COVID-19 in Virginia: 17,600 new cases reported Friday, Dec. 31, 2021

With long lines to get tested for COVID-19, a lack of tests at area stores, and an explosion of cases thank to the Omicron variant, health officials like Elena Diskin, an epidemiology program manager at the Virginia Department of Health, wants people to double down on simple prevention tools we all have at our disposal.
Posted at 9:37 AM, Dec 31, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-31 09:37:33-05

RICHMOND, Va. -- In an effort to provide accurate, easy-to-read information on the on-going COVID-19 outbreak and its impact on our community, WTVR.com will update this post with the day's local coronavirus headlines and statistics.

COVID-19 IN VIRGINIA (Scroll to bottom for U.S. stats)

Positive COVID-19 Cases Since Start of Pandemic: 1,118,518 (+17,618 from Thursday)
People Hospitalized Since Start of Pandemic: 41,862 (+270 from Thursday)
COVID-19-Linked Deaths Since Start of Pandemic: 15,587 (+22 from Thursday)

IN-DEPTH: County-by-county look at COVID-19 cases in Virginia; which areas saw biggest spikes Thursday

TESTING
Total Tests: 15,922,911(+40,973 from Thursday)
All Health Districts Current 7-Day Positivity Rate Total: 21.1% (Up from 19.3% Thursday)

VACCINATIONS (Data not yet updated for Friday)
People Vaccinated with at least One Dose: 6,583,499 (+10,498 from Wednesday)
% of Population with at least One Dose: 77.1% (Up from 77.0% from Wednesday)
% of 18+ Population with at least One Dose: 88.5% (Updated from 88.4% from Wednesday)

People Fully Vaccinated: 5,763,240 (+7,070 from Wednesday)
% of Population Fully Vaccinated: 67.5% (Up 67.4% from Wednesday)
% of 18+ Population Fully Vaccinated: 78.0% (No change from Wednesday)

People Fully Vaccinated with Booster/Third Dose: 2,005,482 (+28,311 from Wednesday)

NOTE: This data is provided from the Virginia Department of Health daily at 10 a.m. Officials said their cutoff for data is 5 p.m. the previous day. So your local health department may have issued an alert about a case before it is added to the statewide tally released the following day. Get the latest charts and updated numbers from VDH here.

Virginians age 5+ are eligible for COVID-19 vaccine. Pre-registration is no longer required, so go to Vaccine Finder to search for specific vaccines available near you or call 877-VAX-IN-VA (877-275-8343).

