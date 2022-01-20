COVID-19 in Virginia: 14,800+ new cases reported Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022

RICHMOND, Va. -- In an effort to provide accurate, easy-to-read information on the on-going COVID-19 outbreak and its impact on our community, WTVR.com will update this post with the day's local coronavirus headlines and statistics.
COVID-19 IN VIRGINIA (Scroll to bottom for U.S. stats)
Positive COVID-19 Cases Since Start of Pandemic: 1,434,686 (+14,803 from Wednesday's update)
People Hospitalized Since Start of Pandemic: 46,775 (+148 from Wednesday)
COVID-19-Linked Deaths Since Start of Pandemic: 15,853 (+18 from Wednesday)
TESTING
Total Tests: 17,113,612 (+61,263 from Wednesday)
All Health Districts Current 7-Day Positivity Rate Total: 28.9% (Down from 29.3% Wednesday)
IN-DEPTH: County-by-county look at COVID-19 cases in Virginia; which areas saw biggest spike last week
VACCINATIONS
People Vaccinated with at least One Dose: 6,715,943 (+4,684 from Wednesday)
% of Population with at least One Dose: 78.7% (Up from 78.6% Wednesday)
% of 18+ Population with at least One Dose: 89.8% (No change from Wednesday)
People Fully Vaccinated: 5,845,884 (+3,159 from Wednesday)
% of Population Fully Vaccinated: 68.5% (No change from Wednesday)
% of 18+ Population Fully Vaccinated: 78.6% (No change from Wednesday)
People Fully Vaccinated with Booster/Third Dose: 2,353,426 (+8,234 from Wednesday)
NOTE: This data is provided from the Virginia Department of Health daily at 10 a.m. Officials said their cutoff for data is 5 p.m. the previous day. So your local health department may have issued an alert about a case before it is added to the statewide tally released the following day. Get the latest charts and updated numbers from VDH here.
COMPLETE COVERAGE: COVID-19 HEADLINES (App users, click here for a complete list.)
-
National News
The new deal is backed by the U.N.11:15 AM, Jan 20, 2022
-
Coronavirus
Virginia COVID-19 hospitalizations drop to 3,860 Thursday10:11 AM, Jan 20, 2022
-
Coronavirus
Henrico researchers want children for new COVID-19 study6:10 AM, Jan 20, 2022
-
National News
Oklahoma latest to relax substitute teacher requirements5:50 PM, Jan 19, 2022
-
Local News
To mask or not to mask, that is the question for Va. schools5:04 PM, Jan 19, 2022
-
Coronavirus
How to know your mask is meeting CDC standards3:32 PM, Jan 19, 2022
-
Coronavirus
Starbucks scraps COVID-19 vaccine mandate for employees1:15 PM, Jan 19, 2022
-
Coronavirus
CDC: Previous COVID-19 infection protected against delta1:00 PM, Jan 19, 2022
-
Newsy
Pediatric units tackle child COVID case surge12:16 PM, Jan 19, 2022
-
National News
New York man allegedly falsified COVID-19 test results to obtain workers’ comp11:53 AM, Jan 19, 2022
-
Coronavirus
White House to give away 400M N95 masks7:08 AM, Jan 19, 2022
-
Coronavirus
Children's hospital sees surge in pediatric patients6:35 AM, Jan 19, 2022
-
National News
CDC: Wear N95 or KN95 masks8:49 PM, Jan 18, 2022
-
Local News
State lawmakers debate Youngkin's masks-in-school order12:51 PM, Jan 18, 2022
-
Coronavirus
COVIDtests.gov launches one day ahead of schedule12:32 PM, Jan 18, 2022
Virginians age 5+ are eligible for COVID-19 vaccine. Go to Vaccine Finder to search for specific vaccines available near you or call 877-VAX-IN-VA (877-275-8343).
LATEST COVID-19 U.S. AND WORLDWIDE STATS