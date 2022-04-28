Registration for 2023 Monument Avenue 10K now open

RICHMOND, Va. – After more than 17,000 people took to the streets for the Ukrop's Monument Avenue 10k last Saturday, organizers are already looking forward to next year.

In fact, registration is now open for the 2023 race on Saturday, April 22.

Sports Backers is opening registration for a limited time with special rates available through this Saturday.

You can claim your spot in the 10k for just $30. As we get closer to the race, the cost will go up to $65.

Click here to register at SportsBackers.org.

WTVR CBS 6 is once again a proud sponsor of Richmond's favorite race.