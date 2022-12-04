Surprising deserving children with 'hot ticket item' for the holidays

RICHMOND, Va. -- RICHMOND, Va. -- While the holiday season can be one of fun, parties, and presents, for some it can be a more difficult time.

"The holidays can be really hard for our kids. A lot of holidays bring up some not so great memories and so our goal is to always make the holidays as joyful as possible," said UMFS Volunteer Manager Kate Ockerman.

The non-profit provides support and housing for about 1,800 children in Virginia's foster care system and those with behavioral health issues and this past week, volunteers and staff at their Richmond campus decorated several of the common rooms and wrapped presents for the children to help spread the Christmas cheer.

Staff told CBS 6 that remote controlled cars and trucks were the in-demand toy for the kids who submitted wish lists, so CBS 6 reporter Cameron Thompson decided to help fill those order as part of CBS 6's Month of Giving, made possible with help from our friends at Virginia Credit Union.

"They are the hot ticket item among our [Child and Family Healing Center] kids. We have all this space out here, so they like to race them," said Ockerman.

"We've got quite a few of the ground ones and one airborne one. So, hopefully, the chandeliers don't get in the way," said Thompson, who had one additional toy in tow. "We also do the toy donation thing with my four-year-old daughter and she'd picked out Barbie and tried to wrap it herself."

"Thank you," said Ockerman.

Do you know about a good news story happening in your community? Click here to email WTVR.com and the CBS 6 News team.