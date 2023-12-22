CBS 6 surprises Richmond church that opens their doors to the unsheltered

RICHMOND, Va. -- For many winter weather can be tough but that is especially true for vulnerable communities like the unsheltered. But for Pastor Joe Reeves of Tabernacle of Praise Ministries International cold days present an opportunity to do good.
The local minister recently opened his church for those in need to stay warm.
Local News
He opened up his Richmond church for those who need to stay warm during the day
6:22 PM, Dec 15, 2023
That's why CBS 6's Maggi Marshall surprised Joe at his church with a donation to help keep the community warm.
The CBS 6 Month of Giving made possible by Virginia Credit Union is underway. Watch for a new surprise every day in December on CBS 6 News at 6 a.m., 4 p.m., and 6 p.m. Have an idea about who we should surprise next, click here to email our team.
💰More CBS 6 Month of Giving Surprises
Hopewell firefighters were there for them. CBS 6 helped surprise them Honoring woman who lost her brother 40 years ago: 'Y'all really got me good' They spend their time helping others. CBS 6 showed them they're appreciated Their stories touched the hearts of Virginians. CBS 6 surprises them Creating opportunities for hundreds of Virginia Athletes. CBS 6 gives thanks They are adding new members to their families. CBS 6 wanted to get them started