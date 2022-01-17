County-by-county look at COVID-19 cases in Virginia; which areas saw biggest spikes last week

RICHMOND, Va. -- The health department reported 130,381 more people tested positive for COVID-19 out of the 534,701 total tests processed over the past week. That brings Virginia's total number of coronavirus cases to 1,351,417.

As of Friday's update, 45,827 (+1,771 from the Friday before) people had been hospitalized and 15,803 (+152) people had died as a result of COVID-19-related illnesses, according to updated Virginia Department of Health (VDH) data.

City/County-by-County Breakdown of Cases (Jan. 8-14)

Accomack 5,625 ( +611 )

Albemarle 11,658 ( +831 )

Alexandria 25,027 ( +2,591 )

Alleghany 2,770 ( +150 )

Amelia 2,047 ( +151 )

Amherst 5,528 ( +287 )

Appomattox 2,975 ( +103 )

Arlington 33,423 ( +3,425 )

Augusta 14,498 ( +1,113 )

Bath 670 ( +42 )

Bedford 12,864 ( +659 )

Bland 1,299 ( +61 )

Botetourt 5,589 ( +405 )

Bristol 3,060 ( +183 )

Brunswick 2,254 ( +216 )

Buchanan 3,450 ( +186 )

Buckingham 3,099 ( +126 )

Buena Vista City 1,649 ( +79 )

Campbell 9,200 ( +353 )

Caroline 5,678 ( +403 )

Carroll 5,180 ( +253 )

Charles City 957 ( +56 )

Charlotte 1,828 ( +149 )

Charlottesville 7,563 ( +581 )

Chesapeake 41,172 ( +3,454 )

Chesterfield 58,244 ( +4,526 )

Clarke 2,160 ( +117 )

Colonial Heights 3,772 ( +311 )

Covington 854 ( +23 )

Craig 861 ( +52 )

Culpeper 9,598 ( +616 )

Cumberland 982 ( +59 )

Danville 8,479 ( +668 )

Dickenson 2,450 ( +132 )

Dinwiddie 4,281 ( +254 )

Emporia 961 ( +45 )

Essex 1,860 ( +137 )

Fairfax 147,621 ( +13,423 )

Fairfax City 1,747 ( +133 )

Falls Church 1,494 ( +227 )

Fauquier 10,826 ( +670 )

Floyd 2,009 ( +113 )

Fluvanna 3,710 ( +181 )

Franklin City 2,093 ( +155 )

Franklin County 8,442 ( +580 )

Frederick 17,330 ( +1,093 )

Fredericksburg 4,487 ( +340 )

Galax 1,999 ( +110 )

Giles 2,875 ( +139 )

Gloucester 5,639 ( +576 )

Goochland 3,058 ( +219 )

Grayson 2,767 ( +81 )

Greene 3,135 ( +240 )

Greensville 2,692 ( +423 )

Halifax 5,364 ( +437 )

Hampton 22,659 ( +2,557 )

Hanover 17,397 ( +1,258 )

Harrisonburg 10,596 ( +681 )

Henrico 52,040 ( +3,977 )

Henry 8,712 ( +487 )

Highland 276 ( +12 )

Hopewell 5,034 ( +382 )

Isle of Wight 6,010 ( +386 )

James City 11,423 ( +1,520 )

King and Queen 937 ( +73 )

King George 4,096 ( +359 )

King William 2,987 ( +225 )

Lancaster 1,468 ( +96 )

Lee 4,399 ( +115 )

Lexington 2,004 ( +167 )

Loudoun 55,773 ( +4,232 )

Louisa 4,945 ( +356 )

Lunenburg 1,531 ( +118 )

Lynchburg 15,434 ( +888 )

Madison 1,604 ( +110 )

Manassas City 7,709 ( +567 )

Manassas Park 1,879 ( +193 )

Martinsville 2,669 ( +158 )

Mathews 1,170 ( +55 )

Mecklenburg 4,292 ( +227 )

Middlesex 1,393 ( +120 )

Montgomery 14,619 ( +759 )

Nelson 2,120 ( +198 )

New Kent 3,537 ( +284 )

Newport News 30,020 ( +3,276 )

Norfolk 34,647 ( +2,857 )

Northampton 1,612 ( +170 )

Northumberland 1,745 ( +142 )

Norton 878 ( +60 )

Nottoway 3,271 ( +152 )

Orange 5,555 ( +415 )

Page 4,676 ( +246 )

Patrick 2,816 ( +121 )

Petersburg 6,964 ( +554 )

Pittsylvania 10,412 ( +622 )

Poquoson 1,885 ( +214 )

Portsmouth 17,830 ( +1,325 )

Powhatan 3,985 ( +280 )

Prince Edward 3,678 ( +205 )

Prince George 6,508 ( +402 )

Prince William 82,684 ( +6,224 )

Pulaski 5,406 ( +290 )

Radford 3,754 ( +231 )

Rappahannock 804 ( +26 )

Richmond City 36,150 ( +2,630 )

Richmond County 2,185 ( +216 )

Roanoke City 16,892 ( +1,341 )

Roanoke County 16,783 ( +1,240 )

Rockbridge 2,654 ( +126 )

Rockingham 12,062 ( +671 )

Russell 5,014 ( +188 )

Salem 5,318 ( +533 )

Scott 4,135 ( +151 )

Shenandoah 9,088 ( +536 )

Smyth 6,115 ( +229 )

Southampton 2,821 ( +142 )

Spotsylvania 22,222 ( +1,543 )

Stafford 24,960 ( +2,043 )

Staunton 4,502 ( +307 )

Suffolk 15,419 ( +1,218 )

Surry 865 ( +54 )

Sussex 2,078 ( +231 )

Tazewell 7,406 ( +224 )

Virginia Beach 73,803 ( +6,532 )

Warren 7,407 ( +447 )

Washington 10,131 ( +476 )

Waynesboro 4,474 ( +225 )

Westmoreland 2,676 ( +225 )

Williamsburg 1,430 ( +39 )

Winchester 5,372 ( +374 )

Wise 7,212 ( +298 )

Wythe 5,630 ( +231 )

York 7,917 ( +816 )

Who's getting sick

The coronavirus first most impacted people aged 50 to 69, which currently accounts for 22.4% of cases in Virginia.

However, people aged 30 to 49 now account for nearly 31% of cases, data show, while people in their 20s contracted 18.7% of cases in the state.

Additionally, stats show children and teens account for 20.3% of cases.

More women have been infected by the virus at 708,857 cases versus the 632,773 cases reported in men. No gender was reported for 9,787 cases in the Commonwealth.

WTVR Mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic at Richmond Raceway.

Virginians age 5+ are eligible for COVID-19 vaccine. Go to Vaccine Finder to search for specific vaccines available near you or call 877-VAX-IN-VA (877-275-8343).

Have You Been Fully Vaccinated?

People are considered fully vaccinated:

2 weeks after their second dose in a 2-dose series, such as the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, or

2 weeks after a single-dose vaccine, such as Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen vaccine



Virginia Department of Health What you can and should not do once you have been fully vaccinated.

How to Protect Yourself and Others When You’ve Been Fully Vaccinated

COVID-19 vaccines are effective at protecting you from getting sick. Based on what we know about COVID-19 vaccines, people who have been fully vaccinated can start to do some things that they had stopped doing because of the pandemic.

We’re still learning how vaccines will affect the spread of COVID-19. After you’ve been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, you should keep taking precautions —like wearing a mask, staying 6 feet apart from others, and avoiding crowds and poorly ventilated spaces—in public places until we know more.

These recommendations can help you make decisions about daily activities after you are fully vaccinated.

They are not intended for healthcare settings .

Click here for more information from the Virginia Department of Health.

