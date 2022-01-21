COVID-19 in Virginia: 17,000+ new cases reported Friday, Jan. 21, 2022

RICHMOND, Va. -- In an effort to provide accurate, easy-to-read information on the on-going COVID-19 outbreak and its impact on our community, WTVR.com will update this post with the day's local coronavirus headlines and statistics.
COVID-19 IN VIRGINIA (Scroll to bottom for U.S. stats)
Positive COVID-19 Cases Since Start of Pandemic: 1,451,713 (+17,027 from Thursday update)
People Hospitalized Since Start of Pandemic: 46,906 (+131 from Thursday)
COVID-19-Linked Deaths Since Start of Pandemic: 15,852 (-1 from Thursday)
TESTING
Total Tests: 17,188,283 (+74,671 from Thursday)
All Health Districts Current 7-Day Positivity Rate Total: 28.7% (Down from 28.9% Thursday)
IN-DEPTH: County-by-county look at COVID-19 cases in Virginia; which areas saw biggest spike last week
VACCINATIONS
People Vaccinated with at least One Dose: 6,724,099 (+8,156 from Thursday)
% of Population with at least One Dose: 78.8% (Up from 78.7% Thursday)
% of 18+ Population with at least One Dose: 89.9% (Up from 89.8% Thursday)
People Fully Vaccinated: 5,851,246 (+5,362 from Thursday)
% of Population Fully Vaccinated: 68.6% (Up from 68.5% Thursday)
% of 18+ Population Fully Vaccinated: 78.7% (Up from 78.6% Thursday)
People Fully Vaccinated with Booster/Third Dose: 2,363,786 (+10,360 from Thursday)
NOTE: This data is provided from the Virginia Department of Health daily at 10 a.m. Officials said their cutoff for data is 5 p.m. the previous day. So your local health department may have issued an alert about a case before it is added to the statewide tally released the following day. Get the latest charts and updated numbers from VDH here.
Virginians age 5+ are eligible for COVID-19 vaccine. Go to Vaccine Finder to search for specific vaccines available near you or call 877-VAX-IN-VA (877-275-8343).
LATEST COVID-19 U.S. AND WORLDWIDE STATS