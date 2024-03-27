Surprising group 'important' to slain Midlothian student who was 'always there' for friends

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Once a week, a group of teenagers sit in a circle with their mentors to share their struggles, encourage one another and receive guidance from men, many of whom once walked in their shoes.

Boys To Men mentoring is an organization where one generation leads the next, not just in weekly peer groups, but in several middle and high schools.

“These boys are traditionally brought to us by counselors or therapists or their school counselor,” Boys to Men Program Director Steve Martin said.

Martin brought the initiative to Richmond where he saw a great need for support.

“These young men know they’ve got support,” Martin explained. "They are conscious of knowing that they can get help from Boys To Men and that’s a relief. We see the stress going down just knowing that.”

For Wyatt Fowler, the 15-year-old Midlothian student tragically killed in a car wreck in December, Boys To Men was a second family.

Athan Hios said he is trying to carry on his close friend's legacy by simply showing up for others.

“He was just always there for me. Anytime I needed him I could call his phone," Hios said. "And even if we weren’t talking at the time, if we had gotten into a little argument or something silly, I could call his phone and I know he would always answer the first ring and all.”

Last month Wyatt’s mother asked the community for acts of kindness in honor of what would have been her son’s 16th birthday.

And CBS 6 wanted to pay it forward by recognizing the group.

“She told us how important this group was to her son and what you all meant to him and to his family and to so many others,” CBS 6 anchor Tracy Sears said.

While a gift card is just a small token of our appreciation, we hope it will help an incredible organization that is changing lives and giving a voice to a generation.

Click here to learn more about Boys To Men or to make a donation.