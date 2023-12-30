Passenger killed, 2 others seriously injured in Chesterfield wreck

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — One person was killed and two others were seriously hurt in a single-car wreck in Chesterfield County early Saturday morning.

Officers were called the the crash on Brandermill Parkway near the intersection of Barnes Spring Road just before 12:15 a.m., according to Lt. Nate Ballentine with Chesterfield Police.

Police said a Chevrolet Impala was headed north when it ran off the road and hit a tree.

"A passenger was pronounced deceased on scene," Ballentine wrote. "The remaining occupants were transported to area hospitals with serious injuries that are not considered life-threatening."

The name of the passenger has not yet been released.

Police said their investigation into the crash is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the wreck is asked to call Chesterfield County Police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.