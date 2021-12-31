COVID-19 in Virginia: 17,600 new cases reported Friday, Dec. 31, 2021

RICHMOND, Va. -- In an effort to provide accurate, easy-to-read information on the on-going COVID-19 outbreak and its impact on our community, WTVR.com will update this post with the day's local coronavirus headlines and statistics.
COVID-19 IN VIRGINIA (Scroll to bottom for U.S. stats)
Positive COVID-19 Cases Since Start of Pandemic: 1,118,518 (+17,618 from Thursday)
People Hospitalized Since Start of Pandemic: 41,862 (+270 from Thursday)
COVID-19-Linked Deaths Since Start of Pandemic: 15,587 (+22 from Thursday)
IN-DEPTH: County-by-county look at COVID-19 cases in Virginia; which areas saw biggest spikes Thursday
TESTING
Total Tests: 15,922,911(+40,973 from Thursday)
All Health Districts Current 7-Day Positivity Rate Total: 21.1% (Up from 19.3% Thursday)
VACCINATIONS (Data not yet updated for Friday)
People Vaccinated with at least One Dose: 6,583,499 (+10,498 from Wednesday)
% of Population with at least One Dose: 77.1% (Up from 77.0% from Wednesday)
% of 18+ Population with at least One Dose: 88.5% (Updated from 88.4% from Wednesday)
People Fully Vaccinated: 5,763,240 (+7,070 from Wednesday)
% of Population Fully Vaccinated: 67.5% (Up 67.4% from Wednesday)
% of 18+ Population Fully Vaccinated: 78.0% (No change from Wednesday)
People Fully Vaccinated with Booster/Third Dose: 2,005,482 (+28,311 from Wednesday)
NOTE: This data is provided from the Virginia Department of Health daily at 10 a.m. Officials said their cutoff for data is 5 p.m. the previous day. So your local health department may have issued an alert about a case before it is added to the statewide tally released the following day. Get the latest charts and updated numbers from VDH here.
-
Virginians age 5+ are eligible for COVID-19 vaccine. Pre-registration is no longer required, so go to Vaccine Finder to search for specific vaccines available near you or call 877-VAX-IN-VA (877-275-8343).
