Virginia teen fighting cancer gets amazing Christmas surprise

CHESTER, Va. — A 16-year-old Chester boy battling a rare form of cancer received a Christmas surprise when Make-A-Wish and CBS 6 teamed up with help from Virginia Credit Union.

Riley Oldaker was diagnosed with Ewing sarcoma in January after complaining of knee pain.

"They didn't know how to treat it. It is so rare for a child with Down syndrome to have it," said Riley's mother, Beth Oldaker.

Riley underwent chemotherapy treatments before having surgery to remove the tumor from the top of his tibia. He received a total knee replacement and continued chemotherapy treatments afterward.

The family is awaiting results from a PET scan that could determine if Riley's treatment is complete.

"We're hoping for clear results. And that would be the best Christmas ever to have the clear results and be done with treatment," Beth Oldaker said.

CBS 6 Investigative Reporter Laura French and Make-A-Wish granters surprised Riley at his home.

“My friends at Make-A-Wish heard that you want a brand new swing set, and they are going to grant that wish, and my friends at CBS 6 are adding to that wish, and we got you a swing that's going to attach to that swing set,” French explained to Riley.

Riley was also gifted a Minecraft stuffed animal, and gift cards for video games and to spend at his favorite restaurants.

Riley's battle with cancer came while his father was also fighting multiple myeloma, another form of cancer.

"Seeing his dad lose his hair and go through chemo and get it back actually kind of helped him get through his struggles," Oldaker said. “Just seeing him light up when y'all arrived, and seeing the swing, it just, it melts my heart, you know, it makes him forget about the bad. It's all good,” Oldaker said.

Make-A-Wish plans to return next month to install Riley's new swing set in the family's backyard.

"Make-A-Wish Greater Virginia creates local, life-changing wishes for children with critical illness across the Commonwealth," said Make-A-Wish President Rachael Schrinel. "These wish experiences bring hope, joy and strength to wish kids, helping improve their quality of life and produce better health outcomes. A wish goes beyond a single day or event; it creates lasting memories and resilience in the face of adversity. Riley's wish will stay with him for years to come,” Schrinel added.

Riley launched his own YouTube channel and says he wants to be a YouTuber when he grows up.