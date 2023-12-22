Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

CBS 6 Gives

Actions

CBS 6 surprises Richmond church that opens their doors to the unsheltered

Maggi surprises Pastor Joe who help the homeless
Posted at 12:18 PM, Dec 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-22 12:18:07-05

RICHMOND, Va. -- For many winter weather can be tough but that is especially true for vulnerable communities like the unsheltered. But for Pastor Joe Reeves of Tabernacle of Praise Ministries International cold days present an opportunity to do good.

The local minister recently opened his church for those in need to stay warm.

Poster image - 2023-12-15T182155.061.jpg

Local News

He opened up his Richmond church for those who need to stay warm during the day

Maggi Marshall
6:22 PM, Dec 15, 2023

That's why CBS 6's Maggi Marshall surprised Joe at his church with a donation to help keep the community warm.

The CBS 6 Month of Giving made possible by Virginia Credit Union is underway. Watch for a new surprise every day in December on CBS 6 News at 6 a.m., 4 p.m., and 6 p.m. Have an idea about who we should surprise next, click here to email our team.

💰More CBS 6 Month of Giving Surprises
Hopewell firefighters were there for them. CBS 6 helped surprise them Honoring woman who lost her brother 40 years ago: 'Y'all really got me good' They spend their time helping others. CBS 6 showed them they're appreciated Their stories touched the hearts of Virginians. CBS 6 surprises them Creating opportunities for hundreds of Virginia Athletes. CBS 6 gives thanks They are adding new members to their families. CBS 6 wanted to get them started

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WEB_CBS 6 Community_480x360.png

See the great things happening in our community