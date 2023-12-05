Reba and Kristen spread holiday cheer along the Dominion Energy Christmas Parade route

RICHMOND, Va. -- Before the Dominion Energy Christmas Parade rolled down Broad Street on Saturday morning, Reba Hollingsworth and Kristen Luehrs had some fun of their own.
The pair surprised people who showed up to the parade with candy and gift cards as part of the CBS 6 Month of Giving.
The CBS 6 Month of Giving made possible by Virginia Credit Union is underway. Watch for a new surprise every day in December on CBS 6 News at 6 a.m., 4 p.m., and 6 p.m. Have an idea about who we should surprise next, click here to email our team.
