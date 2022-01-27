Watch
COVID-19 in Virginia: 11,700+ new cases reported Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022

Virginia is joining a small number of states at ending the practice of attempting to contact trace every case of COVID-19. Instead, they will shift to focusing their efforts on outbreaks and cases in high-risk settings.
Posted at 9:29 AM, Jan 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-27 09:29:29-05

RICHMOND, Va. -- In an effort to provide accurate, easy-to-read information on the on-going COVID-19 outbreak and its impact on our community, WTVR.com will update this post with the day's local coronavirus headlines and statistics.

COVID-19 IN VIRGINIA (Scroll to bottom for U.S. stats)

Positive COVID-19 Cases Since Start of Pandemic: 1,514,862 (+11,743 from Wednesday's update)
People Hospitalized Since Start of Pandemic: 47,453 (+55 from Wednesday)
COVID-19-Linked Deaths Since Start of Pandemic: 16,088 (+36 from Wednesday)

TESTING
Total Tests: 17,465,594 (+54,111 from Wednesday)
All Health Districts Current 7-Day Positivity Rate Total: 27.0% (Down from 27.2% Wednesday)

IN-DEPTH: County-by-county look at COVID-19 cases in Virginia; which areas saw biggest spike last week

VACCINATIONS
People Vaccinated with at least One Dose: 6,738,629 (+2,994 from Tuesday)
% of Population with at least One Dose: 78.9% (No change from Tuesday)
% of 18+ Population with at least One Dose: 90.1% (Up from 90.0% Tuesday)

People Fully Vaccinated: 5,863,379 (+2,396 from Tuesday)
% of Population Fully Vaccinated: 68.7% (No change from Tuesday)
% of 18+ Population Fully Vaccinated: 78.8% (Up from 78.7% Tuesday)

People Fully Vaccinated with Booster/Third Dose: 2,392,382 (+6,136 from Tuesday)

NOTE: This data is provided from the Virginia Department of Health daily at 10 a.m. Officials said their cutoff for data is 5 p.m. the previous day. So your local health department may have issued an alert about a case before it is added to the statewide tally released the following day. Get the latest charts and updated numbers from VDH here.

Virginians age 5+ are eligible for COVID-19 vaccine. Go to Vaccine Finder to search for specific vaccines available near you or call 877-VAX-IN-VA (877-275-8343).

LATEST COVID-19 U.S. AND WORLDWIDE STATS

