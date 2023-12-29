Watch Now
Surprising a dedicated clerk at the Richmond Courthouse

On any given day inside of the Richmond Courthouse you can find people that have dedicated their lives to public service working to help the public.
Posted at 7:37 AM, Dec 29, 2023
RICHMOND, Va – When you think of court, you might picture a judge, lawyers, and a jury. But just as critical to the judicial system are the people who work behind the scenes.

Sheila Frye currently serves as a clerk with Richmond General District Court and plays a vital role in ensuring people have a smooth and positive experience navigating the legal system. Clerks are the record keepers of critical information, facilitate legal proceedings, and oftentimes point people in the right direction when they have questions about court.

"We basically serve the public. The public comes in, they come in with issues, and we try to get them to feel comfortable when they come in," Frye said.

Reporter Tyler Layne and Richmond General District Court Clerk Sheila Frye.
Frye said her favorite part of the job is helping others, resolving issues, and getting to work with her colleagues.

"We're like family here. The joy is coming here, working with my coworkers, and just being a family," Frye said. "It is a great reward when the public comes in and says, 'Hey, guess what, Ms. Frye? I won my case. Thank you for your help.' And that makes me feel good that they are leaving on a positive note."

As part of CBS 6's Month of Giving, reporter Tyler Layne highlighted Ms. Frye's outstanding service to her community and surprised her with a special gift while she was surrounded by her colleagues.

Reporter Tyler Layne and Richmond General District Court Clerk Sheila Frye.
“These 24 years have been a joy. They’ve been a joy. I love my peers. It’s just like family to me, and it’s just a joy to come to work and know I’m with another part of my family. Working three jobs and to come here, it’s just a joy," Frye said after the surprise.

The CBS 6 Month of Giving made possible by Virginia Credit Union is underway.

