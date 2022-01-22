County-by-county look at COVID-19 cases in Virginia; which areas saw biggest spikes last week

RICHMOND, Va. -- The health department reported 100,296 more people tested positive for COVID-19 out of the 405,234 total tests processed over the past week. That brings Virginia's total number of coronavirus cases to 1,451,713.

As of Friday's update, 46,906 (+1,079 from the Friday before) people had been hospitalized and 15,852 (+49) people had died as a result of COVID-19-related illnesses, according to updated Virginia Department of Health (VDH) data.

These localities saw the biggest jumps (200 or more) in COVID-19 cases last week (Jan. 15-21) :

Central Virginia

Chesterfield 62,461 ( +3,541 )

Henrico 55,547 ( +2,836 )

Richmond City 38,325 ( +1,749 )

Hanover 18,533 ( +947 )

Petersburg 7,527 ( +431 )

Prince George 7,045 ( +431 )

Caroline 6,032 ( +300 )

Louisa 5,380 ( +362 )

Hopewell 5,454 ( +361 )

Colonial Heights 4,100 ( +282 )

Dinwiddie 4,585 ( +265 )

Powhatan 4,294 ( +255 )

New Kent 3,858 ( +250 )

Goochland 3,293 ( +202 )

Hampton Roads

Virginia Beach 80,392 ( +5,480 )

Chesapeake 44,946 ( +3,216 )

Norfolk 37,818 ( +2,680 )

Newport News 32,661 ( +2,177 )

Hampton 24,737 ( +1,725 )

Suffolk 16,900 ( +1,247 )

James City 12,699 ( +1,076 )

Portsmouth 19,014 ( +974 )

York 8,597 ( +558 )

Isle of Wight 6,561 ( +441 )

Northern Virginia

Fairfax 158,184 ( +8,751 )

Prince William 87,400 ( +3,954 )

Loudoun 59,462 ( +3,077 )

Arlington 36,214 ( +2,241 )

Alexandria 26,871 ( +1,487 )

Stafford 26,525 ( +1,352 )

Spotsylvania 23,470 ( +1,077 )

Manassas City 8,228 ( +424 )

Manassas Park 2,286 ( +357 )

Fredericksburg 4,769 ( +239 )

Additional Localities

Roanoke City 18,271 ( +1,138 )

Augusta 15,686 ( +1,034 )

Roanoke County 17,981 ( +978 )

Lynchburg 16,617 ( +902 )

Albemarle 12,616 ( +881 )

Frederick 18,268 ( +761 )

Bedford 13,782 ( +758 )

Washington 11,010 ( +701 )

Harrisonburg 11,412 ( +680 )

Montgomery 15,406 ( +638 )

Danville 9,270 ( +628 )

Gloucester 6,356 ( +616 )

Henry 9,415 ( +598 )

Franklin County 9,124 ( +585 )

Charlottesville 8,238 ( +592 )

Rockingham 12,779 ( +581 )

Fauquier 11,487 ( +565 )

Accomack 6,230 ( +533 )

Pittsylvania 11,004 ( +504 )

Tazewell 7,938 ( +504 )

Shenandoah 9,620 ( +454 )

Halifax 5,879 ( +434 )

Culpeper 10,113 ( +432 )

Wise 7,722 ( +414 )

Orange 5,972 ( +384 )

Campbell 9,666 ( +383 )

Botetourt 6,007 ( +374 )

Russell 5,437 ( +369 )

Salem 5,764 ( +362 )

Wythe 6,019 ( +317 )

Fluvanna 4,045 ( +300 )

Winchester 5,700 ( +292 )

Pulaski 5,757 ( +279 )

Bristol 3,404 ( +278 )

Scott 4,493 ( +275 )

Waynesboro 4,785 ( +269 )

Carroll 5,504 ( +265 )

Lee 4,741 ( +265 )

Greensville 2,991 ( +264 )

Staunton 4,837 ( +256 )

Mecklenburg 4,575 ( +246 )

Amherst 5,852 ( +242 )

Page 4,956 ( +240 )

Warren 7,699 ( +236 )

King George 4,372 ( +228 )

Radford 4,029 ( +223 )

Prince Edward 3,924 ( +220 )

Lexington 2,254 ( +215 )

Northampton 1,828 ( +202 )

King William 3,220 ( +201 )

Giles 3,114 ( +200 )

City/County-by-County Breakdown of Cases (Jan. 15-21)

Accomack 6,230 ( +533 )

Albemarle 12,616 ( +881 )

Alexandria 26,871 ( +1,487 )

Alleghany 3,016 ( +188 )

Amelia 2,226 ( +159 )

Amherst 5,852 ( +242 )

Appomattox 3,139 ( +147 )

Arlington 36,214 ( +2,241 )

Augusta 15,686 ( +1,034 )

Bath 713 ( +31 )

Bedford 13,782 ( +758 )

Bland 1,412 ( +98 )

Botetourt 6,007 ( +374 )

Bristol 3,404 ( +278 )

Brunswick 2,406 ( +135 )

Buchanan 3,769 ( +184 )

Buckingham 3,296 ( +181 )

Buena Vista City 1,726 ( +67 )

Campbell 9,666 ( +383 )

Caroline 6,032 ( +300 )

Carroll 5,504 ( +265 )

Charles City 1,015 ( +48 )

Charlotte 1,977 ( +124 )

Charlottesville 8,238 ( +592 )

Chesapeake 44,946 ( +3,216 )

Chesterfield 62,461 ( +3,541 )

Clarke 2,277 ( +88 )

Colonial Heights 4,100 ( +282 )

Covington 879 ( +17 )

Craig 915 ( +38 )

Culpeper 10,113 ( +432 )

Cumberland 1,047 ( +58 )

Danville 9,270 ( +628 )

Dickenson 2,635 ( +155 )

Dinwiddie 4,585 ( +265 )

Emporia 998 ( +32 )

Essex 1,986 ( +109 )

Fairfax 158,184 ( +8,751 )

Fairfax City 1,846 ( +75 )

Falls Church 1,638 ( +117 )

Fauquier 11,487 ( +565 )

Floyd 2,133 ( +104 )

Fluvanna 4,045 ( +300 )

Franklin City 2,260 ( +146 )

Franklin County 9,124 ( +585 )

Frederick 18,268 ( +761 )

Fredericksburg 4,769 ( +239 )

Galax 2,136 ( +114 )

Giles 3,114 ( +200 )

Gloucester 6,356 ( +616 )

Goochland 3,293 ( +202 )

Grayson 2,949 ( +154 )

Greene 3,362 ( +185 )

Greensville 2,991 ( +264 )

Halifax 5,879 ( +434 )

Hampton 24,737 ( +1,725 )

Hanover 18,533 ( +947 )

Harrisonburg 11,412 ( +680 )

Henrico 55,547 ( +2,836 )

Henry 9,415 ( +598 )

Highland 290 ( +12 )

Hopewell 5,454 ( +361 )

Isle of Wight 6,561 ( +441 )

James City 12,699 ( +1,076 )

King and Queen 994 ( +49 )

King George 4,372 ( +228 )

King William 3,220 ( +201 )

Lancaster 1,582 ( +74 )

Lee 4,741 ( +265 )

Lexington 2,254 ( +215 )

Loudoun 59,462 ( +3,077 )

Louisa 5,380 ( +362 )

Lunenburg 1,686 ( +137 )

Lynchburg 16,617 ( +902 )

Madison 1,747 ( +116 )

Manassas City 8,228 ( +424 )

Manassas Park 2,286 ( +357 )

Martinsville 2,796 ( +107 )

Mathews 1,282 ( +96 )

Mecklenburg 4,575 ( +246 )

Middlesex 1,542 ( +125 )

Montgomery 15,406 ( +638 )

Nelson 2,264 ( +115 )

New Kent 3,858 ( +250 )

Newport News 32,661 ( +2,177 )

Norfolk 37,818 ( +2,680 )

Northampton 1,828 ( +202 )

Northumberland 1,888 ( +116 )

Norton 971 ( +79 )

Nottoway 3,423 ( +140 )

Orange 5,972 ( +384 )

Page 4,956 ( +240 )

Patrick 2,986 ( +137 )

Petersburg 7,527 ( +431 )

Pittsylvania 11,004 ( +504 )

Poquoson 2,079 ( +162 )

Portsmouth 19,014 ( +974 )

Powhatan 4,294 ( +255 )

Prince Edward 3,924 ( +220 )

Prince George 7,045 ( +431 )

Prince William 87,400 ( +3,954 )

Pulaski 5,757 ( +279 )

Radford 4,029 ( +223 )

Rappahannock 840 ( +33 )

Richmond City 38,325 ( +1,749 )

Richmond County 2,308 ( +102 )

Roanoke City 18,271 ( +1,138 )

Roanoke County 17,981 ( +978 )

Rockbridge 2,775 ( +104 )

Rockingham 12,779 ( +581 )

Russell 5,437 ( +369 )

Salem 5,764 ( +362 )

Scott 4,493 ( +275 )

Shenandoah 9,620 ( +454 )

Smyth 6,622 ( +418 )

Southampton 3,002 ( +140 )

Spotsylvania 23,470 ( +1,077 )

Stafford 26,525 ( +1,352 )

Staunton 4,837 ( +256 )

Suffolk 16,900 ( +1,247 )

Surry 934 ( +52 )

Sussex 2,240 ( +125 )

Tazewell 7,938 ( +504 )

Virginia Beach 80,392 ( +5,480 )

Warren 7,699 ( +236 )

Washington 11,010 ( +701 )

Waynesboro 4,785 ( +269 )

Westmoreland 2,879 ( +169 )

Williamsburg 1,490 ( +51 )

Winchester 5,700 ( +292 )

Wise 7,722 ( +414 )

Wythe 6,019 ( +317 )

York 8,597 ( +558 )

VDH

Who's getting sick

The coronavirus first most impacted people aged 50 to 69, which currently accounts for 22 of cases in Virginia.

However, people aged 30 to 49 now account for 31.3% of cases, data show, while people in their 20s contracted 18.9% of cases in the state.

Additionally, stats show children and teens account for 20.5% of cases.

More women have been infected by the virus at 761,719 cases versus the 678,870 cases reported in men. No gender was reported for 11,124 cases in the Commonwealth.

WTVR Mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic at Richmond Raceway.

Virginians age 5+ are eligible for COVID-19 vaccine. Go to Vaccine Finder to search for specific vaccines available near you or call 877-VAX-IN-VA (877-275-8343).

Have You Been Fully Vaccinated?

People are considered fully vaccinated:

2 weeks after their second dose in a 2-dose series, such as the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, or

2 weeks after a single-dose vaccine, such as Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen vaccine



Virginia Department of Health What you can and should not do once you have been fully vaccinated.

How to Protect Yourself and Others When You’ve Been Fully Vaccinated

COVID-19 vaccines are effective at protecting you from getting sick. Based on what we know about COVID-19 vaccines, people who have been fully vaccinated can start to do some things that they had stopped doing because of the pandemic.

We’re still learning how vaccines will affect the spread of COVID-19. After you’ve been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, you should keep taking precautions —like wearing a mask, staying 6 feet apart from others, and avoiding crowds and poorly ventilated spaces—in public places until we know more.

These recommendations can help you make decisions about daily activities after you are fully vaccinated.

They are not intended for healthcare settings .

Click here for more information from the Virginia Department of Health.

