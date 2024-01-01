Watch Now
Community remembers Midlothian High School student Wyatt Fowler who was killed in a Chesterfield County crash

“My daughter actually came downstairs and said, ‘Mom, I heard a boom, and I don’t think it was thunder. I think it was an accident,'" said Michelle Barker.
Posted at 2:53 PM, Jan 01, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-01 14:53:18-05

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- The investigation into the crash that killed Midlothian High School student Wyatt Fowler continued on Monday, according to Chesterfield Police.

Fowler, 15, was a passenger in the 2016 Chevrolet Impala that crashed at about 12:13 a.m. on December 30, 2023, on Brandermill Parkway near the intersection of Barnes Spring Road.

Wyatt Fowler 02.png
Wyatt Fowler, 15, was killed in a crash along Brandermill Parkway in Chesterfield County, Va. on December 30, 2023.

"[The Impala] was traveling north when it left the roadway and struck a tree. [Fowler] was pronounced dead at the scene," a Chesterfield Police spokesperson wrote in an email about the weekend crash. "The remaining occupants were transported to area hospitals with serious injuries that were not considered life-threatening."

Police have not yet confirmed the name and age of the driver or others in the crashed car, but Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett there were four teenagers, in total, in the vehicle.

As news of the crash traveled through the Midlothian community, a memorial near the site and a GoFundMe set up to help the grieving family continued to grow.

“Just really hard to see a young life ended like that. Just really tragic," Michelle Barker, who lives near the crash scene, said. "[The crash victims' friends] were just praying and comforting each other [at the crash scene memoral]. It was, you know, heartbreaking. Just glad that they’re supporting each other."

Fowler played football for Midlothian High School.

"Football creates a brotherhood, a bond that’s never broken, even in a tremendous loss such as this," the Chesterfield Quarterback League posted on social media. "We stand with those mourning the passing of this incredible student athlete, and pray for God’s peace to be with every one who knew Wyatt and his family."

Anyone with information about the crash was asked to call Chesterfield Police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

