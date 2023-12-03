These youth football teams are headed to national championships. Here's how you can help

RICHMOND, Va. -- There are two East End youth football programs that have a chance to win a national championship in their respective age groups.

The Glen Lea Lions (9U) and the East End Tigers (7U) will both play in Naples, Florida as part of the AYFL national championsihps. Each are one of 8 teams nationwide in their age groups that have won regional playoffs to get this far.

“They put their all into it,” said East End coach Jacquell Robertson, who’s team has gone 11-1 this year so far. “They work hard off the field as well in the classroom.”

“We outwork everybody,” coach DeShawn Bostic said of his Glen Lea Lions. “And it’s about making a difference in the community. Every day we see potential in our kids, waiting to be nurtured.”

As you might imagine, trips to Florida for 20 kids are not cheap. Each organization has set up ways for the community to help with travel expenses.

Glen Lea Youth Football Association:



Cash App: $Gleanlealions2022 (registered with team treasurer Cheryll Reid)

Instagram: gl_lions_2032

East End Tigers:

GoFundMe

Cash App: $JungleBoyz7u

And as part of the Month of Giving, CBS 6 we will be making donations to each teams' fundraising as well.

Stay tuned to CBS 6 Sports, and we’ll let you know how each team fares in their respective tournaments.