 (+3,266 from Thursday)
% of Population with at least One Dose: 79.0% (Up from 78.9% Thursday)
% of 18+ Population with at least One Dose: 90.1% (No change from Thursday)
People Fully Vaccinated: 5,869,044 (+2,680 from Thursday
% of Population Fully Vaccinated: 68.8% (Up from 68.7% Thursday)
% of 18+ Population Fully Vaccinated: 78.8% (No change from Thursday)
People Fully Vaccinated with Booster/Third Dose: 2,406,417 (+7,231 from Thursday)
NOTE: This data is provided from the Virginia Department of Health daily at 10 a.m. Officials said their cutoff for data is 5 p.m. the previous day. So your local health department may have issued an alert about a case before it is added to the statewide tally released the following day. Get the latest charts and updated numbers from VDH here.
COMPLETE COVERAGE: COVID-19 HEADLINES (App users, click here for a complete list.)
-
Coronavirus
Virginia COVID-19 hospitalizations drop to 3,190+ Friday11:27 AM, Jan 28, 2022
-
Coronavirus
Kid Rock won't perform at venues with COVID-19 restrictions10:48 AM, Jan 28, 2022
-
National News
NH to sell at-home COVID tests at state liquor stores7:32 PM, Jan 27, 2022
-
Local News
Chesterfield fulfills some parents' requests, but not others5:13 PM, Jan 27, 2022
-
National News
Study links loss of taste, smell from COVID to genetics4:12 PM, Jan 27, 2022
-
National News
Florida school district will no longer provide excused absences due to COVID concerns3:20 PM, Jan 27, 2022
-
National News
Clinical trial now underway to target long-haul COVID2:35 PM, Jan 27, 2022
-
National News
Nurse pleads people to get vaccinated as hospital admissions go up11:20 AM, Jan 27, 2022
-
Coronavirus
COVID-19 in Virginia: 11,700+ new cases reported Thursday9:29 AM, Jan 27, 2022
-
Coronavirus
Virginia COVID-19 hospitalizations drop to 3,400+ Thursday9:26 AM, Jan 27, 2022
-
National News
Man diagnosed with COVID-19 gets new heart9:58 PM, Jan 26, 2022
-
National News
Navy discharges 23 sailors for refusing to get vaccinated5:35 PM, Jan 26, 2022
-
Helping Kids in Crisis
As parents debate masks, kids just want to be kids again5:27 PM, Jan 26, 2022
-
Local News
Why Virginia is ending contact tracing amid omicron variant5:11 PM, Jan 26, 2022
-
Entertainment
Young releases statement after music is pulled from Spotify4:36 PM, Jan 26, 2022
Virginians age 5+ are eligible for COVID-19 vaccine. Go to Vaccine Finder to search for specific vaccines available near you or call 877-VAX-IN-VA (877-275-8343).
LATEST COVID-19 U.S. AND WORLDWIDE STATS