Watch
NewsCoronavirus

Actions

COVID-19 in Virginia: 14,800+ new cases reported Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022

items.[0].videoTitle
Masking in schools has been an emotional conversation among some parents ever since students started wearing masks during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Posted at 11:11 AM, Jan 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-20 11:11:12-05

RICHMOND, Va. -- In an effort to provide accurate, easy-to-read information on the on-going COVID-19 outbreak and its impact on our community, WTVR.com will update this post with the day's local coronavirus headlines and statistics.

COVID-19 IN VIRGINIA (Scroll to bottom for U.S. stats)

Positive COVID-19 Cases Since Start of Pandemic: 1,434,686 (+14,803 from Wednesday's update)
People Hospitalized Since Start of Pandemic: 46,775 (+148 from Wednesday)
COVID-19-Linked Deaths Since Start of Pandemic: 15,853 (+18 from Wednesday)

TESTING
Total Tests: 17,113,612 (+61,263 from Wednesday)
All Health Districts Current 7-Day Positivity Rate Total: 28.9% (Down from 29.3% Wednesday)

IN-DEPTH: County-by-county look at COVID-19 cases in Virginia; which areas saw biggest spike last week

VACCINATIONS
People Vaccinated with at least One Dose: 6,715,943 (+4,684 from Wednesday)
% of Population with at least One Dose: 78.7% (Up from 78.6% Wednesday)
% of 18+ Population with at least One Dose: 89.8% (No change from Wednesday)

People Fully Vaccinated: 5,845,884 (+3,159 from Wednesday)
% of Population Fully Vaccinated: 68.5% (No change from Wednesday)
% of 18+ Population Fully Vaccinated: 78.6% (No change from Wednesday)

People Fully Vaccinated with Booster/Third Dose: 2,353,426 (+8,234 from Wednesday)

NOTE: This data is provided from the Virginia Department of Health daily at 10 a.m. Officials said their cutoff for data is 5 p.m. the previous day. So your local health department may have issued an alert about a case before it is added to the statewide tally released the following day. Get the latest charts and updated numbers from VDH here.

COMPLETE COVERAGE: COVID-19 HEADLINES (App users, click here for a complete list.)

Depend on CBS 6 News and WTVR.com for the most complete coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Virginians age 5+ are eligible for COVID-19 vaccine. Go to Vaccine Finder to search for specific vaccines available near you or call 877-VAX-IN-VA (877-275-8343).

LATEST COVID-19 U.S. AND WORLDWIDE STATS

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Working-on-Your-Bill-480x360.jpg

Working On Your Bill

Vaccinating Virginia Quick Links

Virginians age 5+ are eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine:

COVID-19 Quick Links

Depend on WTVR.com and CBS 6 News for complete coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Heroes-Among-Us-No-Sponsor-480x360.jpg

💁Love good news? Meet the Heroes Among Us.