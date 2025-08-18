Police ID man hit and killed by train in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Chesterfield Police released the name of the man hit and killed by a train near the 2900 block of Walmsley Boulevard.

The pedestrian has been identified as Anthony M. Robinson Jr., 47, who had no permanent address.

According to police, a southbound train struck Robinson Jr. who was on the tracks between Walmsley Boulevard and Castlewood Road at approximately 4:16 p.m. on Aug. 10, 2025.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police continue to investigate the crash. Anyone with information should call the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.