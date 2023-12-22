CBS 6 surprises Richmond church that opens their doors to the unsheltered

RICHMOND, Va. -- For many winter weather can be tough but that is especially true for vulnerable communities like the unsheltered. But for Pastor Joe Reeves of Tabernacle of Praise Ministries International cold days present an opportunity to do good.

The local minister recently opened his church for those in need to stay warm.

That's why CBS 6's Maggi Marshall surprised Joe at his church with a donation to help keep the community warm.